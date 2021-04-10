Black NFL Agents Dominated 1st Round Of 2020 NFL Draft – Full Agents, Players List Rounds 1-7

NFL Draft
The story of increased involvement of African Americans on the business side of the National Football League is one ignored by the NFL Media. Even a spreadsheet of which 2020 NFL Draft Rookie was represented by which NFL Draft Sports Agent, and presented by Josh Goldeberg and Jason Morrin at Sports Law Blog, had positive news about black representation buried deep in its text:

African American agents represented more than half of the first round selections with 17 — (David Mulugheta of Athletes First with 4, Damarius Bilbo of Klutch Sports with 3, Nicole Lynn of YM APPA Sports with 2, Tory Dandy of Creative Artists Agency with 2, Rocky Arceneaux of Alliance Management Group with 1, John Thornton of Roc Nation Sports with 1, Tracy Latigue of Nexus Sports with 1, Brian Overstreet of United Sports Group with 1, Stanley Wiltz of Ballengee Group with 1, and Jovan Barnes and Roosevelt Barnes of Independent Sports & Entertainment with 1)

Here’s the full list of NFL Draft Agents and their clients for all rounds, 1-7, courtesy of Sports Law Blog.

RoundPickTeamPlayerPositionCollegeAgentAgency
11Cincinnati BengalsJoe BurrowQBLSUBrian Ayrault, Todd France, Tom Condon, Ben RenzinCreative Artists Agency
12Washington RedskinsChase YoungDEOhio StateDamarius BilboKlutch Sports
13Detroit LionsJeff OkudahCBOhio StateDamarius BilboKlutch Sports
14New York GiantsAndrew ThomasOTGeorgiaJohn ThorntonRoc Nation Sports
15Miami DolphinsTua TagovailoaQBAlabamaLeigh Steinberg, Chris CabottSteinberg Sports
16Los Angeles ChargersJustin HerbertQBOregonDavid Dunn, Justin SchulmanAthletes First
17Carolina PanthersDerrick BrownDTAuburnDrew RosenhausRosenhaus Sports
18Arizona CardinalsIsaiah SimmonsLBClemsonDavid MulughetaAthletes First
19Jacksonville JaguarsC.J. HendersonCBFloridaKim MialeRoc Nation Sports
110Cleveland BrownsJedrick WillsOTAlabamaNicole LynnYM APPA Sports
111New York JetsMekhi BectonOTLouisvilleDamarius BilboKlutch Sports
112Las Vegas RaidersHenry Ruggs IIIWRAlabamaJovan Barnes, Roosevelt BarnesIndependent Sports & Entertainment
113Tampa Bay BuccaneersTristan WirfsOTIowaJeremy NewberryOctagon
114San Francisco 49ersJavon KinlawDTSouth CarolinaTodd France, Ben Renzin, Jimmy SextonCreative Artists Agency
115Denver BroncosJerry JeudyWRAlabamaLeigh Steinberg, Chris CabottSteinberg Sports
116Atlanta FalconsA.J. TerrellCBClemsonDavid MulughetaAthletes First
117Dallas CowboysCeeDee LambWROklahomaTory Dandy, Jimmy SextonCreative Artists Agency
118Miami DolphinsAustin JacksonOTUSCBrian Murphy, Joe Panos, Savannah FosterAthletes First
119Las Vegas RaidersDamon ArnetteCBOhio StateBen Dogra, Tracy LartigueNexus Sports
120Jacksonville JaguarsK'Lavon ChaissonDELSUDavid MulughetaAthletes First
121Philadelphia EaglesJalen ReagorWRTCUJeff Nalley, Graylan CrainSelect Sports
122Minnesota VikingsJustin JeffersonWRLSUTodd France, Ben Renzin, Brian AyraultCreative Artists Agency
123Los Angeles ChargersKenneth MurrayLBOklahomaRyan WillaimsAthletes First
124New Orleans SaintsCesar RuizCMichiganTory Dandy, Jimmy SextonCreative Artists Agency
125San Francisco 49ersBrandon AiyukWRArizona StateRyan WilliamsAthletes First
126Green Bay PackersJordan LoveQBUtah StateDavid Mulugheta, Andrew KesslerAthletes First
127Seattle SeahawksJordan BrooksLBTexas TechErik BurkhardtSelect Sports
128Baltimore RavensPatrick QueenLBLSUMartin Fischman, Don Weatherall, Stanley WiltzBallengee Group
129Tennessee TitansIsaiah WilsonOTGeorgiaTodd France, Ben RenzinCreative Artists Agency
130Miami DolphinsNoah IgbinogheneCBAuburnMalki Kawa, Ethan LockFirst Round Management
131Minnesota VikingsJeff GladneyCBTCUBrian Overstreet, Rodney WilliamsUnited Sports Group
132Kansas City ChiefsClyde Edwards-HelaireRBLSURocky Arceneaux, Caitlin AokiAlliance Management Group
233Cincinnati BengalsTee HigginsWRClemsonDavid MulughetaAthletes First
234Indianapolis Colts Michael Pittman Jr.WRUSCAndrew KesslerAthletes First
235Detriot LionsD'Andre SwiftRBGeorgiaDavid MulughetaAthletes First
236New York GiantsXavier McKinneySAlabamaReggie JohnsonStellar USA
237New England Patriots Kyle DuggerSLenoir-Rhyne Athletes First
238Carolina PanthersYetur Gross-MatosDEPenn StateYM APPA Sports
239Miami DolphinsRobert HuntOGLouisiana-LafayetteAthletes First
240Houston Texans Ross BlacklockDTTCUAthletes First
241Indianapolis Colts Jonathan TaylorRBWisconsin
242Jacksonville JaguarsLaviska ShenaultWRColoradoKlutch Sports
243Chicago BearsCole KmetTENotre DameAthletes First
244Cleveland BrownsGrant DelpitSLSULagardere Sports
245Tampa Bay BuccaneersAntoine Winfield Jr.SMinnesotaWasserman
246Denver BroncosKJ HamlerWRPenn StateCreative Artists Agency
247Atlanta FalconsMarlon DavidsonDLAuburnAllegiant Athletic Agency
248Seattle SeahawksDarrell TaylorDETennessee
249Pittsburgh SteelersChase ClaypoolWRNotre DameAthletes First
250Chicago BearsJaylon JohnsonCBUtahWasserman
251Dallas CowboysTrevon DiggsCBAlabamaRyan RubinGate City Athletics
252Los Angeles RamsCam AkersRBFlorida StateDavid MulughetaAthletes First
253Philadelphia EaglesJalen HurtsQBOaklahomaNicole LynnYM APPA Sports
254Buffalo BillsAJ EpenesaEdgeIowaCreative Artists Agency
255Baltimore RavensJ.K. DobbinsRBOhio StateZac HillerLAA Sports
256Miami DolphinsRaekwon DavisDTAlabamaDavid MulughetaAthletes First
257Los Angeles RamsVan JeffersonWRFloridaCedric Saunders/Brian LevyGoal Line Football
258Minnesota VikingsEzra ClevelandOTBoise StateSportstars
259New York JetsDenzel MimsWRBaylorSportstars
260New England Patriots Josh UcheLBMichiganDrew RosenhausRosenhaus Sports
261Tennessee TitansKristian FultonCBLSUWasserman
262Green Bay PackersAJ DillonRBBoston CollegeAthletes First
263Kansas City ChiefsWillie GayLBMississippi StateRyan RubinGate City Athletics
264Carolina PanthersJeremy ChinnSSouthern IllinoisExclusive Sports Group
365Cincinati BengalsLogan WilsonLBWyomingSteve CaricCaric Sports
366Washington RedskinsAntonio Gibson WRMemphisUnited Sports Group
367Detroit LionsJulian OkwaraDENotre DameRoc Nation Sports
368New York JetsAshtyn DavisSCaliforniaAthletes First
369Seattle SeahawksDamien LewisOGLSUBus CookBus Cook Sports
370Miami DolphinsBrandon JonesSTexasSelect Sports
371Baltimore RavensJustin MadubuikeDTTexas A&MTeam Sports Agency
372Arizona CardinalsJosh JonesOTHoustonLagardere Sports
373Jacksonville JaguarsDavon HamiltonDTOhio StateAthletes First
374New Orleans SaintsZack BaunLBWisconsinCreative Artists Agency
375Detroit LionsJonah JacksonOGOhio StateEastern Athletic Services
376Tampa Bay BuccaneersKe'Shawn VaughnRBVanderbiltKlutch Sports
377Denver BroncosMichael OjemudiaCBIowaCedric Saunders/ Brian LevyGoal Line Football
378Atlanta FalconsMatt HennessyCTempleRep 1 Sports
379New York JetsJabari ZunigaDEFloridaThe Sports & Entertainment Group
380Las Vegas RaidersLynn BowdenWRKentuckyElement Sports Group
381Las Vegas RaidersBryan EdwardsWRSouth CarolinaCreative Artists Agency
382Dallas CowboysNeville GallimoreDTOklahomaBallengee Group
383Denver BroncosLloyd CushenberryCLSUCreative Artists Agency
384Los Angeles RamsTerrell LewisDE AlabamaSIG Football
385Indianapolis Colts Julian BlackmonSUtahAlliance Sports Management
386Buffalo BillsZack MossRB UtahKate FerraraDream Point Sports
387New England Patriots Anfernee JenningsDEAlabamaSIG Football
388Cleveland BrownsJordan ElliottDTMissouri
389Minnesota VikingsCameron DantzlerCBMississippi StateIndependent Sports & Entertainment
390Houston Texans Jonathan GreenardDEFloridaDrew RosenhausRosenhaus Sports
391New England Patriots Devin AsiasiTEUCLASteve Caric Caric Sports
392Baltimore RavensDevin DuvernayWRTexasErik BurkhardtSelect Sports
393Tennessee TitansDarrynton EvansRBAppalachian StateElement Sports Group
394Green Bay PackersJosiah DeguaraTECincinnatiWasserman
395Denver BroncosMcTelvin AgimDTArkansasNicole LynnYM APPA Sports
396Kansas City ChiefsLucas NiangOTTCUCreative Artists Agency
397Cleveland BrownsJacob PhillipsLBLSUDrew RosenhausRosenhaus Sports
398Baltimore RavensMalik HarrisonLBOhio StateDrew RosenhausRosenhaus Sports
399New York GiantsMatt PeartOTConnecticutSportstars
3100Las Vegas RaidersTanner MuseSClemsonMVA Sports
3101New England Patriots Dalton KeeneTEVirginia Tech
3102Pittsburgh SteelersAlex HighsmithDECharlotteWasserman
3103Philadelphia EaglesDavion TaylorLBColoradoCapital Sports Advisors
3104Los Angeles RamsTerrell BurgessSUtahAthletes First
3105New Orleans SaintsAdam TrautmanTEDaytonRep 1 Sports
3106Baltimore RavensTyre PhillipsOGMississippi State
4107Kansas City ChiefsAkeem Davis-GaitherLBAppalachian StateElement Sports Group
4108Washington RedskinsSaahdiq CharlesOT LSUMVA Sports
4109Oakland RaidersJohn Simpson OGClemsonVayner Sports
4110New York GiantsDarnay Holmes CBUCLAVayner Sports
4111Miami Dolphins Solomon KindleyOGGeorgiaElite Loyalty Sports
4112Los Angeles ChargersJoshua KelleyRBUCLAMolly McManimieCaric Sports
4113Carolina PanthersTroy Pride Jr.CBNotre DameJason BernsteinClarity Sports International
4114Arizona Cardinals Leki FotuDTUtahAthletes First
4115Cleveland BrownsHarrison BryantTEFlorida AtlanticAthletes First
4116Jacksonville JaguarsBen BartchOTSt. John's (Minnesota)Rep 1 Sports
4117Minnesota VikingsD.J. WonnumEdgeSouth CarolinaChampion Pro Consulting
4118Denver BroncosAlbert OkwuegbunamTEMissouriLagardere Sports
4119Atlanta FalconsMykal WalkerLBFresno StateThe Sports & Entertainment Group
4120New York JetsLa'Michal PerineRBFloridaSportsTrust Advisors
4121Detroit LionsLogan StenbergOGKentuckyJoe LintaJL Sports
4122Indianapolis Colts Jacob EasonQBWashingtonRep 1 Sports
4123Dallas CowboysReggie RobinsonCBTulsaExclusive Sports Group
4124Pittsburgh SteelersAnthony McFarland Jr.RBMarylandSamantha SankovichPlayer First Sports
4125New York JetsJames MorganQBFIUOTG Sports
4126Houston Texans Charlie HeckOTNorth CarolinaJason BernsteinClarity Sports International
4127Philadelphia EaglesK'Von WallaceCB/SClemsonThe Legacy Agency
4128Buffalo BillsGabriel DavisWRUCFRoc Nation Sports
4129New York JetsCameron ClarkOLCharlotteSportstars
4130Minnesota VikingsJames LynchDLBaylorSportstars
4131Arizona CardinalsRashard LawrenceDTLSUSportsTrust Advisors
4132Minnesota VikingsTroy DyeLBOregonCapital Sports Advisors
4133Seattle SeahawksColby ParkinsonTEStanfordSteve CaricCaric Sports
4134Atlanta FalconsJaylinn HawkinsSCaliforniaSportstars
4135Pittsburgh SteelersKevin DotsonOGLousiana-LafayetteBallengee Group
4136Los Angeles RamsBrycen HopkinsTEPurdueMGC Sports
4137Jacksonville JaguarsJosiah ScottCBMichigan StateJoe LintaJL Sports
4138Kansas City ChiefsL'Jarius SneedSLouisiana TechSTL Sports Group
4139Oakland RaidersAmik RobertsonCBLouisiana TechMVA Sports
4140Jacksonville JaguarsShaquille QuartermanLBMiamiDrew RosenhausRosenhaus Sports
4141Houston Texans John ReidCBPenn StateSportstars
4142Washington RedskinsAntonio Gandy-GoldenWRLibertyMGC Sports
4143Baltimore RavensBen BredesonOGMichiganAthletes First
4144Seattle SeahawksDeeJay DallasRBMiamiElite Athlete Management
4145Philadelphia EaglesJack DriscollOGAuburnRep 1 Sports
4146Dallas CowboysTyler BiadaszCWisconsinAthletes First
5147Cincinati BengalsKhalid KareemDLNotre DameCreative Artists Agency
5148Seattle SeahawksAlton RobinsonDESyracuseIndependent Sports & Entertainment
5149Indianapolis Colts Danny PinterOGBall StatePriority Sports & Entertainment
5150New York GiantsShane Lemieux OGOregonLeCharles BentleyAMDG Sports
5151Los Angeles ChargersJoe ReedWRVirginiaSportstars
5152Carolina PanthersKenny RobinsonSWest VirginiaBeyond Athlete Management
5153San Francisco 49ersColton McKivitzOTWest Virginia
5154Miami DolphinsJason StrowbridgeDENorth CarolinaJack BechtaJB Sports
5155Chicago BearsTrevis GipsonDETulsaSportstars
5156Washington RedskinsKeith IsmaelCSan Diego StateLeigh Steinberg, Chris CabottSteinberg Sports
5157Jacksonville JaguarsDaniel ThomasSAuburnAllegiant Athletic Agency
5158New York JetsBryce HallCBVirginiaKlutch Sports
5159New England Patriots Justin RohrwasserKMarshallRob RocheRSR Sports Managment
5160Cleveland BrownsNick HarrisCWashingtonAthletes First
5161Tampa Bay BuccaneersTyler JohnsonWRMinnesotaThe Institute for Athletes
5162Washington RedskinsKhaleke HudsonLBMichiganAthletes First
5163Chicago BearsKindle VildorCBGeorgia SouthernUniversal Sports & Entertainment
5164Miami DolphinsCurtis WeaverDEBoise StateSportstars
5165Jacksonville JaguarsCollin JohnsonWRTexasRep 1 Sports
5166Detroit LionsQuintez CephusWRWisconsinSportsTrust Advisors
5167Buffalo BillsJake FrommQBGeorgiaCreative Artists Agency
5168Philadelphia EaglesJohn HightowerWRBoise StateElite Athlete Management
5169Minnesota VikingsHarrison HandCBTempleLeigh Steinberg, Chris CabottSteinberg Sports
5170Baltimore RavensBroderick WashingtonDTTexas TechNA3 Sports
5171Houston Texans Isaiah CoulterWRRhode IslandPriority Athletes
5172Detroit LionsJason HuntleyRBNew Mexico StateExclusive Sports Group
5173Chicago BearsDarnell MooneyWRTulaneAscend Athletics
5174Tennessee TitansLarrell MurchisonDTNorth Carolina StateEnterSports Management
5175Green Bay PackersKamal MartinLBMinnesotaAthletes First
5176Minnesota VikingsK.J. OsbornWRMiamiSportsTrust Advisors
5177Kansas City ChiefsMichael DannaDEMichiganUso Sports
5178Denver BroncosJustin StrnadLBWake ForestSportstars
5179Dallas CowboysBradlee AnaeDEUtahDavid CanterDEC Management
6180Cincinati BengalsHakeem AdenijiOGKansasDay 1 Sports
6181Denver BroncosNetane MutiOG Fresno StateAscend Athletics
6182New England Patriots Mike OnwenuOGMichigan Independent Sports & Entertainment
6183New York GiantsCameron Brown LBPenn StateSportstars
6184Carolina PanthersBravvion RoyDTBaylorNeoStar Football
6185Miami DolphinsBlake FergusonLSLSURep 1 Sports
6186Los Angeles ChargersAlohi GilmanSNotre DamePriority Sports & Entertainment
6187Cleveland BrownsDonovan Peoples-JonesWRMichiganElite Athlete Management
6188Buffalo BillsTyler BassKGeorgia SouthernSportstars
6189Jacksonville JaguarsJake LutonQBOregon StateYee & Dubin Sports
6190San Francisco 49ersCharlie WoernerTEGeorgiaYee & Dubin Sports
6191New York JetsBraden MannPTexas A&MSelect Sports
6192Green Bay PackersJon RunyanOGMichiganYM APPA Sports
6193Indianapolis Colts Rob WindsorDTPenn StateMBK Sports
6194Tampa Bay BuccaneersKhalil DavisDTNebraskaMB5 Sports Management
6195New England Patriots Justin HerronOGWake ForestSchwartz & Feinsod
6196Philadelphia EaglesShaun BradleyLB TempleBarry GardnerBEGREAT Sports
6197Detroit LionsJohn PenisiniDTUtahDavid CanterDEC Management
6198Pittsburgh SteelersAntoine Brooks Jr.SMarylandThe Sports & Entertainment Group
6199Los Angeles RamsJordan Fuller S Ohio StateVayner Sports
6200Philadelphia EaglesQuez WatkinsWRSouthern MississippiJason Davis
6201Baltimore RavensJames ProcheWRSMUPlayer First Sports
6202Arizona CardinalsEvan WeaverLBCaliforniaPriority Sports & Entertainment
6203Minnesota VikingsBlake BrandelOGOregon StateJeff BrodieSports Management Worldwide
6204New England Patriots Cassh MaluiaLB WyomingInternational Sports Advisors
6205Minnesota VikingsJosh MetellusSMichiganDrew RosenhausRosenhaus Sports
6206Jacksonville JaguarsTyler DavisTEGeorgia TechYee & Dubin Sports
6207Buffalo BillsIsaiah HodginsWROregon StateElite Athlete Management
6208Green Bay PackersJake HansonCOregonLeCharles BentleyAMDG Sports
6209Green Bay PackersSimon StepaniakOGIndianaJason BernsteinClarity Sports International
6210Philadelphia EaglesPrince Tega WanoghoOTAuburnElement Sports Group
6211Indianapolis Colts Isaiah RodgersCBMassachusettsBryan GavinGavin Agency
6212Indianapolis Colts Dezmon PatmonWRWashington StateElite Athlete Management
6213Indianapolis Colts Jordan GlasgowLBMichiganSportstars
6214Seattle SeahawksFreddie Swain WRFloridaProPlayer Sports
7215Cincinati BengalsMarkus BaileyLBPurdueSteve CaricCaric Sports
7216Washington RedskinsKamren CurlSArkansasPlayer First Sports
7217San Francisco 49ersJauan JenningsWRTennesseeBus CookBus Cook Sports
7218New York GiantsCarter CoughlinDEMinnesotaAthletes First
7219Baltimore RavensGeno StoneSIowaJason BernsteinClarity Sports International
7220Los Angeles ChargersK.J. HillWROhio StateKutak Rock
7221Carolina PanthersStanley Thomas-OliverCBFIUUA Sports
7222Arizona CardinalsEno BenjaminRBArizona StateDrew RosenhausRosenhaus Sports
7223Jacksonville JaguarsChris ClaybrooksCBMemphisExclusive Sports Group
7224Tennessee TitansCole McDonaldQBHawaiiVayner Sports
7225Minnesota VikingsKenny WillekesDEMichigan StateElement Sports Group
7226Chicago BearsArlington HambrightOGColoradoSportsTrust Advisors
7227Chicago BearsLachavious SimmonsOGTennessee StatePlay 2 Win Sports
7228Atlanta FalconsSterling HofrichterPSyracuseGrady Sports Agency
7229Washington RedskinsJames Smith-WilliamsDENC StatePriority Sports & Entertainment
7230New England Patriots Dustin WoodardDEMemphisPriority Athletes
7231Dallas CowboysBen DiNucciQBJames MadisonJoe LintaJL Sports
7232Pittsburgh SteelersCarlos DavisDTNebraskaMB5 Sports Management
7233Philadelphia EaglesCasey ToohillDEStanfordSteve CaricCaric Sports
7234Los Angeles RamsClay JohnstonLBBaylorBus CookBus Cook Sports
7235Detroit LionsJashon CornellDTOhio StatePriority Sports & Entertainment
7236Green Bay PackersVernon ScottCBTCUOvation Management Group
7237Kansas City ChiefsBopete KeyesCBTulaneUniversal Sports & Entertainment
7238New York GiantsT.J. BrunsonLBSouth CarolinaSportstars
7239Buffalo BillsDane JacksonCBPittsburghSportstars
7240New Orleans SaintsTommy StevensQBMississippi StateExclusive Sports Group
7241Tampa Bay BuccaneersChapelle RussellLBTempleDynamic Sports Group
7242Green Bay PackersJonathan GarvinDEMiamiLAA Sports
7243Tennessee TitansChris JacksonCBMarshallExclusive Sports Group
7244Minnesota VikingsNate StanleyQBIowaJoe LintaJL Sports
7245Tampa Bay BuccaneersRaymond CalaisRBLouisiana-LafayetteInternational Sports Advisors
7246Miami DolphinsMalcolm PerryWRNavyJason BernsteinClarity Sports International
7247New York GiantsChris WilliamsonCBMinnesotaUniversal Sports & Entertainment
7248Los Angeles RamsSam SlomanKMiami (Ohio)Joe LintaJL Sports
7249Minnesota VikingsBrain Cole IISMississippi StateSportsTrust Advisors
7250Los Angeles RamsTremayne AnchrumGClemsonKlutch Sports
7251Seattle SeahawksStephen SullivanTELSUDynamic Sports Group
7252Denver BroncosTyrie ClevelandWRFloridaBallengee Group
7253Minnesota VikingsKyle HintonOGWashburnSportstars
7254Denver BroncosDerrek TuszkaDENorth Dakota StateCapital Sports Advisors
7255New York GiantsTae CrowderLBGeorgiaThe Institute for Athletes

