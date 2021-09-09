https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LsLJlBMNgVg



Oakland News Now – BREAKING! Ford to stop manufacturing cars in India – What does that mean for you? | Autocar India – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

Ford has announced plans to stop manufacturing cars in India. However, it will not exit the market entirely. Hormazd Sorabjee has all the details.

0:00 – Introduction

1:58 – The Ford story in India

3:42 – What went wrong for Ford in India?

5:54 – Ford and Mahindra JV

7:08 – Ford did not have a Plan B in India

8:40 – Ford’s hunt for potential partners

10:20 – 2021 Ford EcoSport launch?

11:05 – Why was the Ford Figo automatic launched?

11:25 – Ford will import cars going ahead

12:01 – Ford’s dealer and service network

13:41 – Service support for existing customers

14:20 – Impact on Ford used car prices

15:18 – Engine production to continue at Sanand

15:50 – Overview

17:18 – Impact on service

17:43 – Wasn’t the Ford EcoSport launch soon?

17:57 – Will the Ford Bronco come to India?

18:13 – Resale value will take a hit

18:35 – Is it advisable to buy a used Ford now?

19:13 – Is there a possibility to partner with any other carmaker?

19:51 – The best made-in-India Fords

22:56 – The image of Fords being expensive to run

24:24 – Is a Ford at a discount worth buying now?

25:28 – Will the warranty be honoured?

25:45 – A sad day for the industry

