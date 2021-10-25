Boosie Knew Mercedes Morr, IG Model Who Got Killed in Murder Suicide (Part 28)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-m4VPm0f3k
Boosie Knew Mercedes Morr, IG Model Who Got Killed in Murder Suicide (Part 28)
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Watch the full interview now as a VladTV Youtube Member – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg7lal8IC-xPyKfgH4rdUcA/join Part 27: …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for VLADTV uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Target CEO on Inflation: ‘We’re taking it one quarter at a time’ October 25, 2021
- Target CEO Brian Cornell speaks to Yahoo Finance October 25, 2021
- Stephen Curry Named Western Conference Player of the Week! October 25, 2021
- World Series Betting Preview: MVP favorites + Futures + Series Handicap | Bet the Edge October 25, 2021
- FDA Vote On Pfizer Vaccine For Kids 5 To 11 Raises School Vaccine Mandate Questions October 25, 2021
- Race for New Jersey’s next governor heats up October 25, 2021
- Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers Full Highlights 2nd Quarter | NFL Week 6, 2021 October 25, 2021
- Benzino on Facing Life in Prison on RICO Charge, Accountant Wore Wire for 5 Years (Part 13) October 25, 2021
- Coach Bisaccia Presser – 10.25.21 | Raiders October 25, 2021
- Second bitcoin futures ETF launches. CIO behind it addresses top concerns October 25, 2021
- Majestic Huey P. Newton Bust Sculpture Unveiled In Oakland California October 25, 2021
- HIGHLIGHTS: Southampton 2-2 Burnley | Premier League October 25, 2021
- Raiders Rumors On NFL Playoff Picture, Kenyan Drake, Josh Jacobs + Winners & Losers vs. Eagles October 25, 2021
- Inflation: The good, the bad, and the ugly October 25, 2021
- 2021 NFL Week 8: Sports Betting Picks October 25, 2021
- Minimum wage increase announcement faces criticism October 25, 2021
- Womens fashionable western dress collection in BD || Sharleez || Women’s clothing || trend October 25, 2021
- How to score World Series tickets October 25, 2021
- Bay Area Rapper Lil Theze Shot & Killed By Retired Oakland Police Officer?!! We Just Rappers?!! October 25, 2021
- Liverpool vs Manchester United 5-0 English premier League 2021 All Goals And Highlights October 25, 2021
- LiveCopter 3 is taking a look at storm aftermath in the Sacramento region October 25, 2021
- Boosie Knew Mercedes Morr, IG Model Who Got Killed in Murder Suicide (Part 28) October 25, 2021
- Manchin Not Supportive Of Medicare Vouchers, Paid Family Leave Components Of Spending Bill October 25, 2021
- #Shorts #AreaCodez #TacosAndBeer #Vegas October 25, 2021
- Atlanta Braves World Series sendoff October 25, 2021
- Neighbors in Ocean Beach file suit over palm tree removal October 25, 2021
- San Francisco 49ers wasting championship window with QB fiasco | Pro Football Talk | NBC Sports October 25, 2021
- Energy is undervalued: Aptus Capital Advisors’s David Wagner October 25, 2021
- After Defunding Police, Democrat-Run San Francisco Now Offering Cash Rewards To Stop Car Break-Ins October 25, 2021
- COVID-19 is ‘wake up call’ to drive change: Northern Trust Wealth Mgt. CIO October 25, 2021
- New diversity proposals in the UK include trans women as females in salary data October 25, 2021
- How Facebook can fix its trust issue October 25, 2021
- How Facebook’s ad business could be affected by recent scandals October 25, 2021
- 15-year-old details harrowing days as captive to ruthless gang October 25, 2021
- Bank of America CEO on the WFH, return to office debate October 25, 2021
- Here’s why the future of retail is brick-and-mortar, says analyst October 25, 2021
- Jack Dorsey’s a great tech guy, but I’m not sure I look to him on inflation, says Jefferies Zervos October 25, 2021
- Tesla hits an all-time high $1 trillion valuation October 25, 2021
- Northern Trust Wealth Management CIO Kate Nixon and Nasdaq CFO Ann Dennison October 25, 2021
- Raiders on-field after Week 7 win over Eagles, Oct 24, 2021 October 25, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog