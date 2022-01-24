Bengals CB Eli Apple Blasts New Orleans As Dirtiest Smelliest City, Worst Food Ever In Twitter Rant

https://youtu.be/GnIGt4F_wFU

Bengals CB Eli Apple Blasts New Orleans As Dirtiest Smelliest City With Worst Food Ever In Crazy Twitter Rant.

What got into Cincinnati Bengals Cornerback Eli Apple is on the minds of those who saw his Twitter Rant of six hours ago.

Eli Apple tweeted:

“New Orleans is the dirtiest smelliest city and has the worst food ever. it’s that swine and crawfish thts killin yall brains.”

New Orleans is the dirtiest smelliest city and has the worst food ever 😂 it’s that swine and crawfish thts killin yall brains — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2022

What prompted this social media rant is beyond anyone who has seen this. But everyone loves New Orleans except Eli Apple, who played there when he was with the New Orleans Saints. The City hit on hard times with Hurricane Ida and The Pandemic, so Eli should apologize for the tweet.

But it’s clear from this tweet, Mr. Apple’s not doing that anytime soon.

Or this tweet:

😂😂 this what I wanna do to them ravens saints and giants fans https://t.co/DzCSou9hVt — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2022

And El Apple has a particular dislike for New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton:

😂 Who y’all QB ? Yall won’t win shit for awhile till you find and coach Payton gone https://t.co/TRePVjXIzf — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2022

Seems Eli Apple Forgot That The New Orleans Saints Saved His NFL Career After He Was Declared A Bust

And To Think I Interviewed Eli Apple At The 2016 NFL Draft In Chicago When He Was Taken By The New York Giants

Yep. ZENNIE62MEDIA, INC. repped by yours truly (Zennie Abraham) had a front-row-seat for Eli Apple’s coronation as the New York Giants NFL Draft 1st Round Pick – and issued the first question.



From this, it’s quite obvious Eli Apple has transformed from excited NFL Rookie to bitter NFL Veteran. He’s got a mini-tour of New York, New Orleans and Carolina, reporters in New York and New Orleans that he claims hate him, and fan bases he dislikes so much, he says so on Twitter. And to think Mr. Apple is in Cincinnati now. Which makes one wonder.

What’s the bet that Eli Apple, the legendary Ohio State Buckeye, will turn on the Bengals fans the moment things go south? What will he say about Cincinnati? Especially considering that Bengals QB Joe Burrow recently said there’s basically nothing to do in the City in an answer to the question why Bengals players did not have more COVID-19 or Omicron cases?

And especially considering that ESPN, Bleacher Report, and The Cincy Jungle did Apple no favors in presenting the words of Apple’s now former New York Giants teammate Safety Landon Collins, who described Apple as “a cancer”: “There is only one corner who needs to grow up and we all know who that is,” Collins said, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “That would be the only person I would change out of our secondary group. Besides, the other two guys, [Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie] and [Rayshawn Jenkins], I love those two guys. They play hard. They love what they do. That first pick…he’s a cancer. As a player, he’s a great player. As a man, he has his ups and downs. But when he’s on the field, I think he’s trying to be as much accountable as he can. He understands, I think the business side of the game did it to him, because this game is not for long. And I think he finally understands that even if you’re a first-rounder, you can always be cut.”

In fairness to “the cancer” Mr. Apple has picked up his game under Bengals Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo. To give one example, Apple gave Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (a team that once considered signing him) fits in the 2022 Season. Apple gained an interception and a fumble recovery, and gave up three catches for 22 yards in the Bengals 32 to 13 win on November 21st, 2021.

Eli Apple and his Cincinnati Bengals team should be deep in preparation for taking on The Kansas City Chiefs, yet he has time to do this? If he wants to cement a future, a positive one, with the Bengals, Apple should put on a politician’s face and a public relations specialist’s expertise in words, and say good things on social media, or say nothing at all.

Stay tuned.

