Boris Johnson tells Macron he’s got ‘bigger fish to fry’ than trawlers as he braces for clash at G20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2saKNNfx694
Oakland News Now –
Boris Johnson tells Macron he’s got ‘bigger fish to fry’ than trawlers as he braces for clash at G20
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
In a letter to Brussels bigwig Ursula von der Leyen, French PM Mr Castex wrote: “It is essential to clearly show Europeans honouring commitments is non-negotiable and there is more harm from leaving the EU than remaining.”
The threat sparked fury in Downing Street and a backlash from Tory MPs.
Anthony Mangnall, for the fishing community of Brixham, hit back: “This is completely unacceptable.
“The French should not be behaving in this manner.
“We are happy to work with them but not if they behave in this way.”
Germany and Brussels have already slapped President Macron down and urged him not to drag the EU into a fresh spat.
The French leader has raised tensions further by claiming the fishing row is a test of Britain’s global credibility and accused Britain of backtracking over Brexit commitments.
He told the Financial Times: “When you spend years negotiating a treaty and then a few months later you do the opposite of what was decided on the aspects that suit you the least, it is not a big sign of your credibility.”
Meanwhile, as authorities across the Channel charged a British skipper for fishing in their waters without a licence, Mr Johnson vowed to do “whatever is necessary” to protect our fisherman from the French.
And the Royal Navy was put on standby.
In May, the PM dispatched two Navy patrol boats, HMS Severn and HMS Tamar, to protect Jersey after French vessels blocked the port.
He will now tell Mr Macron today to rein in his gobby ministers to avoid an all-out fishing war as the two leaders come face to face for a showdown at the G20 summit.
As tensions threaten to boil over, the PM said he would try to force the French president to step back from the brink. But he warned the swaggering French that he stands ready to do whatever it takes to protect our fishing vessels.
And raging UK ministers have threatened to mire French fishing vessels in red tape — including forcing them to land their catches on our shores — if Paris refuses to back down
Boris Johnson tells Macron he’s got ‘bigger fish to fry’ than trawlers as he braces for clash at G20Aaron Ramsdale savagely trolled Leicester City fans by getting involved in the ‘you’re sh*t’ chant in a hilarious moment.
Ramsdale starred as Arsenal beat Leicester 2-0 at the King Power Stadium to secure all three points.
It’s important to remember things can get dramatically worse.”
His warning comes after he warned Britain could trigger legal repercussions in the post-Brexit trade agreement next week over its row with France.
If France breaks the Brexit trade deal “then obviously we will have to take steps to UK interests”, Mr Johnson told Sky News.
Asked if he would rule out triggering the dispute resolution mechanism next week, he added: “No of course not, I don’t rule that out.
In a round of broadcast interviews, the Prime Minister said the world could be heading for a new “dark ages” if it fails to tackle global warming and appealed to the world’s leading economies to do more to cut emissions.
He also likened the impact of unrestricted climate change to the fall of the Roman Empire.
Standing in Rome’s Colosseum, the PM told Channel 4 News: “Civilisation could go backwards and history could go into reverse.
“Here we are in the Colosseum of Vespasian, the Roman Empire, they weren’t expecting it and they went into reverse.
The G20 summit kicks off today four months after Mr Macron and Mr Johnson clashed at the G7 summit over Brexit.
Asked by The i about meeting the French leader again, Mr Johnson said: “It’s about fish rather than sausages this time, I don’t know if that’s an improvement
France last night begged the rest of the EU to join its fishing war against Britain as a punishment for Brexit.
French PM Jean Castex said Brussels must sign up to its campaign against the UK to keep the bloc together.
Mr Macron’s sabre-rattling deputy wrote an explosive letter to chief Eurocrat Ursula von der Leyen urging her to act.Boris Johnson tells Macron he’s got ‘bigger fish to fry’ than trawlers as he braces for clash at G20
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Tom Brady reflects on wife Gisele Bundchen putting her career on hold October 30, 2021
- LGBTQ+ history month: The voices you haven’t heard October 30, 2021
- Biden’s high-stakes trip overseas October 30, 2021
- Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges October 30, 2021
- chicken soup Recepie || FoOd NeTwOrk || #fun#mustwatch #fancyfoodlife #foodlove #shorts October 30, 2021
- N17 LIVE | SPURS v MAN UTD | PRE-MATCH BUILD October 30, 2021
- 2021 MLB on FOX World Series Game 3 Intro/Theme October 30, 2021
- Game Preview for Week 8 | Chiefs vs Giants October 30, 2021
- Saints Injury News On Michael Thomas + 5 WR The Saints Could Trade For Before The NFL Trade Deadline October 30, 2021
- ‘Go Braves’: Georgia Rep Chronicles Atlanta’s Baseball Season As They Play In World Series October 30, 2021
- Leandro Trossard pulls Brighton level with Liverpool | Premier League | NBC Sports October 30, 2021
- ABC 10 News San Diego KGTV Latest Headlines | October 30, 9am October 30, 2021
- FDA authorizes vaccine for kids 5-11 October 30, 2021
- Tyson Beckford Disagrees with Fat Joe Saying DaBaby is the New 2Pac (Part 11) October 30, 2021
- Armorer speaks out as Halyna Hutchins’ family prepares for her funeral October 30, 2021
- Kristen Stewart Says It Was SPOOKY Wearing Princess Di’s Wedding Dress (Exclusive) October 30, 2021
- Mural Honoring Carlos Santana Family Unveiled in S.F. Mission District October 30, 2021
- Criminal charges filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo October 30, 2021
- FOOD NETWORK SHOW AIR 11.9.21 | Food Truck Face-Off + WE ARE FAT! & Unhealthy 🤬 October 30, 2021
- Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United | LIVE Stream Watchalong October 30, 2021
- Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves Full Highlights – World Series Game 3 – 10/29/2021 October 30, 2021
- How Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum have been the ‘Thunder and Lightning’ for Michigan October 30, 2021
- NFL Throwback: Top 5 Plays | Chiefs vs. Giants October 30, 2021
- Jimbo Covert on Hall of Fame: ‘I look at it as a team honor’ | Chicago Bears October 30, 2021
- Kyle Shanahan Shares Final Updates Before #SFvsCHI | 49ers October 30, 2021
- Leicester City vs Arsenal 0 2 Extended Highlights & All Goal 2021 HD October 30, 2021
- NFL Week 8 | Best Parlay Picks and Betting Predictions October 30, 2021
- Navy vs Tulsa Football Game Highlights 10 29 2021 October 30, 2021
- COVID-19 vaccine mandates are moving forward across the country October 30, 2021
- Braves vs Astros World Series Game 3 Recap | CBS Sports HQ October 30, 2021
- FDA authorizes Pfizer’s COVID shot for children, workers race to get vaccinated before deadline October 30, 2021
- Mark Kelly Asks Biden Nominee How They’ll Address Veteran Suicides October 30, 2021
- Aymeric Laporte receives red card for foul on Wilfried Zaha | Premier League | NBC Sports October 30, 2021
- Maxwel Cornet completes quickfire Burnley double | Premier League | NBC Sports October 30, 2021
- Braves fans show up big for Game 3 of World Series October 30, 2021
- Rece Davis sounds off on James Franklin | College GameDay October 30, 2021
- Enock Mwepu halves Brighton deficit against Liverpool | Premier League | NBC Sports October 30, 2021
- Jeff Stelling announces he’s leaving Soccer Saturday & receives standing ovation from studio guests October 30, 2021
- Potential security threat for shoppers October 30, 2021
- Atlanta Braves nearly cause World Series no-hitter in Game 3 October 30, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog