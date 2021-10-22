Bay Area Forecast: Morning Rain; Stronger Storm Sunday
Bay Area Forecast: Morning Rain; Stronger Storm Sunday
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri tracks rain for the morning and the stronger Sunday storm that could bring 3.00” of rain in your 7 day Microclimate Forecast.
