Black NFL Agents Dominated 1st Round Of 2020 NFL Draft – Full Agents, Players List Rounds 1-7
The story of increased involvement of African Americans on the business side of the National Football League is one ignored by the NFL Media. Even a spreadsheet of which 2020 NFL Draft Rookie was represented by which NFL Draft Sports Agent, and presented by Josh Goldeberg and Jason Morrin at Sports Law Blog, had positive news about black representation buried deep in its text:
African American agents represented more than half of the first round selections with 17 — (David Mulugheta of Athletes First with 4, Damarius Bilbo of Klutch Sports with 3, Nicole Lynn of YM APPA Sports with 2, Tory Dandy of Creative Artists Agency with 2, Rocky Arceneaux of Alliance Management Group with 1, John Thornton of Roc Nation Sports with 1, Tracy Latigue of Nexus Sports with 1, Brian Overstreet of United Sports Group with 1, Stanley Wiltz of Ballengee Group with 1, and Jovan Barnes and Roosevelt Barnes of Independent Sports & Entertainment with 1)
Here’s the full list of NFL Draft Agents and their clients for all rounds, 1-7, courtesy of Sports Law Blog.
|Round
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|College
|Agent
|Agency
|1
|1
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|LSU
|Brian Ayrault, Todd France, Tom Condon, Ben Renzin
|Creative Artists Agency
|1
|2
|Washington Redskins
|Chase Young
|DE
|Ohio State
|Damarius Bilbo
|Klutch Sports
|1
|3
|Detroit Lions
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|Ohio State
|Damarius Bilbo
|Klutch Sports
|1
|4
|New York Giants
|Andrew Thomas
|OT
|Georgia
|John Thornton
|Roc Nation Sports
|1
|5
|Miami Dolphins
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Alabama
|Leigh Steinberg, Chris Cabott
|Steinberg Sports
|1
|6
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Oregon
|David Dunn, Justin Schulman
|Athletes First
|1
|7
|Carolina Panthers
|Derrick Brown
|DT
|Auburn
|Drew Rosenhaus
|Rosenhaus Sports
|1
|8
|Arizona Cardinals
|Isaiah Simmons
|LB
|Clemson
|David Mulugheta
|Athletes First
|1
|9
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|C.J. Henderson
|CB
|Florida
|Kim Miale
|Roc Nation Sports
|1
|10
|Cleveland Browns
|Jedrick Wills
|OT
|Alabama
|Nicole Lynn
|YM APPA Sports
|1
|11
|New York Jets
|Mekhi Becton
|OT
|Louisville
|Damarius Bilbo
|Klutch Sports
|1
|12
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Henry Ruggs III
|WR
|Alabama
|Jovan Barnes, Roosevelt Barnes
|Independent Sports & Entertainment
|1
|13
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Tristan Wirfs
|OT
|Iowa
|Jeremy Newberry
|Octagon
|1
|14
|San Francisco 49ers
|Javon Kinlaw
|DT
|South Carolina
|Todd France, Ben Renzin, Jimmy Sexton
|Creative Artists Agency
|1
|15
|Denver Broncos
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Alabama
|Leigh Steinberg, Chris Cabott
|Steinberg Sports
|1
|16
|Atlanta Falcons
|A.J. Terrell
|CB
|Clemson
|David Mulugheta
|Athletes First
|1
|17
|Dallas Cowboys
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Oklahoma
|Tory Dandy, Jimmy Sexton
|Creative Artists Agency
|1
|18
|Miami Dolphins
|Austin Jackson
|OT
|USC
|Brian Murphy, Joe Panos, Savannah Foster
|Athletes First
|1
|19
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Damon Arnette
|CB
|Ohio State
|Ben Dogra, Tracy Lartigue
|Nexus Sports
|1
|20
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|DE
|LSU
|David Mulugheta
|Athletes First
|1
|21
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|TCU
|Jeff Nalley, Graylan Crain
|Select Sports
|1
|22
|Minnesota Vikings
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|LSU
|Todd France, Ben Renzin, Brian Ayrault
|Creative Artists Agency
|1
|23
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|Oklahoma
|Ryan Willaims
|Athletes First
|1
|24
|New Orleans Saints
|Cesar Ruiz
|C
|Michigan
|Tory Dandy, Jimmy Sexton
|Creative Artists Agency
|1
|25
|San Francisco 49ers
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|Arizona State
|Ryan Williams
|Athletes First
|1
|26
|Green Bay Packers
|Jordan Love
|QB
|Utah State
|David Mulugheta, Andrew Kessler
|Athletes First
|1
|27
|Seattle Seahawks
|Jordan Brooks
|LB
|Texas Tech
|Erik Burkhardt
|Select Sports
|1
|28
|Baltimore Ravens
|Patrick Queen
|LB
|LSU
|Martin Fischman, Don Weatherall, Stanley Wiltz
|Ballengee Group
|1
|29
|Tennessee Titans
|Isaiah Wilson
|OT
|Georgia
|Todd France, Ben Renzin
|Creative Artists Agency
|1
|30
|Miami Dolphins
|Noah Igbinoghene
|CB
|Auburn
|Malki Kawa, Ethan Lock
|First Round Management
|1
|31
|Minnesota Vikings
|Jeff Gladney
|CB
|TCU
|Brian Overstreet, Rodney Williams
|United Sports Group
|1
|32
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|LSU
|Rocky Arceneaux, Caitlin Aoki
|Alliance Management Group
|2
|33
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Clemson
|David Mulugheta
|Athletes First
|2
|34
|Indianapolis Colts
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|USC
|Andrew Kessler
|Athletes First
|2
|35
|Detriot Lions
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|Georgia
|David Mulugheta
|Athletes First
|2
|36
|New York Giants
|Xavier McKinney
|S
|Alabama
|Reggie Johnson
|Stellar USA
|2
|37
|New England Patriots
|Kyle Dugger
|S
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Athletes First
|2
|38
|Carolina Panthers
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|DE
|Penn State
|YM APPA Sports
|2
|39
|Miami Dolphins
|Robert Hunt
|OG
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|Athletes First
|2
|40
|Houston Texans
|Ross Blacklock
|DT
|TCU
|Athletes First
|2
|41
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Wisconsin
|2
|42
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Laviska Shenault
|WR
|Colorado
|Klutch Sports
|2
|43
|Chicago Bears
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|Notre Dame
|Athletes First
|2
|44
|Cleveland Browns
|Grant Delpit
|S
|LSU
|Lagardere Sports
|2
|45
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|S
|Minnesota
|Wasserman
|2
|46
|Denver Broncos
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Penn State
|Creative Artists Agency
|2
|47
|Atlanta Falcons
|Marlon Davidson
|DL
|Auburn
|Allegiant Athletic Agency
|2
|48
|Seattle Seahawks
|Darrell Taylor
|DE
|Tennessee
|2
|49
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|Notre Dame
|Athletes First
|2
|50
|Chicago Bears
|Jaylon Johnson
|CB
|Utah
|Wasserman
|2
|51
|Dallas Cowboys
|Trevon Diggs
|CB
|Alabama
|Ryan Rubin
|Gate City Athletics
|2
|52
|Los Angeles Rams
|Cam Akers
|RB
|Florida State
|David Mulugheta
|Athletes First
|2
|53
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|Oaklahoma
|Nicole Lynn
|YM APPA Sports
|2
|54
|Buffalo Bills
|AJ Epenesa
|Edge
|Iowa
|Creative Artists Agency
|2
|55
|Baltimore Ravens
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|Ohio State
|Zac Hiller
|LAA Sports
|2
|56
|Miami Dolphins
|Raekwon Davis
|DT
|Alabama
|David Mulugheta
|Athletes First
|2
|57
|Los Angeles Rams
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|Florida
|Cedric Saunders/Brian Levy
|Goal Line Football
|2
|58
|Minnesota Vikings
|Ezra Cleveland
|OT
|Boise State
|Sportstars
|2
|59
|New York Jets
|Denzel Mims
|WR
|Baylor
|Sportstars
|2
|60
|New England Patriots
|Josh Uche
|LB
|Michigan
|Drew Rosenhaus
|Rosenhaus Sports
|2
|61
|Tennessee Titans
|Kristian Fulton
|CB
|LSU
|Wasserman
|2
|62
|Green Bay Packers
|AJ Dillon
|RB
|Boston College
|Athletes First
|2
|63
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Mississippi State
|Ryan Rubin
|Gate City Athletics
|2
|64
|Carolina Panthers
|Jeremy Chinn
|S
|Southern Illinois
|Exclusive Sports Group
|3
|65
|Cincinati Bengals
|Logan Wilson
|LB
|Wyoming
|Steve Caric
|Caric Sports
|3
|66
|Washington Redskins
|Antonio Gibson
|WR
|Memphis
|United Sports Group
|3
|67
|Detroit Lions
|Julian Okwara
|DE
|Notre Dame
|Roc Nation Sports
|3
|68
|New York Jets
|Ashtyn Davis
|S
|California
|Athletes First
|3
|69
|Seattle Seahawks
|Damien Lewis
|OG
|LSU
|Bus Cook
|Bus Cook Sports
|3
|70
|Miami Dolphins
|Brandon Jones
|S
|Texas
|Select Sports
|3
|71
|Baltimore Ravens
|Justin Madubuike
|DT
|Texas A&M
|Team Sports Agency
|3
|72
|Arizona Cardinals
|Josh Jones
|OT
|Houston
|Lagardere Sports
|3
|73
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Davon Hamilton
|DT
|Ohio State
|Athletes First
|3
|74
|New Orleans Saints
|Zack Baun
|LB
|Wisconsin
|Creative Artists Agency
|3
|75
|Detroit Lions
|Jonah Jackson
|OG
|Ohio State
|Eastern Athletic Services
|3
|76
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|RB
|Vanderbilt
|Klutch Sports
|3
|77
|Denver Broncos
|Michael Ojemudia
|CB
|Iowa
|Cedric Saunders/ Brian Levy
|Goal Line Football
|3
|78
|Atlanta Falcons
|Matt Hennessy
|C
|Temple
|Rep 1 Sports
|3
|79
|New York Jets
|Jabari Zuniga
|DE
|Florida
|The Sports & Entertainment Group
|3
|80
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Lynn Bowden
|WR
|Kentucky
|Element Sports Group
|3
|81
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Bryan Edwards
|WR
|South Carolina
|Creative Artists Agency
|3
|82
|Dallas Cowboys
|Neville Gallimore
|DT
|Oklahoma
|Ballengee Group
|3
|83
|Denver Broncos
|Lloyd Cushenberry
|C
|LSU
|Creative Artists Agency
|3
|84
|Los Angeles Rams
|Terrell Lewis
|DE
|Alabama
|SIG Football
|3
|85
|Indianapolis Colts
|Julian Blackmon
|S
|Utah
|Alliance Sports Management
|3
|86
|Buffalo Bills
|Zack Moss
|RB
|Utah
|Kate Ferrara
|Dream Point Sports
|3
|87
|New England Patriots
|Anfernee Jennings
|DE
|Alabama
|SIG Football
|3
|88
|Cleveland Browns
|Jordan Elliott
|DT
|Missouri
|3
|89
|Minnesota Vikings
|Cameron Dantzler
|CB
|Mississippi State
|Independent Sports & Entertainment
|3
|90
|Houston Texans
|Jonathan Greenard
|DE
|Florida
|Drew Rosenhaus
|Rosenhaus Sports
|3
|91
|New England Patriots
|Devin Asiasi
|TE
|UCLA
|Steve Caric
|Caric Sports
|3
|92
|Baltimore Ravens
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|Texas
|Erik Burkhardt
|Select Sports
|3
|93
|Tennessee Titans
|Darrynton Evans
|RB
|Appalachian State
|Element Sports Group
|3
|94
|Green Bay Packers
|Josiah Deguara
|TE
|Cincinnati
|Wasserman
|3
|95
|Denver Broncos
|McTelvin Agim
|DT
|Arkansas
|Nicole Lynn
|YM APPA Sports
|3
|96
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Lucas Niang
|OT
|TCU
|Creative Artists Agency
|3
|97
|Cleveland Browns
|Jacob Phillips
|LB
|LSU
|Drew Rosenhaus
|Rosenhaus Sports
|3
|98
|Baltimore Ravens
|Malik Harrison
|LB
|Ohio State
|Drew Rosenhaus
|Rosenhaus Sports
|3
|99
|New York Giants
|Matt Peart
|OT
|Connecticut
|Sportstars
|3
|100
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Tanner Muse
|S
|Clemson
|MVA Sports
|3
|101
|New England Patriots
|Dalton Keene
|TE
|Virginia Tech
|3
|102
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Alex Highsmith
|DE
|Charlotte
|Wasserman
|3
|103
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Davion Taylor
|LB
|Colorado
|Capital Sports Advisors
|3
|104
|Los Angeles Rams
|Terrell Burgess
|S
|Utah
|Athletes First
|3
|105
|New Orleans Saints
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|Dayton
|Rep 1 Sports
|3
|106
|Baltimore Ravens
|Tyre Phillips
|OG
|Mississippi State
|4
|107
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|LB
|Appalachian State
|Element Sports Group
|4
|108
|Washington Redskins
|Saahdiq Charles
|OT
|LSU
|MVA Sports
|4
|109
|Oakland Raiders
|John Simpson
|OG
|Clemson
|Vayner Sports
|4
|110
|New York Giants
|Darnay Holmes
|CB
|UCLA
|Vayner Sports
|4
|111
|Miami Dolphins
|Solomon Kindley
|OG
|Georgia
|Elite Loyalty Sports
|4
|112
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Joshua Kelley
|RB
|UCLA
|Molly McManimie
|Caric Sports
|4
|113
|Carolina Panthers
|Troy Pride Jr.
|CB
|Notre Dame
|Jason Bernstein
|Clarity Sports International
|4
|114
|Arizona Cardinals
|Leki Fotu
|DT
|Utah
|Athletes First
|4
|115
|Cleveland Browns
|Harrison Bryant
|TE
|Florida Atlantic
|Athletes First
|4
|116
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Ben Bartch
|OT
|St. John's (Minnesota)
|Rep 1 Sports
|4
|117
|Minnesota Vikings
|D.J. Wonnum
|Edge
|South Carolina
|Champion Pro Consulting
|4
|118
|Denver Broncos
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|Missouri
|Lagardere Sports
|4
|119
|Atlanta Falcons
|Mykal Walker
|LB
|Fresno State
|The Sports & Entertainment Group
|4
|120
|New York Jets
|La'Michal Perine
|RB
|Florida
|SportsTrust Advisors
|4
|121
|Detroit Lions
|Logan Stenberg
|OG
|Kentucky
|Joe Linta
|JL Sports
|4
|122
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jacob Eason
|QB
|Washington
|Rep 1 Sports
|4
|123
|Dallas Cowboys
|Reggie Robinson
|CB
|Tulsa
|Exclusive Sports Group
|4
|124
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|RB
|Maryland
|Samantha Sankovich
|Player First Sports
|4
|125
|New York Jets
|James Morgan
|QB
|FIU
|OTG Sports
|4
|126
|Houston Texans
|Charlie Heck
|OT
|North Carolina
|Jason Bernstein
|Clarity Sports International
|4
|127
|Philadelphia Eagles
|K'Von Wallace
|CB/S
|Clemson
|The Legacy Agency
|4
|128
|Buffalo Bills
|Gabriel Davis
|WR
|UCF
|Roc Nation Sports
|4
|129
|New York Jets
|Cameron Clark
|OL
|Charlotte
|Sportstars
|4
|130
|Minnesota Vikings
|James Lynch
|DL
|Baylor
|Sportstars
|4
|131
|Arizona Cardinals
|Rashard Lawrence
|DT
|LSU
|SportsTrust Advisors
|4
|132
|Minnesota Vikings
|Troy Dye
|LB
|Oregon
|Capital Sports Advisors
|4
|133
|Seattle Seahawks
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|Stanford
|Steve Caric
|Caric Sports
|4
|134
|Atlanta Falcons
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|California
|Sportstars
|4
|135
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Kevin Dotson
|OG
|Lousiana-Lafayette
|Ballengee Group
|4
|136
|Los Angeles Rams
|Brycen Hopkins
|TE
|Purdue
|MGC Sports
|4
|137
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Josiah Scott
|CB
|Michigan State
|Joe Linta
|JL Sports
|4
|138
|Kansas City Chiefs
|L'Jarius Sneed
|S
|Louisiana Tech
|STL Sports Group
|4
|139
|Oakland Raiders
|Amik Robertson
|CB
|Louisiana Tech
|MVA Sports
|4
|140
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Shaquille Quarterman
|LB
|Miami
|Drew Rosenhaus
|Rosenhaus Sports
|4
|141
|Houston Texans
|John Reid
|CB
|Penn State
|Sportstars
|4
|142
|Washington Redskins
|Antonio Gandy-Golden
|WR
|Liberty
|MGC Sports
|4
|143
|Baltimore Ravens
|Ben Bredeson
|OG
|Michigan
|Athletes First
|4
|144
|Seattle Seahawks
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|Miami
|Elite Athlete Management
|4
|145
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Jack Driscoll
|OG
|Auburn
|Rep 1 Sports
|4
|146
|Dallas Cowboys
|Tyler Biadasz
|C
|Wisconsin
|Athletes First
|5
|147
|Cincinati Bengals
|Khalid Kareem
|DL
|Notre Dame
|Creative Artists Agency
|5
|148
|Seattle Seahawks
|Alton Robinson
|DE
|Syracuse
|Independent Sports & Entertainment
|5
|149
|Indianapolis Colts
|Danny Pinter
|OG
|Ball State
|Priority Sports & Entertainment
|5
|150
|New York Giants
|Shane Lemieux
|OG
|Oregon
|LeCharles Bentley
|AMDG Sports
|5
|151
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Joe Reed
|WR
|Virginia
|Sportstars
|5
|152
|Carolina Panthers
|Kenny Robinson
|S
|West Virginia
|Beyond Athlete Management
|5
|153
|San Francisco 49ers
|Colton McKivitz
|OT
|West Virginia
|5
|154
|Miami Dolphins
|Jason Strowbridge
|DE
|North Carolina
|Jack Bechta
|JB Sports
|5
|155
|Chicago Bears
|Trevis Gipson
|DE
|Tulsa
|Sportstars
|5
|156
|Washington Redskins
|Keith Ismael
|C
|San Diego State
|Leigh Steinberg, Chris Cabott
|Steinberg Sports
|5
|157
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Daniel Thomas
|S
|Auburn
|Allegiant Athletic Agency
|5
|158
|New York Jets
|Bryce Hall
|CB
|Virginia
|Klutch Sports
|5
|159
|New England Patriots
|Justin Rohrwasser
|K
|Marshall
|Rob Roche
|RSR Sports Managment
|5
|160
|Cleveland Browns
|Nick Harris
|C
|Washington
|Athletes First
|5
|161
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Tyler Johnson
|WR
|Minnesota
|The Institute for Athletes
|5
|162
|Washington Redskins
|Khaleke Hudson
|LB
|Michigan
|Athletes First
|5
|163
|Chicago Bears
|Kindle Vildor
|CB
|Georgia Southern
|Universal Sports & Entertainment
|5
|164
|Miami Dolphins
|Curtis Weaver
|DE
|Boise State
|Sportstars
|5
|165
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Collin Johnson
|WR
|Texas
|Rep 1 Sports
|5
|166
|Detroit Lions
|Quintez Cephus
|WR
|Wisconsin
|SportsTrust Advisors
|5
|167
|Buffalo Bills
|Jake Fromm
|QB
|Georgia
|Creative Artists Agency
|5
|168
|Philadelphia Eagles
|John Hightower
|WR
|Boise State
|Elite Athlete Management
|5
|169
|Minnesota Vikings
|Harrison Hand
|CB
|Temple
|Leigh Steinberg, Chris Cabott
|Steinberg Sports
|5
|170
|Baltimore Ravens
|Broderick Washington
|DT
|Texas Tech
|NA3 Sports
|5
|171
|Houston Texans
|Isaiah Coulter
|WR
|Rhode Island
|Priority Athletes
|5
|172
|Detroit Lions
|Jason Huntley
|RB
|New Mexico State
|Exclusive Sports Group
|5
|173
|Chicago Bears
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|Tulane
|Ascend Athletics
|5
|174
|Tennessee Titans
|Larrell Murchison
|DT
|North Carolina State
|EnterSports Management
|5
|175
|Green Bay Packers
|Kamal Martin
|LB
|Minnesota
|Athletes First
|5
|176
|Minnesota Vikings
|K.J. Osborn
|WR
|Miami
|SportsTrust Advisors
|5
|177
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Michael Danna
|DE
|Michigan
|Uso Sports
|5
|178
|Denver Broncos
|Justin Strnad
|LB
|Wake Forest
|Sportstars
|5
|179
|Dallas Cowboys
|Bradlee Anae
|DE
|Utah
|David Canter
|DEC Management
|6
|180
|Cincinati Bengals
|Hakeem Adeniji
|OG
|Kansas
|Day 1 Sports
|6
|181
|Denver Broncos
|Netane Muti
|OG
|Fresno State
|Ascend Athletics
|6
|182
|New England Patriots
|Mike Onwenu
|OG
|Michigan
|Independent Sports & Entertainment
|6
|183
|New York Giants
|Cameron Brown
|LB
|Penn State
|Sportstars
|6
|184
|Carolina Panthers
|Bravvion Roy
|DT
|Baylor
|NeoStar Football
|6
|185
|Miami Dolphins
|Blake Ferguson
|LS
|LSU
|Rep 1 Sports
|6
|186
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Notre Dame
|Priority Sports & Entertainment
|6
|187
|Cleveland Browns
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|Michigan
|Elite Athlete Management
|6
|188
|Buffalo Bills
|Tyler Bass
|K
|Georgia Southern
|Sportstars
|6
|189
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Jake Luton
|QB
|Oregon State
|Yee & Dubin Sports
|6
|190
|San Francisco 49ers
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|Georgia
|Yee & Dubin Sports
|6
|191
|New York Jets
|Braden Mann
|P
|Texas A&M
|Select Sports
|6
|192
|Green Bay Packers
|Jon Runyan
|OG
|Michigan
|YM APPA Sports
|6
|193
|Indianapolis Colts
|Rob Windsor
|DT
|Penn State
|MBK Sports
|6
|194
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Khalil Davis
|DT
|Nebraska
|MB5 Sports Management
|6
|195
|New England Patriots
|Justin Herron
|OG
|Wake Forest
|Schwartz & Feinsod
|6
|196
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Shaun Bradley
|LB
|Temple
|Barry Gardner
|BEGREAT Sports
|6
|197
|Detroit Lions
|John Penisini
|DT
|Utah
|David Canter
|DEC Management
|6
|198
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Antoine Brooks Jr.
|S
|Maryland
|The Sports & Entertainment Group
|6
|199
|Los Angeles Rams
|Jordan Fuller
|S
|Ohio State
|Vayner Sports
|6
|200
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Quez Watkins
|WR
|Southern Mississippi
|Jason Davis
|6
|201
|Baltimore Ravens
|James Proche
|WR
|SMU
|Player First Sports
|6
|202
|Arizona Cardinals
|Evan Weaver
|LB
|California
|Priority Sports & Entertainment
|6
|203
|Minnesota Vikings
|Blake Brandel
|OG
|Oregon State
|Jeff Brodie
|Sports Management Worldwide
|6
|204
|New England Patriots
|Cassh Maluia
|LB
|Wyoming
|International Sports Advisors
|6
|205
|Minnesota Vikings
|Josh Metellus
|S
|Michigan
|Drew Rosenhaus
|Rosenhaus Sports
|6
|206
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Tyler Davis
|TE
|Georgia Tech
|Yee & Dubin Sports
|6
|207
|Buffalo Bills
|Isaiah Hodgins
|WR
|Oregon State
|Elite Athlete Management
|6
|208
|Green Bay Packers
|Jake Hanson
|C
|Oregon
|LeCharles Bentley
|AMDG Sports
|6
|209
|Green Bay Packers
|Simon Stepaniak
|OG
|Indiana
|Jason Bernstein
|Clarity Sports International
|6
|210
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|OT
|Auburn
|Element Sports Group
|6
|211
|Indianapolis Colts
|Isaiah Rodgers
|CB
|Massachusetts
|Bryan Gavin
|Gavin Agency
|6
|212
|Indianapolis Colts
|Dezmon Patmon
|WR
|Washington State
|Elite Athlete Management
|6
|213
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jordan Glasgow
|LB
|Michigan
|Sportstars
|6
|214
|Seattle Seahawks
|Freddie Swain
|WR
|Florida
|ProPlayer Sports
|7
|215
|Cincinati Bengals
|Markus Bailey
|LB
|Purdue
|Steve Caric
|Caric Sports
|7
|216
|Washington Redskins
|Kamren Curl
|S
|Arkansas
|Player First Sports
|7
|217
|San Francisco 49ers
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|Tennessee
|Bus Cook
|Bus Cook Sports
|7
|218
|New York Giants
|Carter Coughlin
|DE
|Minnesota
|Athletes First
|7
|219
|Baltimore Ravens
|Geno Stone
|S
|Iowa
|Jason Bernstein
|Clarity Sports International
|7
|220
|Los Angeles Chargers
|K.J. Hill
|WR
|Ohio State
|Kutak Rock
|7
|221
|Carolina Panthers
|Stanley Thomas-Oliver
|CB
|FIU
|UA Sports
|7
|222
|Arizona Cardinals
|Eno Benjamin
|RB
|Arizona State
|Drew Rosenhaus
|Rosenhaus Sports
|7
|223
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Chris Claybrooks
|CB
|Memphis
|Exclusive Sports Group
|7
|224
|Tennessee Titans
|Cole McDonald
|QB
|Hawaii
|Vayner Sports
|7
|225
|Minnesota Vikings
|Kenny Willekes
|DE
|Michigan State
|Element Sports Group
|7
|226
|Chicago Bears
|Arlington Hambright
|OG
|Colorado
|SportsTrust Advisors
|7
|227
|Chicago Bears
|Lachavious Simmons
|OG
|Tennessee State
|Play 2 Win Sports
|7
|228
|Atlanta Falcons
|Sterling Hofrichter
|P
|Syracuse
|Grady Sports Agency
|7
|229
|Washington Redskins
|James Smith-Williams
|DE
|NC State
|Priority Sports & Entertainment
|7
|230
|New England Patriots
|Dustin Woodard
|DE
|Memphis
|Priority Athletes
|7
|231
|Dallas Cowboys
|Ben DiNucci
|QB
|James Madison
|Joe Linta
|JL Sports
|7
|232
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Carlos Davis
|DT
|Nebraska
|MB5 Sports Management
|7
|233
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Casey Toohill
|DE
|Stanford
|Steve Caric
|Caric Sports
|7
|234
|Los Angeles Rams
|Clay Johnston
|LB
|Baylor
|Bus Cook
|Bus Cook Sports
|7
|235
|Detroit Lions
|Jashon Cornell
|DT
|Ohio State
|Priority Sports & Entertainment
|7
|236
|Green Bay Packers
|Vernon Scott
|CB
|TCU
|Ovation Management Group
|7
|237
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Bopete Keyes
|CB
|Tulane
|Universal Sports & Entertainment
|7
|238
|New York Giants
|T.J. Brunson
|LB
|South Carolina
|Sportstars
|7
|239
|Buffalo Bills
|Dane Jackson
|CB
|Pittsburgh
|Sportstars
|7
|240
|New Orleans Saints
|Tommy Stevens
|QB
|Mississippi State
|Exclusive Sports Group
|7
|241
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Chapelle Russell
|LB
|Temple
|Dynamic Sports Group
|7
|242
|Green Bay Packers
|Jonathan Garvin
|DE
|Miami
|LAA Sports
|7
|243
|Tennessee Titans
|Chris Jackson
|CB
|Marshall
|Exclusive Sports Group
|7
|244
|Minnesota Vikings
|Nate Stanley
|QB
|Iowa
|Joe Linta
|JL Sports
|7
|245
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Raymond Calais
|RB
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|International Sports Advisors
|7
|246
|Miami Dolphins
|Malcolm Perry
|WR
|Navy
|Jason Bernstein
|Clarity Sports International
|7
|247
|New York Giants
|Chris Williamson
|CB
|Minnesota
|Universal Sports & Entertainment
|7
|248
|Los Angeles Rams
|Sam Sloman
|K
|Miami (Ohio)
|Joe Linta
|JL Sports
|7
|249
|Minnesota Vikings
|Brain Cole II
|S
|Mississippi State
|SportsTrust Advisors
|7
|250
|Los Angeles Rams
|Tremayne Anchrum
|G
|Clemson
|Klutch Sports
|7
|251
|Seattle Seahawks
|Stephen Sullivan
|TE
|LSU
|Dynamic Sports Group
|7
|252
|Denver Broncos
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Florida
|Ballengee Group
|7
|253
|Minnesota Vikings
|Kyle Hinton
|OG
|Washburn
|Sportstars
|7
|254
|Denver Broncos
|Derrek Tuszka
|DE
|North Dakota State
|Capital Sports Advisors
|7
|255
|New York Giants
|Tae Crowder
|LB
|Georgia
|The Institute for Athletes
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, Mark Zuckerberg’s Favorite, At Kroger’s Fayetteville Ga
- Black NFL Agents Dominated 1st Round Of 2020 NFL Draft – Full Agents, Players List Rounds 1-7
- Lee Elder As First Black Masters Tournament Golfer Celebrated By Steph Curry, Curry Brands
- Oakland Police Department’s New Trust Building Officer
- Vigil Against Anti Asian Hate By First Unitarian Church Of Oakland
- The Oakland REACH’s Virtual Family Hub: A Powerful Movement For Racial Equity
- The COVID-19 Vaccine: Fact vs Fiction (Produced by Bay Area Empowerment Committee)
- COVID-19 Vaccine Community Forum: Real Talk & Trusted Advice
- City Of Oakland Public Works Workers Release 2nd Oakland Recovers Together Video
- State Of Black Education Oakland Asks What Is Black Excellence To You
- Hilariously Good Houston Astros vs Oakland As Game 8 Recap Vlog By Young Vlogger
- Press Briefing By Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Secretary Of Transportation Pete Buttigieg April 9, 2021
- NFL Draft Round 1 Mock Draft By Zennie Abraham, Zennie62Media CEO
- Zennie Abraham With Long Time Friend Jackie Simpkins, Alley Cat Oakland Bar Owner, In Vegas
- Berkeley Student Farms Grows, Shares Food With UC Berkeley Food Pantry
- An Evening With L. John Harris: Berkeley Food Historian, Artist, Raconteur
- 230 Sheridan Rd Oakland CA | Oakland Homes for Sale
- Hey Oakland, Atlanta And Georgia Dropped COVID-19 Restrictions Today, Just 15 Percent Are Vaccinated
- San Jose Earthquakes 17-Year Old Cade Cowell Scores Against The Oakland Roots
- 5400 Trask St Oakland CA | Oakland Homes for Sale
Related Posts (YARPP)
OaklandNewsNow.com, Oakland News Now, Oakland News Right Now, Oakland-News-Now.com, oakland news today, oakland news now live, oakland news today shooting, WonderCon @Home, Wonder Con, oakland news now helicopters, oakland news shooting, oakland news now twitter, oakland crime news, bay area news, sf news, San Francisco News Today, oakland crime news, The Think Global Conference, Oakland Mayoral Cadidates, west oakland news now, decentralized finance, NFL Big Data Bowl, Amazon Web Services, nfl.com, Non-fungible tokens NFT, zennie@, oakland today news, Salesforce, Cleveland Cascade Lake Merritt, Lakeshore Avenue, BART 12th Street Station, Maria Ayerdi Kaplan Linkedin, Mark Zabaneh, hearst media services, oakland news today, houston chronicle, oaklandresilientfamilies.org, San Francisco Crime News, @OaklandNewsNow, Zennie Abraham, Zennie, Oakland studio, Oakland United Beerworks, Sun Myung Moon, Hak Ja Han Moon, apartments,zennie62media hoodie, BART 19th Street Station, Occupy Oakland, lake merritt dumping, Maria Ayerdi Kaplan, Transbay Joint Powers, Salesforce Transit Center, Salesforce Transit Center Park, #OaklandNewsNow, Nikki Fortunato Bas, Lirpa Sloof, #OaklandForever, oakland resilient, Lennox Earthquake, families, oakland raiders news now, oakland news today shooting, Robert G Schock attorney, Mike Lowry, barbara schaaf, Salesforce Transit Center Park, Oakland Apartments for Rent, oaklandnewsblog.com, Oakland A’s Las Vegas stadium rumors, oakland mayor libby schaaf, Anthony Glenn Buzbee, Deshawn Watson cases, Crunchbase, tech startups, Pompsie, MSG Sphere, Las Vegas Strip, crisis actors, Women for America First, Amy Kremer , Swyft Filings, Wells Fargo Bank, Center for American Progress, Stimulus Payment, StreamYard, Bowie Refined Coal, Higher Heights, paid protesters, Miss Ollie’s, Burma Superstar, Perez Hilton, Khloe Kardashian photo, Blogger, Vlogger, Tacos Oscar,Cosecha, Marica Restaurant, The Fat Lady Bar & Restaurant, Chop Bar, astroturfing, deshawn watson signing bonus, Pop-Up Restaurant, Piedmont Ave, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, political power, Black women, Belotti Ristorante E Bottega, Grand Lake Kitchen – Lake Merritt, Namaste Pizza, Lion Dance Café, Pomella, Commis, Mua Webster, Homeroom, Wood Tavern, Cafe Umami Uptown, oakland restaurants, mc donalds, shakewell, olivettos market hall, everette and jones bbq, dorothy king, jack london square, carroll fife city council, Demetrius Verges, NFL 17 Game schedule, NFL 2021 17 Game Season, political campaign, Lee Elder The Masters, Steph Curry, Curry Brands, Pinkney Foundation, Daniel Craig, 007 James Bond, cheesecake, Rio California, Athletics Spring Training, Preservation Park, Old Oakland, Office Depot, Oakland City Center, jill biden west wing, washington white house,fanbolt emma loggins, frances moody anna mcnair, River Oaks Houston, Ginele Harris, OPD, Brendon Woods, Alameda County Public Defender, Frances Moody, Colleen Quigley Olympian FSU, beyond bright led light as seen on tv, NFL Combine 2021, virtual event, Carla Walter Peralta, Megan Avalon Oakland Personal Trainer female bodybuilder, muscle barbie, mapletree.com, Oakland rental properties, Uptown Station, mapletree investments, Lampham Properties, Bay Area Renters, houses for rent, Chief LeRonne Armstrong interview, current news, Home Depot, Mapletree Asset Management, Silicon Valley, oakland ca, j.r associates oakland, Ted Nugent, china town, Lamar Jackson Ravens QB, Melissa Benoist Supergirl, Black Elected Officials, Shailene Woodley, Godzilla King of The Monsters, Bear McCreary, Zennie62Media, Inc., influencer marketing, Peralta Chancellor, CEO Zenophon Abraham AKA Zennie62 YouTube Zennie62.com Oakland News Now Commentary Vlog YouTube Partner, Oakland California blogger / vlogger Zennie Abraham @ZennieAbraham, Godzila vs Kong, Hire @Zennie62Media, Inc to tell your story, Lapham Co Property Management, Indira Gandhi, Stephen Collins, Willard Decker, Lieutenant Ilia, Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock
Stop Asian Hate, Black Lives Matter, Mapletree Business City, Singapore, Gretchen Hellman, pak ho, carl chan, oakland assault, sarah isgur wikipedia, daniel kalb, search engine optimization, bank of america cares act, benji lock shark tank, oscar grant plaza, las vegas raiders stadium live cam, nfl draft bible, ric serritella, checkbook journalism, john murphy, si.com, Report Door, Erienewsnow.com, KPRC Click2Houston, NBC Sports, WarnerBros,Adam Wingard, Kong, Yardbarker, Godzilla, KTRK-TV, Bleacher Report, Chron, New York Post, Musket Fire, mock draft, Derek Carr, Vincent Bonsignore, Deshaun Watson, Fly Me To The Moon, Oakland’s Alley Cat Bar, Perry Taylor Greene, affair, tantric sex guru, polyamorous, slut shaming, QAnon movement, oscar grant autopsy report, miss a beat, Forbes.com, International Trade Council, Think Global Conference, Law.com, going virtual, Taiwan based HTC Corp, arlene guzman todd texts , amy guzman todd, Bay Area shootings Today, Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Houston Police Department , song requests, patton boggs, Zennie62Media uses smartphones enabling our 98-blog network, oakland ca, steven donziger chevron, laura miller, John McWhorter, Columbia, specially-made blogs, steven tavares, Steve Wyche, NFL Network, Willie McGinest, Reggie Bush, corporate, loop capital chicago, Night of 100 Stars Oscars Party, Superspreader, online manipulation, March to Save America, Capitol riots, Trump rally, Julie Jenkins Fancelli, Publix Super Markets, Breitbart News Network, George Jenkins, laura ehlen bodybuilder, john siegel kentucky, Eric Bieniemy, Super Bowl LV, Byron Leftwich, Tampa Bay Bucs, Super Bowl Halftime Show, Night of 100, publicity consultant, wisconsin capitol protest, raiders mark davis sheldon adelson, female muscle, crossfit gym, DailyMail.com, website, ZENNIE62MEDIA Hoodie, social media platforms covering politics, Las Vegas Sands, Sheldon Adelson, Venetian, deshaun watson text messages, League of Women Voters, Samantha Power usaid, The Oakland Protocol, gary levin coal, the alley oakland, richmond, Levin-Richmond Terminal, Richmond City Council, Oakland City Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan At Large Speech, Oakland City Council 2021 Inauguration, sulphur, iron ore, Western Bit Acquistion LLC, Terminal Group, players, DUI, star trek the motion picture, Spock, Nimoy, Captain Kirk, Lt. Uhura, Sulu, Chekov, news, sports, and tech, streamyard, ZOOM, www.cnn.com, ghirardelli san francisco, OAL Oakland Athletic League, carjacking, @Oaklandcitynews, John Burris Law, police brutality cases, former Oakland Army Base site, Infrastructure Jobs, women jobs lost pandemic, Oakland Police federal monitor, housing for homeless people, American Jobs Act, cost of tony buzbee, houston lawyer, Buzbee Law Firm, natural gas building vs electric, Oakland CARES fund, Male-Dominated Jobs, Georgetown Study, Berkeley Study, Berkeley City Councilmember, Alameda City Councilmember, Emeryville City Council, San Leandro City Councilmember, Oakland City Councilmember, Oakland City Council, North Oakland, East Oakland, Montclair, Adams Point, Uptown Oakland food culture, Oakland City, Oakland Cemetery, Oakland crime, Oakland directions, Oakland airport, Oakland, California ghetto, Oakland, California Map, Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders, Oakland City Hall Plaza, East Oakland, Jack London Square, The Alley Cat Bar, Golden State Warriors, Chase Center, Bob Myers, Joe Lacob, Peter Guber, NBC Bay Area, Council-Member, Councilmember, Council President, Mayor of Oakland, Public-Safety, Affordable Housing, BBQ Becky Dr. Jennifer Schulte , Jogger Joe Henry Sintay, Oakland crime news, Chauncey Bailey, Bank of America loans, EBCitizen.com, PPP loan forgiveness, COVID-19 updates, homeless news, SF Bay Area news, Martuni’s Piano Bar SF, Paul Hlebcar, Jackie Simpkins, Oakland artists, Jeff Loeb, @breakingnewsbayarea, Emeryville, Atlanta news, Chevron Ecuador, Steven Donziger, Fayetteville GA news, @FayettevilleGA Fayette County Georgia, San Francisco news, San Jose news. Also, David Rubin Academy Awards, The Oscars ceremony ,Tom Hanks, Skyline High School, Oakland Sports, Oakland Panthers, Oakland Coliseum, Honda of Oakland, Oakland Arena, Oakland Raiders, Las Vegas Raiders, Las Vegas Stadium Construction, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Stadium Authority, NBA, NFL, NFL Draft, NFL Combine, CES Las Vegas tech, San Diego Comic Con sci-fi. @GrandLakeTheater @LasVegasHotels, Penny Dreadful City of Angels, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, AMPAS
what is an influencer, online reputation management services, best shape of your life, get fit, how to get fit, Manhattan Beach Planning Department, planning commission, RussianMuscleQueen, reputation management firm, Zennie62Media, content development, influencers gone wild, top influencers 2020, online reputation management clients, side show cars, david perdue stock trades, Oakland landlords, Owen Thomas, Valleywag, Emilio Garcia-Ruiz, Audrey Cooper, Emma Silvers, a16 oakland, culture, Lindsay Graham, Andrew Cuomo, Mitch McConnell, Sen Ted Cruz, Stop the Steal, Jurell Snyder shooting, legendary, godzilla vs. kong, king kong, mechagodzilla, claudia conway, lionel richie, American Idol, Alex Marlow, Kroeber Hall, Alfred Louis Kroeber, Karen Hinton, Tacoma Police runover, Avril Haines, benjilock by hampton, Laray J. Benton, Best Skate Boarding Spot in Oakland, illegal dumping, soul disney pixar oakland, lake merritt crowding, Jamie Foxx, Edna Brewer Middle School, Brewer Jazz Band, rick gates trump interview, would be oakland coal baron bankruptcy, Berkeley Adeline Corridor Plan, barbara lee congresswoman news, Insight Terminal Solutions, Bowie coal, @InsightTerminalSolutions and The Oakland Bulk and Oversized Terminal, with California Capital Investment Group Managing Partner Phillip Phil Tagami @PhilTagami co-developer, JMB Capital Partners, @JohnSiegel, John Siegel as ITS CEO exposing coal and Oakland fake news, Greg Minor oakland, Pat Cashman, Humanist Hall, David Oertel, lyft commercial kaplan, uber tax, lyft driver. Zennie62 has helped Maria Ayerdi Kaplan @MariaAyerdiKaplan, developer of Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco, Kofi Bonner Five Points, San Francisco Shipyard, and Flowsent capture the Oakland Cannabis Delivery Dispensary @OaklandCannabis market with fitness model female bodybuilder Laura Ehlen and weedmaps help, Tom Montag BofA, The Berkeley Post, CoLoursTV, CNN, 48Hills, TechCrunch, Quicken Loans, Bedrock Development, SFist, YouTube, Google, NBC, vice media, Oakland Post / Post News Group, Landis PR, Rogers & Cowan, Ketchum. Competition: The SF Chronicle, San Francisco Chronicle, Streetsblog San Francisco, SFStreetsBlog.org, San Francisco Business Times, Bizjournals.com, NY Times, Salt Lake Tribune, The Appeal, LA Times, Los Angeles Times, Daily Californian, KQED, KALX, KPIX, KRON, KTVU, Las Vegas Review Journal, News-Democrat, East Bay Express, Oakland Tribune, Oakland Voices, The Mercury News, AJC, Atlanta Journal Constitution, Hoodline, SF Examiner, Sports Illustrated, Sanpete Messenger, The Citizen, The Athletic, The Montclarion, Marin Independent-Journal, The Beverly Hills Courier
Caregiving information, Caregiver, Caregivers, online reputation, iamautocomplete.com, Zennie62 interviews celebrities, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Latino Senator in California, Senator Alex Padilla, Joe Montana, Sammy Watkins, United Airlines, Flight 328, Honolulu, Le’Veon Bell, Ronnie Lott, Marin County, Supervisor Damon Connolly, Mill Valley, Carole Quan, Charles Woodson, Intercept, Vincent Jackson, Mr. Super Bowl Peter O’Reilly , Jim Steeg, Frank Supovitz, Don Weiss, LBJ Enterprises LLC, Julie Buehler, Cafe 817,Woody’s Cafe, Edward Lozzi publicist, Anja Crotts, Marin County Supervisor Damon Connolly, town, digial LED screen, President pro tempore, California State Senate, Don Perata, Jean Quan, rank choice voting, Ron Dellums, Robert Bobb, Omri Aflalo, John Cahil, Darrin Ballon, natural gas banned in new buildings, town revival restaurant, Elegy for Tony Hsieh, Lars Frykman, London, David Squires, Aldon Smith NFL, scott haggerty, Jay Glazer, Bill Boyd, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, Garrett Gilbert Cowboys, Megan Avalon buffed, Kortney Olson female bodybuilder, Sarah Isgur Trump, Spin1038, Dak Prescott, Charles Woodson, Raiders Owner Mark Davis net worth, Raider Legend Raymond Chester, Brianna Noble, Vince Vaughn, Edward Lozzi
Instigate A.I. Marc Canter, TikTok, Chris Evert, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Austrialian Open Tennis, Women’s Tennis, 2425 Valdez, Nook on Valdez, Apartments.com, DeMaurice Smith, NFLPA, systemic racism, Ainsley Earhardt, teaunte bailey of oakland, driving while intoxicated, DUI, Fox News, Fox and Friends, Donald Trump Jr. Partying Video, Oakland African American NFL Expansion Team Seeks NFL Expansion Franchise, Malin Akerman,Jon Favreau, Earline Patricia Yerger, Hyundai Kona, Enterprise Rental Car, Tom Guerino Of PG&E, Dr. Shirley Weber, Mike Silver, Aaron Rogers, Paul Guenther, Reggie McKenzie, Ed Goines, general counsel, Raiders Defensive Coordinator, Reid A Seino, Salem Oregon, coolest reptile pad in oakland, Derek Mason Vanderbilt, Marcus Mariota, Oregon, Justin Herbert, scrambler, Vikas Tandon, interceptions, Josh Jacobs, Kristin Davis, Jennifer Dyer, Kiaran Sim, Yappa World Inc, dave stewart oakland a’s, Oakland Chamber of Commerce, oakland covid testing, Persis Khambatta, Melissa Carone, Karina Smirnoff, Tango Shalom movie, Port of Oakland Import, Karen Bass, Victoria Vzvodnaya, Theresa Ivancik, Muscle Girl, Girl Fitness, cunningham affair, USFDA, Willie Brown, Hala Hijazi, Jason Bateman, walter williams economist, warriors community court,oakland protests, tagami not backing down, star trek the motion picture, skyline school oakland, westlake school oakland, Jim Caldwell, Matt Patricia, Kristen Bell, Jean Reno, .NY Giants Owner John Mara, @SportsTalk Tony Bruno, Sports Agent Leigh Steinberg, net worth, Oakland City Charter, vloggers, Mason Riggs, Richard Haick, Fox News Tucker Carlson, oakland coliseum vaccine, Henry Sintay Oakland Jogger Joe, Alameda Labor Council, Cam Newton, Danny Vitale, Henry Ruggs, Cee Dee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, Chris Cabott, sports academy, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Tanis Parenteau, Scott Kidd, Actors Richard Dreyfuss, Jim Kelly and John Saxon of Enter The Dragon, tango shalom, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, Lou Ferrigno, Lindsey Vonn hot legs, Blake Neely, SDCC’s David Glanzer, Publicist Edward Lozzi. Topics like Oakland Apartment rents, Essex Oakland, Fortress Investments, Forest City Development Housing, Lennar Corporation, Oakland City Center, 1200 Lakeshore, Perch Coffee, Haddon Hill, 565 Bellevue, Lake Chalet, Room 389, Golden Bear, Jerry Figone, Thomas Bonk and Tiger Woods, Johnny Love Metheny, Lakeshore Business District, Eastmont Mall, WordPress, CVS Mail Order and Pharmacy, Kaiser Permanente, Rosa’s Home Cooking Restaurant, Oakland Community Kitchens, Lukas Oakland, Maria Alderete, The Studio Cafe, Black Lives Matter, iron ore and coal, John Muir, Oakland hangman noose problem, Oakland NFL Football, Rayzin Schnitzer 11th Street Diner Miami, George Floyd Protests, eastbaytimes.com, Antioch, Pittsburgh, Oakley, Bay Point, Martinez, Contra Costa County, Richmond, Albany, El Cerrito, Tiburon, Emeryville, San Pablo, Vallejo, Larkspur, Sausalito, Dublin, Castro Valley, Walnut Creek, Concord, Union City, Fremont, San Ramon, Crockett, Fairfax, Clayton, Novato, Mill Valley, Corte Madera, Benecia, San Rafael, South San Francisco, Redwood City, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Hayward, Newark, San Jose, Benicia,Windsor
Woodside, Yountville, Vacaville, Suisun City,
Sunnyvale, Sebastopol, Rio Vista, Rohnert Park, Ross, St. Helena, San Anselmo, San Bruno, San Carlos, Orinda, Pacifica, Millbrae, Milpitas, Monte Sereno, Moraga, Morgan Hill, Corte Madera, Cotati, Cupertino, Daly City, Danville, Dixon, , Atherton, Belmont, Belvedere, Folsom, Galt, Huron, Fresno, Loomis, Placer, David Mulugheta, NFL Agent
Alexi McCammond , Axios, Teen Vogue, MSNBC, Jason Matthew Smith, Cupcake, Star Trek, Jared Leland Gore, stand-in, West Oakland, james ivory berkeley, merchant ivory, Women of The Black Panther Party, Oakland City Charter, Atrium Health Navicent, James Jackson, Delvecchio Finley, Alameda Health System, Ashlyn Webb, 801 Longridge Rd Oakland, @OaklandCityCouncil, Vice President Harris, global content, 25th Amendment,Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Carrie J. Judge, Fingerprint Door Lock, Musician Kev Choice, Cam Newton, Leo Carson, bust sculpter, Andrew Frank, Karv Communications, Anthony Booger McFarlane, armed robbery, anari sengbe, Victor sengbe, chadwick boseman funeral, Jackie Simpkins, Owner of The Alley, Skywalker Sound Marin, Clifton Hall, Oakland Rockridge Housing, Oakland Athletics Liam Hendriks, Dave Stewart, Tribune Tower, Tagami Vision, Charlie Pine, CES 2021 Innovation Award, Oakland 2017 Race and Gender Disparities Study, nfl fall league meeting, NFL on Fox, owners meeting, Vloggercon 2006, josh wolf, International Academy of Web Television, rocketboom, Jessamyn Sabbag, Oakland Rising, progressive organization, podcast network
Crowds on Demand, Demand Protest, arlene guzman cal cunningham, 2020, Broadway and Franklin Streets, California Condo conversion, Saudi Arabia, Mid East Blog, Aston Martin, Highland Hospital, The Public Investment Fund, subletting, Al vs The NFL, Amy Trask, The Mauritanian, Danica Patrick, Aaron Rogers, Ben Volavola, Shailene Woodley, sublet, Oakland United Beerworks, Danger Zone Weizenbock, odell beckham jr, arlene guzman todd, vlogging, amanda congdon, Thomas Espinosa, Oakland Public Ethics Commission, Anthony Harbaugh, Bliss Belly Kitchen, Kay Madati, vlog show, comedy actor, Flash, h264 codec, Carron Phillips Deadspin Jameis Winston, james wiseman warriors, jay blias espn, Mountain View, CA, London, England, Moscow, Russia, Raphael Warnock, Senator Kelly Loeffler, pinewood atlanta, mark dice, White Privilege Tax, Media Analyst, Ronald Jones Bucs, Cal football, UCLA, USC, Stanford, blacks in tech, Tackett Bartlett LLP, Berkeley Bowl, Peets Coffee, @TackettBartlettLLP, Jameis Winston bucs saints florida state, East Bay Regional Park District, Berkeley City Auditor, Judge John Sutter Regional Shoreline park, Pinewood Studios Atlanta, Jeff Miller, Joceyln Moore, Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota, Regina Jackson, Barry Donelan, Deborah Matthews, Yanqing Ye, UC Berkeley, NFL Owners Meeting, NFL Annual Meeting, Eli Lilly Coronavirus COVID-19 vacine, Summit Bank Oakland, SIFF, Sonoma International Film Festival, Bank of America, Oakland protestors arrested, Juneteenth Rally, Len Raphael, Southern Evangelical Seminary, Richard Land, Kyle Rittenhouse, Jacob Blake, Kenosha, Carroll Fife, Mike Hutchinson Oakland, Alison Roessler, Jane Greenberg, Albert Dicruttalo, Brie Larson, Mayor Of Chicago, Orlando Martinez, Robert F. Smith, supreme court justice ruth bader ginsberg, coalition for police accountability, Youth vs. Apocalypse, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Kate Harrison, Joe Burrow, Cheryl Davila, Mayor Jesse Arreguin, Lori, Droste, Stephanie Walton, Tri Ngo, berkeley marina, berkeley city, Jeff Bezos, Amazon, The Washington Post, Washington Redskins, Washington NFL Football Team, NFL Football Team, Barbara Leslie, Yui Hay Lee, Andreas Cluver, White Journalists, Blacks In Media, Alana Nguyen SFGate, Morgan Bach, Derr & Isbell Construction, Merrill Iron & Steel, Inc
WebiMax, Gadook, VJG Interactive, LocalEdge, Digital Firefly Marketing, GreyBox Creative, Igniyte, Reputation Rhino, Netmark, Outspoken Media, SEOValley, WebpageFX, NetReputati, san francisco reputation management, atlanta reputation management, los angeles reputation management, Indeed, airbnb, pinterest, credit karma, Joseph Le Conte, southwest airlines, mcdonalds, united airlines, Peel-A-Pound Soup, drudge report, astros, 49ers, frontier airlines, tractor supply, UC Berkeley ranking, warriors, alaska airlines, buffalo wild wings, horoscope, shein, raiders, uhaul, ted bundy, nba finals, michaels coupon, Tua Tagovailoa, cheesecake factory, golden state warriors, kevin durant, realtor com, stephen curry, walgreens photo, drudge, facebook sign in, funny memes, hbo go, hbo now, oakland raiders, Pacific Merchant Shipping Association, oakland national night out, vistaprint, braves, san francisco 49ers, monday night football, newegg, travis scott, zion williamson, kohls coupons, lands end, nancy pelosi, kohls coupon, hotwire, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Patrick Mahomes, mark davis raiders wife, al davis,mark davis net worth, mark davis van, mark davis raiders haircut, mark davis car, mark davis minivan, raiders owner net worth, harry potter, giants, craigslist sf, craig newmark, vic beasley, california earthquake, boston weather, las vegas weather, Eric Metz, sf giants, san francisco weather, san francisco, los angeles weather, lord and taylor, star wars, star wars episode, star trek, star trek discovery, william shatner, ermal allen cowboys, Tom Landry, Jerry Jones, Gil Brandt, Tex Schramm, #Yayarearevolution, zinni.com, zenni.com, leonard nimoy, j.j.abrams, jimmy garoppolo, hawaiian airlines, detective pikachu, clint eastwood, bed bath and beyond coupon, abercrombie, pewdiepie, sfgate, sc lottery, berkeley school, san diego weather, san antonio weather, southwest flights, pikachu, golden state, myatt, just mercy, french open, colourpop, cam newton, anna kendrick, actor, sexual harrassment, klay thompson, harbor freight coupon, robin williams, protest in Oakland, portland protest, Berkeley protest, Chicago protest, LA protest, berkeley university
Wanda Johnson, Oscar Grant, Anthony Pirone, Yes We Can Obama, Judge Alison M. Tucher, Iris Canada Case, Maria Muldaur, Phil Spector died, loren taylor oakland, district 6 city council, karen katz vs tara flanagan, lana clarkson, essential workers, Super Bowl Opening Night, Saudi Arabia, 24hrs (rapper), A-Plus (rapper) , Askari X, Baby DC , Bambu (rapper) , Ant Banks, Sway Calloway , Clyde Carson , Casual (rapper), Del the Funky Homosapien , Politico, Daveed Diggs , Dru Down, E-A-Ski, G-Eazy , 2021 Grammys, Grammy Awards, The Grouch (rapper), Fantastic Negrito, Guapdad 4000, Jel, Kafani , Keak da Sneak, Lateef the Truthspeaker , Damian Lillard, Mac Dre , Mistah F.A.B., Numskull, Opio, Pep Love, Phesto , Philthy Rich, R. Prophet, Richie Rich (rapper), Boots Riley, Seagram (rapper) , Shady Nate, J. Stalin, Tajai, V-Nasty, Yukmouth, Four Points By Sheraton New York City, Aria Las Vegas, Ballys Las Vegas, Bellagio Las Vegas, Marriott Oakland, Oakland Youth Chorus, Marriott SF, Grand Hyatt San Francisco, Best Western Las Vegas, Caesars Palace, Circus Circus Las Vegas, Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Hilton, Delano Las Vegas, Encore Las Vegas, Excalibur Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, Four Seasons Las Vegas, Harrahs Las Vegas, Linq Las Vegas, Luxor Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay Las Vegas, MGM Grand Las Vegas, Mandarin Oriental, Mirage Las Vegas, Monte Carlo Las Vegas, New York New York Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas, Palazzo Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, Stratosphere Las Vegas, Wynn Las Vegas, Venetian Las Vegas, Vdara Las Vegas, Circa Las Vegas, D Hotel Las Vegas
Howard Terminal Ballpark, Seattle protest, Happy New Year 2021, Pink Floyd In Concert, oakland fireworks, Nashville Downtown Explosion, “Designated Survivor” At Inauguration, Noble Prize, Gamerholic, system dynamics modeling language, air scrubbing and HEPA Filters, Justin Wilcox,Dwayne Haskins released, David Shaw, Stanford Football, Melanie Merkosky, Continuum, CARES Act, Stanford at Cal 123rd Big Game, Bill Musgrave, Justin Wilcox, David Shaw, the informal economy, gross domestic product, LonelyGirl15, Bree, Renetto, vlog life, business finance, portland weather, phoenix weather, Oakland LGBTQ Center, Lakeshore Ave, malcolm miller oakland police cop, rick gates trump interview, small business administration, PPP, north carolina, macbook, how, bath and body works coupon, League of Women Voters of Berkeley, Albany, Emeryville, The Pandemic, community organizer, berkeley coronavirus,, sports events,googleflights, daytona 500, daily horoscope, ashton kutcher, mask, Economic Stimulus, andrew luck, alamo drafthouse, 49ers schedule, trump tweets, MyoKardia, chadwick boseman, colon cancer, Black Panther, MARVEL Entertainment, Disney, thanksgiving,How to, What is, How do I, What do I, Who is? , Electronic Frontier Foundation, EFF, San Francisco Planning and Urban Research, SPUR, Howard Terminal Ballpark, Natalie Silver, Pass It On, Barbara Leslie, Yui Hay Lee, Andreas Cluver, Leslie Silver, White Journalists, Blacks In Media, David Rubin, Frances Dinkelspiel, Alana Nguyen SFGate, Cat Brooks, Anti Police-Terror Project, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Glenview, Restorative Justice, School Crossing Guards, berkeley philosophy, criminal defense attorney, Law and Order, Blue Bloods, Tom Selik, Magnum PI, Hawaii Five-O,
Comedy Central Roast Battle, Shawn Felipe, NBC, Festive Company, Latham Square, Breonna Taylor bust statue, vaccines, SARS-CoV-2, D614G, mutation, vandalism, Natoinal Lampoon, Ben Feldman, SF Weekly’s Comic To Watch,Leighann Lord, Matt Kirshen, Last Comic Standing Finalist, Subhah Agarwal, MTV2, Comedy Central,Anna Valenzuela, Samson Koletkar, BookMyShow, 10 Best Indian-Origin Comedians of the Last Decade,Ira Summer, US Comedy Contest Finalist, Bosch ,Canon,,Caterpillar ,HERE ,Technologies ,Hisense ,Indy ,Autonomous , Alex Padilla, First Latinx Senator, Indianapolis Motor Speedway ,Intel Mobileye, Kohler , LG Electronics, Magna International, Mercedes-Benz, OMRON Healthcare, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung Electronics, Schneider Electric, Skyworth, Sony, Verizon, Taiwan Tech Arena, Bill Belichick ,New England Patriots, Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints, Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs , John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens, Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams, Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers, Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks, Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts , Mike Zimmer , Minnesota Vikings , Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles , Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans , Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills , Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears , Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals , Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals, Bill O’Brien, Houston Texans, Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns, Ron Rivera, Washington Redskins , Brian Flores, Miami Dolphins , Joe Judge, New York Giants, Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys, Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers, Jon Gruden, Las Vegas Raiders, Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers, Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers, Vic Fangio, Denver Broncos, Dan Quinn, Atlanta Falcons, Matt Patricia, Detroit Lions, Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars, Adam Gase, New York Jets
Also Elon Musk, YouTuber , Big Helicopter, Jake Angeli, Jacob Chansley, Trump Protestors, Terrorists, rioters, Ricky Ricardo, Ricky’s Sports Theater, Raider Nation, NFL Pro Bowl , Nura Gabbara, Lonnie Murray, Cleveland Hustles, Pat Abraham Yerger, Earline Patricia Yerger, StreamYard, ZOOM, Jitsi, Sunne Wright McPeak, transportation, bullet train, financing debt, Glide Memorial Church SF, Greg McConnell Jobs and Housing Coalition, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf @LibbySchaaf, Pamela Price, Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas, Dan Kalb of District 1, Loren Taylor, Lynette Gibson McElhaney, Sheng Thao, Noel Gallo, Robert Bobb, Rebecca Kaplan, Larry Reid, Tech Entrepreneur Sarah Lacy, Personal Trainer Megan Avalon Buffed Barbie, Social Media Pioneer Marc Canter, Blake Lindsley, Beth Schnitzer, Spritz Marketing, Eleanor Wikstrom, SF Mayor London Breed, Scott McKibben, CA Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, Schools Superintendent Tony Thurmond, Berkeley Councilmember Ben Bartlett @BenBartlett, Raiders Charles Woodson, 49ers Jerry Rice, Grand Lake Theater Oakland Owner Allan Michaan, Gary Meyer Telluride, Eat Drink Films, C.J. Hirschfeld, Shaun Tai , BRIDGEGOOD, Oakland Digital, Issac Kos-Reed, Salsa-By-The-Lake, AMC Cinemark TinselTown, Children’s Fairyland, Irvine City Manager John Russo, Guy Fieri, Oakland CAO Edward Reiskin, Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Running Back Josh Jacobs, Stanford HC David Shaw, Tri Ngo, Atlanta Falcons Coach Dan Quinn, Michael Mina, NFL Draft Mr. Irrelevant Head Melanie Fitch, Paul Satala. Eva Crawford, Lauren Weisheit, Subscribe to Zennie Abraham’s @Zennie62 YouTube Channel, today!
ZennieAbraham is Zennie62Media, Inc. CEO AKA Zenophon Abraham Zennie62 YouTube Channel, Zennie62.com, newsbreak.com, nydailynews.com , allhiphop.com, Wonderwall, Eurweb.com, The Source, Oakland CA News, Oakland, California, Oakland vlogger, Oakland News Now Today Blog – SF Bay Area Daily, WordPress user, full stack developer, online reputation management digital marketing expert, SEO, digital media guy, economic development , personal online content , management reputation services, east bay democratic club follower, alameda county movies, Oakland Black Panther Elaine Brown, super car stats dude, CES Las Vegas, tech news blog, OaklandNewsOnline.com, OaklandNewsNow.com, OaklandNewsToday.com, Oakland Post, Oaklandpostonline.com, Oakland restaurant foodie fan, Oakland Mayor’s Office – Oakland City Council veteran, NBA Blogger, NFL Blogger, Pro Sports Blogger,Super Bowl Bid Expert, Skyline High School Oakland grad, Jeff Katzenberg Quibi App tech commenter, Texas-Arlington Alum, UC Berkeley DCRP Alum, Cal Alumni Board of Directors Alum, Oakland Raiders, The Athletic, Sports Illustrated, Leigh Steinberg, Julia Faron, Chris Cabbot, Cosmo DeNicola, Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party, New York 21 Club, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, NFL, NFL Draft Draftnik, Roger Goodell, Adam Silver NBA, media blogger, social media pioneer, college football news, coder, football strategy junkie, Oakland elections news, zenni, zenni glasses, optical, eyewear, Maria Ayerdi Kaplan, Salesforce Transit Center, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Councilmember Noel Gallo, Sheng Thao, Rebecca Kaplan, cheryl davila, Rick Gates Trump, Ben Bartlett Berkeley, Oakland City Attorney Barbara Parker, Treva Reid, Amy Cooper,
Chris Cooper, Mary J Blige, jaquar wright, sean puffy combs, Comedy Oakland, neoliberal, Annalee Allen, Barack Obama, wicked game book, deputy campaign manager, richard w gates jr, george papadopoulos, roger stone, michael cohen, White House Senior Staff, Darrell Williams, Chicago, Murray Energy, International Terminal Solutions, Sanpete County Utah, John Siegel, Autumn Wind Lending, General Partner, Avenue Of The Stars, LLC, Flowsent, Oakland Bulk and Oversized Terminal, OBOT, Las Vegas visitor, Lam Research Corporation, YouTube Partner, friend of Mike Silver, Leslie Silver, Pass It Down podcast, Phil Tagami, Phil Gates, oakland harborside, Nancy Sidebotham, Henry Gardner, Davey D Cook, Ray Bobbitt, Bill Duffy, Robert Bobb, Alan Dones, Loop Capital, Shaun Tai BRIDGEGOOD, Robert G Schock, Barbara Schaaf, Marc Canter, Patricia Yerger Mom, Harrison Chestang, KPOO, Gary Schapiro, Zenophon Abraham Sr. Dad, Vloggerheads.com member, Vloggercon attendee, The Alley Cat Bar regular, Grand Lake Theater marquee fan, United Airlines flier, Walt Disney World lover, System Dynamics consultant, Fluidigm Corporation, Eddie Van Halen, Run DMC, Rolling Stones, Old School Rap fan, Star Trek Trekker, movies buff, San Diego Comic Con Press regular, female bodybuilder fan, Wonder Woman, melissa benoist, Supergirl, Singer Associates, Spritz Marketing SF, Oakland and San Francisco Planning follower,
Atlanta Georgia, Atlanta Falcons, Fayette County, Fayetteville observer, Tiger Woods Masters, Thomas Bonk, Robin Carr, Jamaican Cuisine, Tibor Lacey Zenni.com name, Zennie62 YouTube Partner, Hollywood, Oakland California blogger / vlogger hire @Zennie62Media, Inc to tell your story.