Bike the San Francisco Bay Trail; East Bay
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQaOfl7-uMo
ONN – Bike the San Francisco Bay Trail; East Bay – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
2021-05-12: 27.5 mile, 237 ft gain starting in Oakland riding that fresh 55th Ave pavement from MacArthur Blvd to Foothill Blvd, getting over to High Street and onto the Bay Trail, Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline, Arrowhead Park, along the OAK airport, Oyster Bay Regional Shoreline, and following the Bay Trail into San Leandro, San Lorenzo, and Hayward and over 92 and then out at Eden Shores to Hesperian to Industrial Pkwy and then discovering that I’d tapped the “Hayward BART Shop” rather than a legit BART platform so looping down Sandoval Way and then to Huntwood Ave to W Tennyson Rd to end at South Hayward BART.
