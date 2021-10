https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqB96KNK9r8



Batman | The Batmobile Documentary Livestream | Warner Bros. Entertainment

Own The Dark Knight on Digital now! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qY3UkAHufLY&feature=youtu.be

For #DCTuesdays, discover the history of the iconic #Batmobile from the early comics to the animated series and everything in between. Notable Batman movie directors including Chris Nolan, Joel Schumacher and Tim Burton, as well as actors Christian Bale from “The Dark Knight” and Adam West from the 1960s Batman series discuss the evolution of the Dark Knight’s eponymous automobile. Join Kevin Smith as he live tweets (https://twitter.com/ThatKevinSmith) along! Spend over an hour #AtHome #WithMe with the Caped Crusader.

About The Dark Knight:

#ChristianBale and director #ChristopherNolan reunite! This time, #HeathLedger joins the cast as #TheJoker in an all-new adventure of The Dark Knight. With the help of Lieutenant #JimGordon (#GaryOldman) and new district attorney #HarveyDent (#AaronEckhart), Batman sets out to destroy organized crime in #Gotham City forever. The three enjoy early success, but they soon find themselves prey to a rising criminal mastermind known as The Joker, who throws Gotham into anarchy and forces Batman ever closer to crossing the line between hero and vigilante.​

