Ben Barlett Berkeley Councilmember Meetings On Traffic, Fire Safety This Week
Dear Berkeley residents in City Council District Three. Please join us at the Public Meeting about Changes to the Dwight & California Intersection. The upcoming changes are in response to a history of crashes and near-crashes at this intersection, and at the request of many concerned community members.
I worked with Berkeley Councilmember Kate Harrison and authored a Council Referral in 2017 for infrastructure improvements at this intersection after two middle schoolers were hit. After working with the community and developing design concepts, the City is proposing two phases of work: Phase 1, to be completed this summer, includes physical traffic calming and pedestrian accessibility features, including a median on Dwight Way to make it easier and safer for pedestrians and bicyclists to cross. A future Phase 2 will determine if the intersection requires additional traffic controls, such as lighting or signage, and will implement those changes. These improvements are consistent with all of our adopted transportation plans and will help the City reach its Vision Zero and Climate Action goals.
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
6:00-7:00PM
More information and Zoom link at:
www.cityofberkeley.info/CaliforniaDwight (link will be posted the day of the event)
Join the meeting to learn more about the changes. Unable to attend? Email the project manager, Ken Jung, P.E. at [email protected]
Wed, May 19 – Community Fire Safety Zoomposium
The month of May is National Wildfire Prevention Month. It’s that time of year when we all need to turn our attention to wildfire risks in our area and focus on prevention and preparedness.
Please join Councilmember Wengraf’s annual Community Fire Safety Zoomposium on Wednesday, May 19th from 7:00 to 8:30 PM.
The Fire Safety Zoomposium panel will focus on Prevention and Preparedness and how Berkeley is working to keep you safe during Fire Season. We will learn about our new Evacuation Plan and other strategies for early notification, vegetation management, and the Safe Passages program. We will also learn about how to organize your block or neighborhood as a FireWise group.
The program will end with a Q&A section. Questions for the Q&A must be submitted to [email protected] by 5 PM Monday, May 10th, to be part of the program.
Click here for the Zoom Link. We look forward to your attendance.
May Thursdays – Black Mental Health Webinar Series
Please join me in attending Supervisor Keith Carson’s 4 part African American mental health series that will be taking place every week in May. The 4 part series will consist of the following topics: Transitional Age Youth and Mental Health; Parents and mental health; seniors and mental health; and adults without children and mental health. You can sign up HERE: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6XXb1UmETm6z5javfWkzwg
