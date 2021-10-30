https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2saKNNfx694



Oakland News Now –

Boris Johnson tells Macron he’s got ‘bigger fish to fry’ than trawlers as he braces for clash at G20

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

In a letter to Brussels bigwig Ursula von der Leyen, French PM Mr Castex wrote: “It is essential to clearly show Europeans honouring commitments is non-negotiable and there is more harm from leaving the EU than remaining.”

The threat sparked fury in Downing Street and a backlash from Tory MPs.

Anthony Mangnall, for the fishing community of Brixham, hit back: “This is completely unacceptable.

“The French should not be behaving in this manner.

“We are happy to work with them but not if they behave in this way.”

Germany and Brussels have already slapped President Macron down and urged him not to drag the EU into a fresh spat.

The French leader has raised tensions further by claiming the fishing row is a test of Britain’s global credibility and accused Britain of backtracking over Brexit commitments.

He told the Financial Times: “When you spend years negotiating a treaty and then a few months later you do the opposite of what was decided on the aspects that suit you the least, it is not a big sign of your credibility.”

Meanwhile, as authorities across the Channel charged a British skipper for fishing in their waters without a licence, Mr Johnson vowed to do “whatever is necessary” to protect our fisherman from the French.

And the Royal Navy was put on standby.

In May, the PM dispatched two Navy patrol boats, HMS Severn and HMS Tamar, to protect Jersey after French vessels blocked the port.

He will now tell Mr Macron today to rein in his gobby ministers to avoid an all-out fishing war as the two leaders come face to face for a showdown at the G20 summit.

As tensions threaten to boil over, the PM said he would try to force the French president to step back from the brink. But he warned the swaggering French that he stands ready to do whatever it takes to protect our fishing vessels.

And raging UK ministers have threatened to mire French fishing vessels in red tape — including forcing them to land their catches on our shores — if Paris refuses to back down

Boris Johnson tells Macron he’s got ‘bigger fish to fry’ than trawlers as he braces for clash at G20Aaron Ramsdale savagely trolled Leicester City fans by getting involved in the ‘you’re sh*t’ chant in a hilarious moment.

Ramsdale starred as Arsenal beat Leicester 2-0 at the King Power Stadium to secure all three points.

It’s important to remember things can get dramatically worse.”

His warning comes after he warned Britain could trigger legal repercussions in the post-Brexit trade agreement next week over its row with France.

If France breaks the Brexit trade deal “then obviously we will have to take steps to UK interests”, Mr Johnson told Sky News.

Asked if he would rule out triggering the dispute resolution mechanism next week, he added: “No of course not, I don’t rule that out.

In a round of broadcast interviews, the Prime Minister said the world could be heading for a new “dark ages” if it fails to tackle global warming and appealed to the world’s leading economies to do more to cut emissions.

He also likened the impact of unrestricted climate change to the fall of the Roman Empire.

Standing in Rome’s Colosseum, the PM told Channel 4 News: “Civilisation could go backwards and history could go into reverse.

“Here we are in the Colosseum of Vespasian, the Roman Empire, they weren’t expecting it and they went into reverse.

The G20 summit kicks off today four months after Mr Macron and Mr Johnson clashed at the G7 summit over Brexit.

Asked by The i about meeting the French leader again, Mr Johnson said: “It’s about fish rather than sausages this time, I don’t know if that’s an improvement

France last night begged the rest of the EU to join its fishing war against Britain as a punishment for Brexit.

French PM Jean Castex said Brussels must sign up to its campaign against the UK to keep the bloc together.

Mr Macron’s sabre-rattling deputy wrote an explosive letter to chief Eurocrat Ursula von der Leyen urging her to act.Boris Johnson tells Macron he’s got ‘bigger fish to fry’ than trawlers as he braces for clash at G20

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month October 2021 (7515) September 2021 (1111) August 2021 (843) July 2021 (725) June 2021 (431) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18)