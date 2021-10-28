Biden Goes All-In to End Deadlock With $1.75 Trillion Blueprint
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMf_s8Yeo6A
Biden Goes All-In to End Deadlock With $1.75 Trillion Blueprint
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
President Joe Biden unveiled a framework for a $1.75 trillion tax and spending package his administration believes can pass Congress and urged House …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for Bloomberg Quicktake uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Cowboys offense has the tools to dominate vs Vikings in Week 8 | Chris Simms Unbuttoned | NBC Sports October 28, 2021
- Adam Shaheen meets with the media | Miami Dolphins October 28, 2021
- Jaelan Phillips meets with the media | Miami Dolphins October 28, 2021
- Fire at low-income Las Vegas apartment complex forces seniors to evacuate October 28, 2021
- Las juezas evalúan los adornos familiares | El Pastel Imbatible | Food Network Latinoamérica October 28, 2021
- Romney Dresses Up As Ted Lasso And Gives ‘Biscuits To The Boss’ Sinema October 28, 2021
- Rodney McLeod “Very Confident” Team Can Turn Things Around | Eagles Press Conference October 28, 2021
- Can COP26 be a success? October 28, 2021
- DeVante Parker meets with the media | Miami Dolphins October 28, 2021
- Jayapal: Biden Social Spending Plan ‘Enthusiastically Endorsed By Everybody In The Room’ October 28, 2021
- Xavien Howard meets with the media | Miami Dolphins October 28, 2021
- Myles Gaskin meets with the media | Miami Dolphins October 28, 2021
- Jesse Davis meets with the media | Miami Dolphins October 28, 2021
- ‘A Gross Overreach’: Kat Cammack Rips Biden, Pelosi Over Vaccine Mandate October 28, 2021
- All-Access Look at the Eagles’ Matchup vs. Raiders | Eagles Play🔁Back October 28, 2021
- Week 8 preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints | Chris Simms Unbuttoned | NBC Sports October 28, 2021
- ‘Mortgage demand has come back,’ Valley National Bank CEO says October 28, 2021
- What to expect as President Biden heads to Europe October 28, 2021
- Sen. Sinema Doesn’t Commit To Supporting New Reconciliation Framework October 28, 2021
- Jerome Baker meets with the media | Miami Dolphins October 28, 2021
- Sid Scala announces a Three-Way Tag Team Match: NXT UK, Oct. 28, 2021 October 28, 2021
- New York City firefighters protest vaccine mandate outside mayor’s home October 28, 2021
- Chicago Bears Live – 10/28 Media Availability October 28, 2021
- I-Team: Man arrested in suspected terror threat hours before start of EDC festival October 28, 2021
- Lawyer Moe Gangat Thinks Pooh Shiesty Could Get Over 10 Years After Pleading Guilty (Part 1) October 28, 2021
- cheese pizza #food#streetfood October 28, 2021
- Daryanani previews Apple’s Q3 earnings: Watch for iPhone revenues and gross margins October 28, 2021
- DCLA’s Sarat Sethi says buy American Express, Qualcomm October 28, 2021
- I-Team: Videos show moments after Gov. Sisolak crashed into oncoming car October 28, 2021
- Livestream 28Oct 2021 October 28, 2021
- Goodbye to Facebook’s “Thumbs Up” — new logo revealed outside Menlo Park headquarters October 28, 2021
- Seville, Spain to develop heat wave naming system October 28, 2021
- Doctor discusses fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose and vaccinating young children October 28, 2021
- Cardinals vs Packers | Free Week 8 NFL Football Picks | GB @ ARI Thursday Night Bets | Kyle Kirms October 28, 2021
- JUST IN: AOC Grills Big Oil Executives On Lobbying As Climate Change Worsens October 28, 2021
- San Francisco’s Iconic Fog on the Decline Due to Climate Change: Report October 28, 2021
- Halloween Pranks That Went Too Far October 28, 2021
- Residents seek injunction over planned tree removal in Ocean Beach October 28, 2021
- Robinhood traders sign petition to push trading of Shiba Inu October 28, 2021
- Kemest510 paints mural for Bliss Mushrooms on MacArthur Blvd in Oakland California October 28, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog