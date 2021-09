https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LzZ_g5IcTgg



Best Cafes in Downtown Oakland for Digital Nomads By Nnenna Umelloh on YouTube

Like most of the world, I work remotely most of the time. The flexibility is awesome but it comes with its setbacks. Being in the same environment, oftentimes in the same sitting position, wasting away in front of the screen can be paralyzing and lonely.

Fortunately, Oakland is a great place to explore new coffee shops. Some are better than others and each has its own vibe.

#1 Wooden Table at 2300 Broadway

#2 Modern Table on 19th St = CORRECTION to Nnenna Umelloh. We at ZENNIE62MEDIA could not find a listing for “Modern Table Oakland” but there is Modern Coffee, which has had three locations: the Tribune Tower at 411 13th Street (closed); Oakland City Center, 1300 Clay Street, Suite 164 (closed); and the latest is open at 381 19th Street in the historic Leamington Building in Uptown Oakland. Here’s the Modern Coffee video from 2017 and their Tribune Tower location:

#3 Awaken Cafe and Roasting at 1429 Broadway. Another great place that was the focus of my 2016 interview with long-time friend and AC Transit Board Member Chris Peeples:

#4 Caffe 817 at 817 Washington St. and the focus of this fun vlog with my long-time friend, Immigration Lawyer Hillary Allred:

And this Blogger Meetup from 2013:

#5 Tierra Mia at 2001 Broadway

