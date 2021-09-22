White House Logo
U.S. News

Background Press Call by Senior Biden Administration Officials Previewing the Global Summit to End COVID-19

Zennie Abraham
Via Teleconference

(September 21, 2021)
6:03 P.M. EDT
 
MODERATOR:  Good evening, everyone, and thanks for joining us today.  Tonight’s call is going to be on background, attributed to “senior administration officials.”  And contents are going to be embargoed until 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time tomorrow.
 
We have two speakers joining us today who will make opening comments, and then we’re happy to take your questions.  I’ll turn it over to our first speaker, [senior administration official], and then we’ll hear from our second speaker, [senior administration official]. 
 
[Senior administration official], over to you to get started.
 
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL:  Thanks.  And thanks for being with us tonight.
 
Tomorrow, President Biden will bring world leaders and private and non-profit sectors together for a summit on COVID-19.
 
In a moment, I’ll turn to [senior administration official] who’s going to walk through the summit in greater detail.  But first, I wanted to discuss an unprecedented global vacci- — our unprecedented global vaccination effort and a major announcement the President will make tomorrow that will drive additional progress.
 
So, since day one, President Biden has been clear that the only way to defeat COVID-19 and protect the American people and grow the American economy is to defeat the virus both here at home and around the world.  That means vaccinating our own people and vaccinating people around the world is not a choice, it is an imperative.  That’s why we have mobilized a whole-of-government effort to do both.
 
So far, the United States has committed to donating over 600 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world.  That includes 500 million Pfizer doses that we purchased earlier this summer to donate to 100 countries in need — the largest donation of COVID-19 vaccines by a single country ever.
 
Overall, we have now shipped nearly 160 million of these doses to 100 countries around the world — from Peru to Pakistan, Sri Lanka to Sudan, El Salvador to Ethiopia.
 
To put this into perspective, the United States has now delivered more free doses than every other country in the world combined.  Millions more get shipped each day, including today.  And importantly, our donations come with zero strings attached.
 
So, tomorrow, President Biden will announce that the U.S. is purchasing an additional 500 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to donate to low- and lower-middle income countries around the world.
 
These half a billion vaccines will be made here in the United States by American workers.  They’ll start shipping out in January.  And that means from January through September of next year, we will ship out 800 million vaccines to the world.
 
This new commitment will bring our total to over 1.1 billion vaccines donated to the world.  The United States — let me repeat that: The United States is donating 1.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world, free of charge, no strings attached.
 
This is a huge commitment by the U.S.  In fact, for every one shot we have administered in this country to date, we are now donating three shots to other countries.  One shot here today; three shots committed for the world.  No other country, or group of countries, have come close to that.
 
Our global donations are made possible in part because of the aggressive actions that the President took to accelerate manufacturing and production lines in the United States and the work we have done with U.S. manufacturers to vastly increase that vaccine supply for the rest of the world.
 
We know that additional steps will be needed to help vaccinate the world, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.  We’re working to further leverage U.S. manufacturing and production capabilities.  We’re investing in raw materials needed to make vaccines.  And we’re helping fuel production at home and abroad.
 
Working with our partner nations, pharmaceutical companies, and other manufacturers, we’re working to build vaccine manufacturing production capacity and capabilities here and abroad.
 
You know, the President’s strategy from day one has been to take care of Americans and to help vaccinate the world.  And that’s why even as we mounted an unprecedented domestic vaccination program here, we purchased 500 million vaccine doses for the sole purpose of giving them to others. 
 
And today, the — tomorrow, sorry — the President will be doubling that commitment, purchasing 1 billion doses for others even as we continue to vaccinate Americans and prepare for the potential booster shots here.
 
We’re proving that you can take care of your own while helping others as well.  We can and we must do both.
 
This is a global pandemic, as we all know, and it will require a global response.  And at tomorrow’s summit, you’ll hear from the President call on global leaders to step up, act with urgency to stamp out the virus everywhere.  It’s the right thing to do, and it’s also in all of our interests.
 
And the U.S. will continue to lead the global vaccination effort, and we will not stop until we get this job done.
 
Let me stop there and turn it over to [senior administration official] who’s going to walk through some of the other summit details.
 
Thanks.  Over to you.
 
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL:  Thanks, [senior administration official], and thanks everyone.  So, tomorrow, President Biden will convene heads of state and leaders from international organizations, the private sector, philanthropies, non-governmental organizations, and other partners from around the world for the global COVID-19 Summit focused on ending the pandemic and building back better.
 
This will be a virtual summit held on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly.  The President will call on world leaders to elevate the global level of ambition to end the COVID pandemic in 2022 and to build back better health security to prevent and prepare for future pandemics.
 
As [senior administration official] said, tomorrow’s summit is about the global level of ambition to end the pandemic, and everyone must do their part everywhere.  We’re nearly 20 months into the pandemic, and this moment really requires urgency to save lives.  This is a summit on an issue that affects absolutely everyone on a daily basis, everywhere on Earth.  And it’s a meeting to set the agenda.
 
Our goals for the summit are clear: We’re calling on world leaders and all sectors to do more collectively, measurably, on three specific areas.
 
First, we need to vaccinate the world.  And [senior administration official] just spoke about the United States’ historic and huge commitment in this area, and we need all countries to do as much as they can.  This includes enhancing equitable access to vaccines and also getting shots into arms.
 
Second, we need to save lives now by solving the global oxygen crisis, making tests and therapeutics more available, and enhancing access to personal protective equipment.
 
Third, we need to build back better, which means preparing for the next pandemic by establishing a sustainable health security financing mechanism and ensuring we have the political leadership we need for emerging threats.
 
Running through all of these themes, we’ll be focusing on accountability — accountability for achieving specific targets against each of these goals.  We need to align around common goals and targets to hold ourselves and the world accountable for collective action to end the pandemic and, obviously, to prepare for the next. 
 
And as [senior administration official] outlined, the United States is doing its part and stepping up again, but we cannot do this alone.  Every country — every one — has to hold themselves accountable for fulfilling commitments they’ve made and for surging resources to do what’s required to end the pandemic, vaccinate the world, save lives now, and build back better.
 
In the run-up to the event, we sent a list of targets across all of these areas to participants for the summit, and we encouraged them to consider embracing this vision.  And we included also a set of asks for governments and private sector leaders to consider for this fall, which will get us closer to ending this pandemic and building better capacity around the world for the future.
 
Importantly, these are global targets.  And again, the United States cannot and should not achieve them alone.  Everyone has to be accountable.  The targets are deliberately ambitious — because we’re 18 months into the pandemic, and if now isn’t the moment to be bold, when would we be?
 
These targets build on and were developed in concert with targets from the Multilateral Leaders Taskforce on COVID-19, which is a group of the WHO — the World Health Organization, the World Trade Organization, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank.  Also, the access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT) A, G20 and G7 goals, and also goals set by members of various expert panels.
 
This also includes an ambitious target, which will require all countries to step up so that every country, including low-income and low-middle-income countries, can achieve 70 percent vaccinations before UNGA of next year.
 
So what exactly is going to happen tomorrow?  It’s a virtual summit that will last for almost four hours with countries from all over the world.  And we have over 100 countries, over 100 organizations from across international institutions, the private sector, and non-governmental organizations.  Of those, over 30 will speak live, and approximately 10 will be shown during intermissions in taped remarks. 
 
The event will be a mixture of heads of state and non- governmental leaders.  And we ask participants who aren’t speaking to send videos; we’ll be playing some of those during the summit and also publishing them after the event for all to see.
 
So far, what we’re seeing and receiving is a lot of energy, a lot of welcome and embracing for this event, its goals, and U.S. leadership and President Biden’s leadership to host it.
 
There’s going to be four sessions. 
 
The first session is focused on “Calling the World to Account” and vaccinating the world.  That session will be chaired by the President, and it will be moderated by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.  It will include the U.N. Secretary-General; the World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros; at least six other heads of state; and other international organizations.
 
The second session, “Save Lives Now,” will be chaired by USAID Administrator Ambassador Samantha Power, and it will be moderated by Rockefeller Foundation President and former USAID Administrator Raj Shah.  That event will focus on representatives and world leaders from foundations, non-governmental organizations to discuss challenges and solutions to persistent issues like oxygen — the oxygen crisis, access to testing and therapeutics, and building stronger health systems. 
 
Our third session, “Build Back Better,” will be chaired by Vice President Harris and it will be moderated by Department of Health and Human Services Global Affairs and Global COVID Lead Loyce Pace.  That effort — that session will include world leaders, philanthropists, and public health experts who will be speaking about health security financing, health security leadership, and how to build the capacity we need for the future. 
 
Our closing session will feature Secretary of State Blinken and will be moderated by State Department Coordinator for the Global COVID Response Gayle Smith.  That session will call leaders to action from across sectors and challenge them to take more actions this fall, with the U.S. in a leadership role. 
 
And so, finally, what comes next: The summit is meant to be a deliberate beginning to the end of the pandemic, and it will launch a lot of work. 
 
Specifically, we plan to take a leading role in tracking collective progress, working with governments, working with the U.N. and the Secretary-General’s team, working with the Multilateral Leaders Task Force that I mentioned earlier, the ACT Accelerator, COVAX, the private sector, and the philanthropic community. 
 
We plan to convene a series of meetings throughout the fall and reconvene leaders by the first quarter of next year.  And we look forward to this event galvanizing more urgency to end the pandemic, vaccinate the world, save lives now, build back better.  And the United States intends to continue to lead. 
 
Thanks very much. 
 
MODERATOR:  Thank you.  We’re now happy to take some questions.
 
Q    Hi, thanks very much.  Can you give us a sense of the cost of the additional 500 million vaccines that you’re purchasing?  And can you give us more details on which foreign leaders will be participating tomorrow?  Thank you. 
 
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL:  Good.  I can take the fir- — this is [senior administration official].  I can take the first and then, [senior administration official], I’ll defer you on the second.
 
We have agreed to — as we did with the first 500 million — a not-for-profit price, and we’ll ensure that that happens in the contracting process that will take place after this.  So the contracts will be finalized as quickly as possible, but it will be at a not-for-profit price.
 
[Senior administration official], you want to talk for — talk about the foreign leaders?
 
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL:  Yeah, no, I’m happy to.  So, what I’ll say today — you’ll have to watch it tomorrow — is that we have — we have world leaders from all over the world. 
 
We prioritized geographic diversity.  And I think you’ll see world leaders from all walks of life and around the world sharing their experiences with COVID-19 but, more importantly, sharing what they — what they think that they and the world need to do to end the pandemic. 
 
Q    Thank you all for doing this.  First, if there’s any way to move this on the record, that’d be really helpful for a bunch of us. 
 
Second, could you outline what the President’s personal involvement with the summit will be?  Should we expect remarks from him?
 
And then, third, would it be possible for you to release publicly the specific asks of the various countries and partners?  Is that part of the plan?
 
And then, are you expecting other nations to make similar vaccine donation commitments in association with the summit tomorrow?
 
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL:  Yeah, I’m happy to take those. 
 
So, first, the President will chair the opening session and he will make remarks associated with that. 
 
Second, we will be releasing the targets after the events, including the asks.  And just, very importantly, these asks are global and they’re meant to apply not only to governments but also to international institutions and the private sector.
 
You asked a third question; it just slipped my mind.  Could you repeat it?  I’m sorry. 
 
Oh, on the record.  Sorry.  That’s — that one’s not for me to answer.  Over. 
 
MODERATOR:  Apologies.  We will need to keep this one on background, but I appreciate the ask nonetheless. 
 
Q    Hi, thank you for this.  In terms of the (inaudible) that will come after the summit to ensure accountability, how is that going to work?  Because from the materials that were released before, it looked like it might be a, sort of, like, doubling up to what the ACT Accelerator is doing.  So if you can just talk a bit about, like, how exactly, you know, the aftermath of the summit will work? 
 
And will the U.S. continue to take the lead on that?  Or will you have a structure of, you know, international organizations and NGOs, and so on, to be kind of, like, making sure that each of these pillars are reaching their target?
 
And also, one thing that has come up a lot over the last week was the IP waiver that I know President Biden has said support — he supports for vaccines.  Is this expected to come up at all during the Summit tomorrow?  And is the U.S. expected to push other countries to back it — the World Trade Organization?
 
And just a quick question because I missed the beginning of the call: Will the 500 million vaccine doses that the President is announcing tomorrow be also Pfizer?  Thank you.
 
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL:  Yeah, I can take the last one and, [senior administration official], maybe you can take the first two.
 
They will.  They’ll all be Pfizer — 500 million Pfizer.
 
All right, [senior administration official], do you want to take the first two?
 
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL:  Sure.  Yep, and I’ll take them in reverse order. 
 
So, the United States and the President continue to support a COVID-19 TRIPS waiver.  As we said before, these are extraordinary times; they call for extraordinary measures.  And we do support a waiver of intellectual property protections.  And we’re working in the WTO on that effort and we continue to.
 
The second is about accountability.  And we intend, this fall, to work very closely with not only the ACT Accelerator, which you mentioned, but also the Multilateral Task Force that already exists. 
 
And you’re quite right: These organizations do exist as multilateral partnerships towards goals of ending the pandemic.  But we are working with them.  They do welcome U.S. leadership to help galvanize and to be able to help track progress. 
 
And so, I think what you’re going to see coming out of the summit is an invigorated effort with those groups, with us working very closely with them, and us also asking for reporting of progress to come out not only of governments but also international financial institutions, development banks, foundations, and advocates to report on progress, and for us to be playing a role in being able to roll up that progress and help measure it.
 
And to make that happen, we’ll have a series of discussions which will serve not only as catalysts for solving some of the big problems that have been really hard to solve, like oxygen availability, access to tests, in addition to in-country vaccination and shots in arms, which have been just persistent challenges throughout the pandemic.  But also, they’ll serve as forcing functions to be able to just consistently make sure that we’re able to ask and for others to step up and do as much as they possibly can to do more.
 
Thanks. 
 
Q    Thank you.  Sorry if I missed this.  One of the draft suggestions was a target of 70 percent vaccination by the end of September.  Does the President plan to call for that? 
 
And can you speak to why that particular date was hit and whether you think the capacity exists to hit that date?  Thank you. 
 
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL:  Yeah, I’m happy to take this one.  So that is definitely a target that will be mentioned tomorrow.  It’s a target that has been discussed in the international community, including by other — by the World Health Organization, for example.  And so, it’s a target that we embrace and that we urge all countries to work to hit, and we think it’s an important target.  It’s an ambitious target, but a very important target. 
 
And we chose UNGA of 2022 because this is the U.N. General Assembly and we think that, you know, in a year, we should be in a much, much better position.  But that doesn’t mean that we don’t start now; it means we push to do as much as we possibly can in 2021 to expedite delivery, to do — for other countries to do what we’ve just done — what [senior administration official] just outlined, which is historic: to work with our own companies to do more, to do more ourselves, and to be able to translate some of the pledges that are already out there for donating doses from their own supply — which we continually have been doing and which [senior administration official] outlined — but to have more of that happen so that we can actually fill some of those gaps earlier — as early as possible. 
 
Thanks. 
 
Q    Yeah, thank you for taking my question.  With less than 4 percent of people currently vaccinated in Africa, will the President announce any allocation for Africa from the additional vaccine doses being purchased? 
 
And will the new doses be shared through COVAX?  Will all the new doses be shared through COVAX?  Thank you.  The 500 million doses being purchased.  Thank you.
 
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL:  Thank you for your question.  I think I can take that.
 
We will share through COVAX, as we did with the first 500 million.  We won’t be announcing specific locations for those to go.  Those will be worked out as they go along with COVAX and with our partners in Africa.  So, those locations of the exact doses will come closer to the time of delivery of each of the monthly allotments.
 
MODERATOR:  All right, that concludes our call.  Friendly reminder that we are on background today, attributed to “senior administration officials,” and contents of this call are embargoed until 6:00 a.m. tomorrow.  Thanks all for joining. 
 
6:24 P.M. EDT

Post based on press release to ZENNIE62MEDIA, Inc. from The White House

Oakland News Now Recent Posts

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog

Oakland News Now Archives

Background Press Call by Senior Biden Administration Officials Previewing the Global Summit to End COVID-19

Tag CloudSam Cassidy, Rally at Lake Merritt, Soulbeat Day, Kofi Bonner on future of office work after Pandemic, The Battery SF Club, Oakland Redevelopment Agency, Community Revitalization and Investment Authority , California Capital Investment Group, IFTTT Pro, Bellevue Club Lake Merritt, Michael Birch, Consumer Technology Association, Karen Thomas Public Relations, tech news, crypocurrency, CES Las Vegas, Sony, Visio, Xochi Birch, website, OaklandNewsNow.com, French Open Tennis, PostRegister.com, MLB.com, MLB Draft, Frank Mozzicato, WIBX 950, Thomas Berkley Way, Berkeley Oakland News Now, news today oakland, ESPN 30-For-30, Al Davis Versus The NFL, Texas A&M, Mormon Temple, Skyline Hills, Clifton Street Regulars, Rockridge District, Dena Shupe, Falcon and The Winter Soldier, investment app , Joel Barnett, Steve Nelson, John Sharon, oakland blog today, Emeryville shooting, WonderCon @Home, Wonder Con, news now helicopters, oakland shooting, oakland crime news, San Francisco bay area, sf news, San Francisco News Today, Berkeley crime news, The Think Global Conference, Oakland Mayoral Cadidates, decentralized finance, NFL Big Data Bowl, Amazon Web Services, nfl.com, Non-fungible tokens NFT, zennie@, oakland today news, Salesforce, Cleveland Cascade Lake Merritt, Lakeshore Avenue, BART 12th Street Station, Maria Ayerdi Kaplan Linkedin, Mark Zabaneh, TJPA, hearst media services, san diego news today, houston chronicle, oaklandresilientfamilies.org, San Francisco Crime News, @OaklandNewsNow, Third Wave of Media, Zennie Abraham, Zennie, Oakland studio, video-blogging system, Southwest Texas Record, Oakland United Beerworks, tech public relations, Sun Myung Moon, Hak Ja Han Moon, apartments,zennie62media hoodie, BART 19th Street Station, makeup artist, Occupy Oakland, lake merritt dumping, Maria Ayerdi Kaplan, Transbay Joint Powers, Salesforce Transit Center, Salesforce Transit Center Park, #OaklandNewsNow, Nikki Fortunato Bas, Lirpa Sloof, #OaklandForever, oakland resilient, Lennox Earthquake, families, oakland raiders news now, oakland news today shooting, Robert G Schock attorney, Mike Lowry, barbara schaaf, Salesforce Transit Center Park, Oakland Apartments for Rent, oaklandnewsblog.com, Oakland A's Las Vegas stadium rumors, oakland mayor libby schaaf, Anthony Glenn Buzbee, Deshawn Watson cases, Crunchbase, tech startups, Pompsie, MSG Sphere, Las Vegas Strip, crisis actors, Women for America First, Amy Kremer , Swyft Filings, Wells Fargo Bank, Center for American Progress, Stimulus Payment, StreamYard, Bowie Refined Coal, Higher Heights, paid protesters, Miss Ollie's, Burma Superstar, Perez Hilton, Khloe Kardashian photo, Blogger, Vlogger, Tacos Oscar,Cosecha, Marica Restaurant, The Fat Lady Bar & Restaurant, Chop Bar, astroturfing, deshawn watson signing bonus, Pop-Up Restaurant, Piedmont Ave, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, political power, Black women, Belotti Ristorante E Bottega, Grand Lake Kitchen - Lake Merritt, Namaste Pizza, Lion Dance Café, Pomella, Commis, Mua Webster, Homeroom, Wood Tavern, Cafe Umami Uptown, oakland restaurants, mc donalds, shakewell, olivettos market hall, everette and jones bbq, dorothy king, jack london square, carroll fife city council, Demetrius Verges, NFL 17 Game schedule, NFL 2021 17 Game Season, political campaign, Lee Elder The Masters, Steph Curry, Curry Brands, Pinkney Foundation, Daniel Craig, 007 James Bond, cheesecake, Rio California, Athletics Spring Training, Preservation Park, Old Oakland, Office Depot, Oakland City Center, jill biden west wing, washington white house,fanbolt emma loggins, frances moody anna mcnair, River Oaks Houston, Ginele Harris, OPD, Brendon Woods, Alameda County Public Defender, Frances Moody, Colleen Quigley Olympian FSU, beyond bright led light as seen on tv, NFL Combine 2021, virtual event, Carla Walter Peralta, Megan Avalon Oakland Personal Trainer female bodybuilder, muscle barbie, mapletree.com, Oakland rental properties, Uptown Station, mapletree investments, Lampham Properties, Bay Area Renters, houses for rent, Chief LeRonne Armstrong interview, current news, Home Depot, Mapletree Asset Management, Silicon Valley, oakland ca, j.r associates oakland, Ted Nugent, china town, Lamar Jackson Ravens QB, Melissa Benoist Supergirl, Black Elected Officials, Shailene Woodley, Godzilla King of The Monsters, Bear McCreary, Zennie62Media, Inc., influencer marketing, Peralta Chancellor, CEO Zenophon Abraham AKA Zennie62 YouTube Zennie62.com Oakland News Now Commentary Vlog YouTube Partner, Oakland California blogger / vlogger Zennie Abraham @ZennieAbraham, Godzila vs Kong, Hire @Zennie62Media, Inc to tell your story, Lapham Co Property Management, Indira Gandhi, Stephen Collins, Willard Decker, Lieutenant Ilia, Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock, car break-in theft, zennie62media trademark, Berkeley lawyer prenuptial agreements, Bartlett Law Firm, Judge Jason B Thompson, Harry Denton SF Nightclub Owner, Chuck Johnson Soulbeat, CTA NFT CES 2022, Las Vegas tourist, Fayette County Georgia, Democrartic Vlogger, Fayetteville Georgia, video-blogging, major financial perks, Nila Gonzales, TJPA, Chicken Fajita Omelette, Fox 5 DC, Investment U, MarketWatch, CNBC, Scott Kirby, United Supersonic, Air Travel, Boom Supersonic, Overture Airplane, BlogTalkRadio, French Open, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Michael Arrington, Real Estate NFTs, Ukraine, Kyiv, White House Press Office, publication on websites,Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District , Howard Terminal Oakland Map, game developer, IGDA, Indusind Media and Communication, Jamaican food, local news and information, Willie Spence, American Idol is rigged, Citizen app, sentenced DUI case, Highway Patrol, Marin History Museum, gene gorelik, Dick Spotswood, professional wrestler, Bill Carroll NFL Draft, Bobby Clark Interview, The Gorn From Star Trek TOS Episode Arena, MLB Expansion, Portland, Oregon, Dave Bautista, Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Chris Klein, Natasha Lyonne, Tara Reid, Sean William Scott, Estate Agent, American Pie, Shermanator, Chris Owen, Not Leaving Las Vegas, Steven Campbell, oakland government cyber attack, sweet baby ray's bbq sauce, Star Trek's Lt. Uhura, Cleveland.com, Fox 8, Hines Real Estate Investors and Developers, bullying Mayor Schaaf, Just Recovery Budget, Dawgs By Nature, Hollywood celebrities, sports stadiums and arenas, Field of Schemes, Reginald Freeman Fire Chief, BP Petroleum Lawsuit, DC Police Reform Commission, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Denzel Washingon, cryptocurrency market crash, Janet Yellen, blockchain, crypto, record, Stop Asian Hate, Black Lives Matter, Mapletree Business City, Singapore, 700 Club Pat Robertson, Gretchen Hellman, pak ho, carl chan, oakland assault, sarah isgur wikipedia, Hott Schott, daniel kalb, search engine optimization, bank of america cares act, benji lock shark tank, oscar grant plaza, las vegas raiders stadium live cam, fox news shooting, nfl draft bible, ingenuity mars helicopter, Loki marvel studios, ric serritella, checkbook journalism, john murphy, si.com, Balba Cafe Marina District, Report Door, Erienewsnow.com, cop smashes autozone window, KPRC Click2Houston, NBC Sports, WarnerBros,Adam Wingard, Kong, Yardbarker, Godzilla, KTRK-TV, Bleacher Report, Chron, New York Post, Musket Fire, mock draft, Derek Carr, Vincent Bonsignore, Deshaun Watson, Fly Me To The Moon, Oakland's Alley Cat Bar, Perry Taylor Greene, affair, tantric sex guru, polyamorous, slut shaming, QAnon movement, oscar grant autopsy report, miss a beat, Forbes.com, International Trade Council, Think Global Conference, Law.com, going virtual, Taiwan based HTC Corp, arlene guzman todd texts , amy guzman todd, Bay Area shootings Today, Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Houston Police Department , song requests, patton boggs, Zennie62Media uses smartphones enabling our 98-blog network, oakland ca, steven donziger chevron, laura miller, John McWhorter, Columbia, specially-made blogs, steven tavares, Steve Wyche, NFL Network, Willie McGinest, Reggie Bush, corporate, loop capital chicago, Night of 100 Stars Oscars Party, Superspreader, online manipulation, March to Save America, Capitol riots, Trump rally, Julie Jenkins Fancelli, Publix Super Markets, Breitbart News Network, George Jenkins, laura ehlen bodybuilder, john siegel kentucky, Eric Bieniemy, Super Bowl LV, Byron Leftwich, Tampa Bay Bucs, Super Bowl Halftime Show, Night of 100, publicity consultant, wisconsin capitol protest, raiders mark davis sheldon adelson, female muscle, crossfit gym, DailyMail.com, website, ZENNIE62MEDIA Hoodie, social media platforms covering politics, Las Vegas Sands, Sheldon Adelson, Venetian, deshaun watson text messages, League of Women Voters, Samantha Power usaid, The Oakland Protocol, gary levin coal, the alley oakland, richmond, Levin-Richmond Terminal, Richmond City Council, Oakland City Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan At Large Speech, Oakland City Council 2021 Inauguration, sulphur, iron ore, Western Bit Acquistion LLC, Terminal Group, players, DUI, star trek the motion picture, Spock, Nimoy, Captain Kirk, Lt. Uhura, Sulu, Chekov, news, sports, and tech, streamyard, ZOOM, www.cnn.com, ghirardelli san francisco, OAL Oakland Athletic League, carjacking, @Oaklandcitynews, John Burris Law, police brutality cases, former Oakland Army Base site, Infrastructure Jobs, women jobs lost pandemic, Oakland Police federal monitor, housing for homeless people, American Jobs Act, cost of tony buzbee, houston lawyer, Buzbee Law Firm, natural gas building vs electric, Oakland CARES fund, Male-Dominated Jobs, Georgetown Study, Berkeley Study, Berkeley City Councilmember, Alameda City Councilmember, Emeryville City Council, San Leandro City Councilmember, Oakland City Councilmember, Oakland City Council, North Oakland, East Oakland, Montclair, Adams Point, Uptown Oakland food culture, Oakland City, Oakland Cemetery, Oakland crime, Oakland directions, Oakland airport, Oakland, California ghetto, Oakland, California Map, Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders, Oakland City Hall Plaza, East Oakland, Jack London Square, The Alley Cat Bar, Golden State Warriors, Chase Center, Bob Myers, Joe Lacob, Peter Guber, NBC Bay Area, Council-Member, Councilmember, Council President, Mayor of Oakland, Public-Safety, Affordable Housing, BBQ Becky Dr. Jennifer Schulte , Jogger Joe Henry Sintay, Oakland crime news, Chauncey Bailey, Bank of America loans, EBCitizen.com, PPP loan forgiveness, COVID-19 updates, homeless news, SF Bay Area news, Martuni's Piano Bar SF, Paul Hlebcar, Jackie Simpkins, Oakland artists, Jeff Loeb, @breakingnewsbayarea, Emeryville, Atlanta news, Chevron Ecuador, Steven Donziger, Fayetteville GA news, @FayettevilleGA Fayette County Georgia, San Francisco news, San Jose news. Also, David Rubin Academy Awards, The Oscars ceremony ,Tom Hanks, Skyline High School, Oakland Sports, Oakland Panthers, Oakland Coliseum, Honda of Oakland, Oakland Arena, Oakland Raiders, Las Vegas Raiders, Las Vegas Stadium Construction, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Stadium Authority, NBA, NFL, NFL Draft, NFL Combine, CES Las Vegas tech, San Diego Comic Con sci-fi. @GrandLakeTheater @LasVegasHotels, Penny Dreadful City of Angels, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, AMPASWillie Garson, Sex and The City, Daniel Craig, Bond actor, Vitalik Buterin, SHIB, Shiba Token, SFJAZZ, music non-profit, Shiba Inu, San Francisco Classical Voice, Michael Morgan Oakland Symphony, Rick Bailey Golden Bear Bar, Colonial Donuts Lakeshore, Eminetra news portal, Ella Baker Center for Human Rights, 1951 Coffee, Adam Swart, crowds on demand , flash mobs, rallies, protests, Maricela Gutierrez, Black Business Week, Bardo Lounge & Supper Club, Smitty’s Cocktails, La Perla, Puerto Rican, Aisle 5 Bar, Kentucky Fried Chicken, issued a proclamation, Assembly 18th district, Black Restaurant Week, Special Election, Tay HO Restaurant, David Phu , Wilson Riles arrested, what is an influencer, Portland Diamond Project, online reputation management services, Morgan & Morgan Law Firm, Black Business Fund, Elisse Douglass, Trevor Parham, hole Foods Market, Sushi Roku, Trader Joe's, Georgia Lottery, Safeway Grocery Store, East Bay Regional Parks, Charles Davis, Mad Money, Jim Cramer, CNBC, personal injury lawyer, Soul movie Pixar, jazz music, Eat Drink Film, best shape of your life, get fit, Oakland Fire Department, how to get fit, Manhattan Beach Planning Department, planning commission, RussianMuscleQueen, reputation management firm, Zennie62Media, content development, influencers gone wild, top influencers 2020, online reputation management clients, sports gambling, sportsbook, side show cars, david perdue stock trades, Shark Tank, Jose Corona, Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, Oakland landlords, Dominique Williams, James Lionel Johnson, Senator Scott Wiener , Owen Thomas, Valleywag, jennifer schulte now, Emilio Garcia-Ruiz, Audrey Cooper, Emma Silvers, a16 oakland, culture, Lindsay Graham, Andrew Cuomo, Mitch McConnell, Sen Ted Cruz, Stop the Steal, Jurell Snyder shooting, legendary, godzilla vs. kong, king kong, mechagodzilla, claudia conway, lionel richie, American Idol, Alex Marlow, Kroeber Hall, Alfred Louis Kroeber, Karen Hinton, Tacoma Police runover, Avril Haines, benjilock by hampton, Laray J. Benton, Best Skate Boarding Spot in Oakland, Night of 100 Stars Oscars Party, Polo Lounge Beverly Hills, illegal dumping, soul disney pixar oakland, lake merritt crowding, Jamie Foxx, Edna Brewer Middle School, Brewer Jazz Band, rick gates trump interview, would be oakland coal baron bankruptcy, Berkeley Adeline Corridor Plan, barbara lee congresswoman news, Insight Terminal Solutions, Bowie coal, @InsightTerminalSolutions and The Oakland Bulk and Oversized Terminal, California Capital Investment Group Managing Partner Phillip Phil Tagami @PhilTagami co-developer, HESS Terminal Solutions, JMB Capital Partners, @JohnSiegel, John Siegel as ITS CEO exposing coal and Oakland fake news, Greg Minor oakland, Pat Cashman, Humanist Hall, David Oertel, lyft commercial kaplan, uber tax, lyft driver. Zennie62 has helped Maria Ayerdi Kaplan @MariaAyerdiKaplan, developer of Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco, Kofi Bonner Five Points, San Francisco Shipyard, and Flowsent capture the Oakland Cannabis Delivery Dispensary @OaklandCannabis market with fitness model female bodybuilder Laura Ehlen and weedmaps help, Tom Montag BofA, The Berkeley Post, CoLoursTV, CNN, 48Hills, TechCrunch, Quicken Loans, Bedrock Development, SFist, YouTube, Google, NBC, vice media, Oakland Post / Post News Group, Landis PR, Rogers & Cowan, Ketchum. Competition: The SF Chronicle, San Francisco Chronicle, Streetsblog San Francisco, SFStreetsBlog.org, San Francisco Business Times, Bizjournals.com, NY Times, Salt Lake Tribune, The Appeal, LA Times, Los Angeles Times, Daily Californian, KQED, KALX, KPIX, KRON, KTVU, Las Vegas Review Journal, News-Democrat, East Bay Express, Oakland Tribune, Oakland Voices, The Mercury News, AJC, Atlanta Journal Constitution, Hoodline, SF Examiner, Sports Illustrated, Sanpete Messenger, The Citizen, The Athletic, The Montclarion, Marin Independent-Journal, The Beverly Hills CourierWuhan lab workers, Nigel Jones, chefsmelly, Smellys Creole, Carole Migden, Cathy Brooks, Rebecca Weeks, Patti Managan, WISE SF, New Media, The Broadway Diner, Soulfood Catering, Employee Retention Credit, Restaurant Revitalization Fund, Small Business Administration, SBA EIDL Loan, HUBZone Map, The Oakland Press, Caregiving information, PR Web, Yardbarker.com, Ric Serritella NFL Draft Bible Sports Illustrated, Nob Hill Gazette, The Bold Italic, WKYC Channel 3, Browns Nation, FirstEnergy Stadium, Kristin Smart, Kristin Smart suspects, Natalie Khawam, Caregiver, Caregivers, online reputation, oakland poet, iamautocomplete.com, Zennie62 interviews celebrities, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Latino Senator in California, Senator Alex Padilla, Joe Montana, Sammy Watkins, United Airlines, Flight 328, Honolulu, Le'Veon Bell, Ronnie Lott, Marin County, Supervisor Damon Connolly, Mill Valley, Carole Quan, Charles Woodson, Intercept, Vincent Jackson, Mr. Super Bowl, Peter O’Reilly , Jim Steeg, Frank Supovitz, Don Weiss, LBJ Enterprises LLC, Julie Buehler, Cafe 817,Woody's Cafe, Edward Lozzi publicist, Anja Crotts, Marin County Supervisor Damon Connolly, town, digial LED screen, President pro tempore, California State Senate, Don Perata, Jean Quan, rank choice voting, Ron Dellums, Robert Bobb, Omri Aflalo, John Cahil, Darrin Ballon, natural gas banned in new buildings, town revival restaurant, Elegy for Tony Hsieh, Lars Frykman, London, David Squires, Aldon Smith NFL, scott haggerty, Jay Glazer, Bill Boyd, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, Garrett Gilbert Cowboys, Megan Avalon buffed, Kortney Olson female bodybuilder, Sarah Isgur Trump, Spin1038, Dak Prescott, Charles Woodson, Raiders Owner Mark Davis net worth, Raider Legend Raymond Chester, Brianna Noble, Vince Vaughn, Edward LozziRex Tibbens, American Home Shield CEO, severe thunderstorms, Patrick Kirkpatrick, fayette county ga, rick tripp developer, Tripp Development, Janae Martin makeup artist, community engagement, pre nuptial agreement, political scientist, Las Vegas development official, Pitt Master Matt Horn, Gay Plair Cobb, African American Lawyer, Jake Paul racist, Fruitvale district, Marshawn Lynch Oakland, Blue Shield of California, Eden Market Fayetteville Ga, PPC management, Instigate A.I., mobile site, Marc Canter, Dogecoin Purchases, TikTok, Patriots Julian Edelman retired, Chris Evert, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Austrialian Open Tennis, Women's Tennis, 2425 Valdez, Nook on Valdez, Apartments.com, DeMaurice Smith, NFLPA, systemic racism, Ainsley Earhardt, teaunte bailey of oakland, driving while intoxicated, DUI, Fox News, Fox and Friends, Donald Trump Jr. Partying Video, Oakland African American NFL Expansion Team Seeks NFL Expansion Franchise, Malin Akerman,Jon Favreau, Earline Patricia Yerger, Hyundai Kona, Enterprise Rental Car, Tom Guerino PG&E, Dr. Shirley Weber, Mike Silver, Aaron Rogers, Paul Guenther, Reggie McKenzie, Ed Goines, general counsel, Raiders Defensive Coordinator, Reid A Seino, Salem Oregon, coolest reptile pad in oakland, Derek Mason Vanderbilt, Marcus Mariota, Oregon, Justin Herbert, scrambler, Vikas Tandon, interceptions, Josh Jacobs, Kristin Davis, Jennifer Dyer, Kiaran Sim, Yappa World Inc, dave stewart oakland a's, Oakland Chamber of Commerce, oakland covid testing, Persis Khambatta, Melissa Carone, Karina Smirnoff, Tango Shalom movie, Port of Oakland Import, Karen Bass, Victoria Vzvodnaya, Theresa Ivancik, Muscle Girl, Girl Fitness, cunningham affair, USFDA, Willie Brown, Hala Hijazi, Jason Bateman, walter williams economist, warriors community court,oakland protests, tagami not backing down, star trek the motion picture, skyline school oakland, westlake school oakland, Jim Caldwell, Matt Patricia, Kristen Bell, Jean Reno, .NY Giants Owner John Mara, @SportsTalk Tony Bruno, Sports Agent Leigh Steinberg, net worth, Oakland City Charter, vloggers, Mason Riggs, Richard Haick, Fox News Tucker Carlson, oakland coliseum vaccine, Henry Sintay Oakland Jogger Joe, Alameda Labor Council, Cam Newton, Danny Vitale, Henry Ruggs, Cee Dee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, Chris Cabott, sports academy, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Tanis Parenteau, Scott Kidd, Actors Richard Dreyfuss, Jim Kelly and John Saxon of Enter The Dragon, tango shalom, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, Lou Ferrigno, Lindsey Vonn hot legs, Blake Neely, SDCC’s David Glanzer, Publicist Edward Lozzi. Topics like Oakland Apartment rents, Essex Oakland, Fortress Investments, Forest City Development Housing, Lennar Corporation, Oakland City Center, 1200 Lakeshore, Perch Coffee, Haddon Hill, 565 Bellevue, Lake Chalet, Room 389, Golden Bear, Jerry Figone, Thomas Bonk and Tiger Woods, Johnny Love Metheny, Lakeshore Business District, Eastmont Mall, WordPress, CVS Mail Order and Pharmacy, Kaiser Permanente, Rosa's Home Cooking Restaurant, Oakland Community Kitchens, Lukas Oakland, Maria Alderete, The Studio Cafe, Black Lives Matter, iron ore and coal, John Muir, Oakland hangman noose problem, Oakland NFL Football, Rayzin Schnitzer 11th Street Diner Miami, George Floyd Protests, eastbaytimes.com, Antioch, Pittsburgh, Oakley, Bay Point, Martinez, Contra Costa County, Richmond, Albany, El Cerrito, Tiburon, Emeryville, San Pablo, Vallejo, Larkspur, Sausalito, Dublin, Castro Valley, Walnut Creek, Concord, Union City, Fremont, San Ramon, Crockett, Fairfax, Clayton, Novato, Mill Valley, Corte Madera, Benecia, San Rafael, South San Francisco, Redwood City, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Hayward, Newark, San Jose, Benicia,WindsorSmartCast TV, ga weather,Google Search Ranking Algorithm, Gavin Newsom Recall, john shergold lawyer, Brownsville Texas, Hillsdale, Public Market Emeryville, Caltrain, Woodside, Yountville, Vacaville, Suisun City, Sunnyvale, Sebastopol, Rio Vista, Rohnert Park, Ross, St. Helena, San Anselmo, San Bruno, San Carlos, Orinda, Pacifica, Millbrae, Milpitas, Monte Sereno, oakland twitter, Moraga, Morgan Hill, Corte Madera, Cotati, Cupertino, Zuni Cafe, Daly City, Danville, Dixon, Albany , Stinson Beach, Atherton, Belmont, Belvedere, Folsom, Galt, Huron, Fresno, Loomis, Placer, David Mulugheta, NFL Agent, Redwood City media, Sonoma County, Novato California, SF Bar Scene, San Francisco International Airport, SFO, FanNation, scounting report, SportsLine Draft Bible, cbs fantasy football, oakland win streak, william carroll, William Shatner, Dragon Con 2021, Atlanta cosplay, dragoncon 2021, muscular women, CES Las Vegas Vlogger, herbicepscam, Rachael “Rachul” Frieza Crossit, Sabine Lisicki, dragon con atlanta 2021, Brian Armstrong Coinbase, Thomas Lucius Berkley, crime rate stats, Coinbase CEO, Jessica Morgan Bach, Ghost Ship Trial, Max Harris, Alexi McCammond editor, Axios, Teen Vogue, MSNBC, Jason Matthew Smith, Cupcake, Star Trek, Jared Leland Gore, stand-in, West Oakland, james ivory berkeley, merchant ivory, Women of The Black Panther Party, Oakland City Charter, Atrium Health Navicent, James Jackson, Delvecchio Finley, Alameda Health System, Ashlyn Webb, 801 Longridge Rd Oakland, @OaklandCityCouncil, Asian Health Services, Sherry Hirota, Vice President Harris, global content, cop egg mcmuffin, cal cunningham affair, 25th Amendment,Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Carrie J. Judge, Fingerprint Door Lock, Musician Kev Choice, Cam Newton, Leo Carson, bust sculpter, Andrew Frank, Karv Communications, Anthony Booger McFarlane, armed robbery, anari sengbe, Victor sengbe, chadwick boseman funeral, Jackie Simpkins, Owner of The Alley, Skywalker Sound Marin, Clifton Hall, Oakland Rockridge Housing, Oakland Athletics Liam Hendriks, Dave Stewart, Tribune Tower, Tagami Vision, Charlie Pine, CES 2021 Innovation Award, Oakland 2017 Race and Gender Disparities Study, nfl fall league meeting, NFL on Fox, owners meeting, Vloggercon 2006, josh wolf, International Academy of Web Television, rocketboom, Jessamyn Sabbag, Oakland Rising, progressive organization, podcast networkThe Renaissance Companies, moving companies, Berkeley City Council Member, California Movers, Downtown San Francisco, social media services, Crowds on Demand, Dante Wright, Demand Protest, Rapper RIFF RAFF, NFT Platform Sweet, IFBB Pro Card, Criminal Government and Administrative Public cases, keep raiders in oakland facebook, arlene guzman cal cunningham, 2020, Broadway and Franklin Streets, California Condo conversion, Saudi Arabia, Mid East Blog, Aston Martin, Highland Hospital, The Public Investment Fund, subletting, Al vs The NFL, Amy Trask, The Mauritanian, Danica Patrick, Aaron Rogers, Ben Volavola, Shailene Woodley, sublet, Oakland United Beerworks, Mark Cuban Shark Tank, Danger Zone Weizenbock, odell beckham jr, Capolow rapper, arlene guzman todd, vlogging, amanda congdon, Thomas Espinosa, Oakland Public Ethics Commission, Anthony Harbaugh, Bliss Belly Kitchen, Kay Madati, vlog show, comedy actor, Flash, h264 codec, Carron Phillips Deadspin Jameis Winston, james wiseman warriors, jay blias espn, Mountain View, CA, London, England, Moscow, Russia, Raphael Warnock, Senator Kelly Loeffler, pinewood atlanta, mark dice, White Privilege Tax, Media Analyst, Ronald Jones Bucs, Cal football, UCLA, USC, Stanford, blacks in tech, Tackett Bartlett LLP, Berkeley Bowl, Peets Coffee, @TackettBartlettLLP, Jameis Winston bucs saints florida state, East Bay Regional Park District, Berkeley City Auditor, Judge John Sutter Regional Shoreline park, Pinewood Studios Atlanta, Jeff Miller, Joceyln Moore, Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota, Regina Jackson, Barry Donelan, Deborah Matthews, Yanqing Ye, UC Berkeley, NFL Owners Meeting, NFL Annual Meeting, Eli Lilly Coronavirus COVID-19 vacine, Summit Bank Oakland, SIFF, Sonoma International Film Festival, Bank of America, Oakland protestors arrested, Juneteenth Rally, Len Raphael, Southern Evangelical Seminary, Richard Land, Kyle Rittenhouse, Jacob Blake, Kenosha, Carroll Fife, Mike Hutchinson Oakland, Alison Roessler, Jane Greenberg, Albert Dicruttalo, Brie Larson, Mayor Of Chicago, Orlando Martinez, Robert F. Smith, supreme court justice ruth bader ginsberg, coalition for police accountability, Youth vs. Apocalypse, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Kate Harrison, Joe Burrow, Cheryl Davila, Mayor Jesse Arreguin, Lori, Droste, Stephanie Walton, Tri Ngo, berkeley marina, berkeley city, Jeff Bezos, Amazon, The Washington Post, Washington Redskins, Washington NFL Football Team, NFL Football Team, Barbara Leslie, Yui Hay Lee, Andreas Cluver, White Journalists, Blacks In Media, Alana Nguyen SFGate, Morgan Bach, Derr & Isbell Construction, Merrill Iron & Steel, IncWebiMax,personal brand,sales and marketing, Content Management Systems, Gadook, ClearVoice, VJG Interactive, Yelp rating, content development services, Internet publication, LocalEdge, Digital Firefly Marketing, GreyBox Creative, Igniyte, brand perception, boost online visibilty, Reputation Rhino, Netmark, Outspoken Media, SEOValley, WebpageFX, NetReputati, san francisco reputation management, atlanta reputation management, los angeles reputation management, Indeed, airbnb, pinterest, credit karma, Joseph Le Conte, southwest airlines, mcdonalds, united airlines, Peel-A-Pound Soup, drudge report, astros, 49ers, frontier airlines, tractor supply, UC Berkeley ranking, warriors, alaska airlines, buffalo wild wings, horoscope, shein, raiders, uhaul, ted bundy, nba finals, michaels coupon, Tua Tagovailoa, cheesecake factory, golden state warriors, kevin durant, realtor com, stephen curry, walgreens photo, drudge, facebook sign in, funny memes, hbo go, hbo now, oakland raiders, Pacific Merchant Shipping Association, oakland national night out, vistaprint, braves, san francisco 49ers, monday night football, newegg, travis scott, zion williamson, kohls coupons, lands end, nancy pelosi, kohls coupon, hotwire, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Patrick Mahomes, mark davis raiders wife, al davis,mark davis net worth, mark davis van, mark davis raiders haircut, mark davis car, mark davis minivan, raiders owner net worth, harry potter, giants, craigslist sf, craig newmark, vic beasley, california earthquake, boston weather, las vegas weather, Eric Metz, sf giants, san francisco weather, san francisco, los angeles weather, lord and taylor, star wars, star wars episode, star trek, star trek discovery, william shatner, ermal allen cowboys, Tom Landry, Jerry Jones, Gil Brandt, Tex Schramm, #Yayarearevolution, zinni.com, zenni.com, leonard nimoy, j.j.abrams, jimmy garoppolo, hawaiian airlines, detective pikachu, clint eastwood, bed bath and beyond coupon, abercrombie, pewdiepie, sfgate, sc lottery, berkeley school, san diego weather, san antonio weather, southwest flights, pikachu, golden state, myatt, just mercy, french open, colourpop, cam newton, anna kendrick, actor, sexual harrassment, klay thompson, harbor freight coupon, robin williams, protest in Oakland, portland protest, Berkeley protest, Chicago protest, LA protest, berkeley universityWanda Johnson, Oscar Grant, Anthony Pirone, Yes We Can Obama, Judge Alison M. Tucher, Iris Canada Case, Maria Muldaur, news live, Phil Spector died, loren taylor oakland, district 6 city council, karen katz vs tara flanagan, lana clarkson, essential workers, Super Bowl Opening Night, Saudi Arabia, 24hrs rapper, A-Plus , Askari X, Baby DC , Bambu , Ant Banks, Sway Calloway , Clyde Carson , Casual rapper, Del the Funky Homosapien , Politico, Daveed Diggs , Dru Down, E-A-Ski, G-Eazy , 2021 Grammys, Grammy Awards, The Grouch rapper, Fantastic Negrito, robbie cabral net worth 2020, Guapdad 4000, Jel, Kafani , Natalie Silver, Keak da Sneak, Lateef the Truthspeaker , Damian Lillard, Mac Dre , Mistah F.A.B., Numskull, Opio, Pep Love, Phesto , Philthy Rich, R. Prophet, Richie Rich (rapper), Boots Riley, Seagram (rapper) , Shady Nate, J. Stalin, Tajai, V-Nasty, Yukmouth, Four Points By Sheraton New York City, Aria Las Vegas, Ballys Las Vegas, Bellagio Las Vegas, Marriott Oakland, Oakland Youth Chorus, Marriott SF, Grand Hyatt San Francisco, Best Western Las Vegas, Caesars Palace, Circus Circus Las Vegas, Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Hilton, Delano Las Vegas, Encore Las Vegas, Excalibur Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, Four Seasons Las Vegas, Harrahs Las Vegas, Linq Las Vegas, Luxor Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay Las Vegas, MGM Grand Las Vegas, Mandarin Oriental, Mirage Las Vegas, Monte Carlo Las Vegas, New York New York Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas, Palazzo Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, Stratosphere Las Vegas, Wynn Las Vegas, Venetian Las Vegas, Vdara Las Vegas, Circa Las Vegas, D Hotel Las VegasHoward Terminal Ballpark, Seattle protest, Happy New Year 2021, Pink Floyd In Concert, oakland fireworks, Nashville Downtown Explosion, “Designated Survivor” At Inauguration, Noble Prize, Gamerholic, system dynamics modeling language, air scrubbing and HEPA Filters, Justin Wilcox,Dwayne Haskins released, David Shaw, Stanford Football, Melanie Merkosky, Continuum, CARES Act, Stanford Cal Big Game, Bill Musgrave, Justin Wilcox, David Shaw, the informal economy, gross domestic product, LonelyGirl15, Bree, Renetto, vlog life, business finance, portland weather, phoenix weather, Oakland LGBTQ Center, Lakeshore Ave, malcolm miller oakland police cop, rick gates trump interview, small business administration, PPP, north carolina, macbook, how, bath and body works coupon, League of Women Voters of Berkeley, Albany, Emeryville, The Pandemic, community organizer, berkeley coronavirus,, sports events,googleflights, daytona 500, daily horoscope, ashton kutcher, mask, Economic Stimulus, andrew luck, alamo drafthouse, 49ers schedule, trump tweets, MyoKardia, chadwick boseman, colon cancer, Black Panther, MARVEL Entertainment, Disney, thanksgiving,How to, What is, How do I, What do I, Who is? , Electronic Frontier Foundation, EFF, San Francisco Planning and Urban Research, SPUR, Howard Terminal Ballpark, Natalie Silver, Pass It On, Barbara Leslie, Yui Hay Lee, Andreas Cluver, Leslie Silver, White Journalists, Blacks In Media, David Rubin, Frances Dinkelspiel, Alana Nguyen SFGate, Cat Brooks, Anti Police-Terror Project, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Glenview, Restorative Justice, School Crossing Guards, berkeley philosophy, criminal defense attorney, Law and Order, Blue Bloods, Tom Selik, Magnum PI, Hawaii Five-O,OaklandNewsNow.com, San Leandro News Now, Alameda News, Oakland Blog, Las Vegas Raiders NFL Tickets, Hayward Blog,San Francisco Blog, East Bay Blog, CES Las Vegas Tech Blog, Atlanta Blog, Comic Con Blog, Fayetteville Blog, Emeryville Blog, California Vlogger, Atlanta Blogger, Zennie62 Blog, Vlog Blogger, Vlogger Blog, Libby Schaaf, Phil Tagami, Paul Cobb, Bank of America, NFL, YouTube, Oscars, Comedy Central Roast Battle, Shawn Felipe, NBC, Festive Company, Latham Square, Breonna Taylor bust statue, vaccines, CrowdsonDemand.com , SARS-CoV-2, D614G, mutation, vandalism, Natoinal Lampoon, Ben Feldman, SF Weekly's Comic To Watch,Leighann Lord, Matt Kirshen, Last Comic Standing Finalist, Subhah Agarwal, MTV2, Comedy Central,Anna Valenzuela, Samson Koletkar, BookMyShow, 10 Best Indian-Origin Comedians of the Last Decade,Ira Summer, US Comedy Contest Finalist, Bosch ,Canon, Caterpillar ,HERE ,Technologies ,Hisense ,Indy ,Autonomous , Alex Padilla, First Latinx Senator, Indianapolis Motor Speedway ,Intel Mobileye, Kohler , LG Electronics, Magna International, Mercedes-Benz, OMRON Healthcare, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung Electronics, Schneider Electric, Skyworth, Sony, Verizon, Taiwan Tech Arena, Bill Belichick ,New England Patriots, Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints, Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs , John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens, Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams, Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers, Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks, Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts , Mike Zimmer , Minnesota Vikings , Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles , Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans , Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills , Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears , Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals , Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals, Bill O’Brien, Houston Texans, Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns, Ron Rivera, Washington Redskins , Brian Flores, Miami Dolphins , Joe Judge, New York Giants, Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys, Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers, Jon Gruden, Las Vegas Raiders, Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers, Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers, Vic Fangio, Denver Broncos, Dan Quinn, Atlanta Falcons, Matt Patricia, Detroit Lions, Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars, Adam Gase, New York JetsAlso Elon Musk, YouTuber , Big Helicopter, Jake Angeli, Jacob Chansley, Trump Protestors, Terrorists, Oakland News Right Now, rioters, dog-whistle racism, Ricky Ricardo, Ricky's Sports Theater, Raider Nation, NFL Pro Bowl , Nura Gabbara, Lonnie Murray, Cleveland Hustles, Pat Abraham Yerger, Earline Patricia Yerger, StreamYard, ZOOM, Jitsi, Sunne Wright McPeak, transportation, bullet train, financing debt, Glide Memorial Church SF, Greg McConnell, Jobs and Housing Coalition, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf @LibbySchaaf, Pamela Price, Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas, Dan Kalb of District 1, Loren Taylor, Lynette Gibson McElhaney, Sheng Thao, Noel Gallo, Robert Bobb, Rebecca Kaplan, Larry Reid, Tech Entrepreneur Sarah Lacy, Personal Trainer Megan Avalon Buffed Barbie, Social Media Pioneer Marc Canter, Blake Lindsley, Beth Schnitzer, Spritz Marketing, Eleanor Wikstrom, SF Mayor London Breed, Scott McKibben, CA Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, Schools Superintendent Tony Thurmond, Berkeley Councilmember Ben Bartlett @BenBartlett, Raiders Charles Woodson, 49ers Jerry Rice, Grand Lake Theater Oakland Owner Allan Michaan, Gary Meyer Telluride, Eat Drink Films, C.J. Hirschfeld, Shaun Tai , BRIDGEGOOD, Oakland Digital, Issac Kos-Reed, Salsa-By-The-Lake, AMC Cinemark TinselTown, Children's Fairyland, Irvine City Manager John Russo, Guy Fieri, Oakland CAO Edward Reiskin, Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Running Back Josh Jacobs, Stanford HC David Shaw, Tri Ngo, Atlanta Falcons Coach Dan Quinn, Michael Mina, NFL Draft Mr. Irrelevant Head Melanie Fitch, Paul Satala. Eva Crawford, Lauren Weisheit, Subscribe to Zennie Abraham’s @Zennie62 YouTube Channel, today!ZennieAbraham is Zennie62Media, Inc. CEO AKA Zenophon Abraham Zennie62 YouTube Channel, Zennie62.com, newsbreak.com, nydailynews.com , allhiphop.com, Wonderwall, Eurweb.com, The Source, Oakland CA News, SF Bay Area Daily, WordPress user, full stack developer, online reputation management digital marketing expert, SEO, digital media guy, economic development , west oakland news now, personal online content , management reputation services, east bay democratic club follower, alameda county movies, Oakland Black Panther Elaine Brown, Deslie Brooks, super car stats dude, CES Las Vegas, tech news blog, OaklandNewsOnline.com, OaklandNewsNow.com, OaklandNewsToday.com, Oakland Post, Oaklandpostonline.com, Oakland restaurant foodie fan, Oakland Mayor's Office - Oakland City Council veteran, NBA Blogger, NFL Blogger, Pro Sports Blogger,Super Bowl Bid Expert, Skyline High School Oakland grad, Jeff Katzenberg Quibi App tech commenter, Texas-Arlington Alum, UC Berkeley DCRP Alum, Cal Alumni Board of Directors Alum, Oakland Raiders, The Athletic, Sports Illustrated, Leigh Steinberg, Julia Faron, Chris Cabbot, Cosmo DeNicola, Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party, New York 21 Club, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, NFL, NFL Draft Draftnik, Roger Goodell, Adam Silver NBA, media blogger, social media pioneer, college football news, coder, football strategy junkie, Oakland elections news, zenni, zenni glasses, optical, eyewear, Maria Ayerdi Kaplan, Salesforce Transit Center, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Councilmember Noel Gallo, Sheng Thao, Rebecca Kaplan, cheryl davila, Rick Gates Trump, Ben Bartlett Berkeley, Oakland City Attorney Barbara Parker, Treva Reid, Amy Cooper,Sanjiv Handa, the oakland song lyrics, Chris Cooper, Mary J Blige, jaquar wright, sean puffy combs, Comedy Oakland, scott adams dilbert, neoliberal, Annalee Allen, Barack Obama, wicked game book, Too Good A Poem by Eleanor Wikstrom, deputy campaign manager, richard w gates jr, george papadopoulos, roger stone, michael cohen, White House Senior Staff, Darrell Williams, Chicago, Murray Energy, International Terminal Solutions, Sanpete County Utah, John Siegel, Autumn Wind Lending, General Partner, Avenue Of The Stars, LLC, Flowsent, Oakland Bulk and Oversized Terminal, OBOT, Las Vegas visitor, Lam Research Corporation, YouTube Partner, friend of Mike Silver, Leslie Silver, Pass It Down podcast, Phil Tagami, Phil Gates, oakland harborside, Nancy Sidebotham, Henry Gardner, Davey D Cook, Ray Bobbitt, Bill Duffy, Robert Bobb, Alan Dones, Loop Capital, Shaun Tai BRIDGEGOOD, Robert G Schock, Barbara Schaaf, Marc Canter, Patricia Yerger Mom, Harrison Chestang, KPOO, Gary Schapiro, Zenophon Abraham Sr. Dad, Vloggerheads.com member, Vloggercon attendee, The Alley Cat Bar regular, Grand Lake Theater marquee fan, United Airlines flier, Walt Disney World lover, System Dynamics consultant, Fluidigm Corporation, Eddie Van Halen, Run DMC, Rolling Stones, Old School Rap fan, Star Trek Trekker, movies buff, San Diego Comic Con Press regular, female bodybuilder fan, Wonder Woman, melissa benoist, Supergirl, Singer Associates, Spritz Marketing SF, Oakland and San Francisco Planning follower,Atlanta Georgia, Atlanta Falcons, Fayette County, Fayetteville observer, Tiger Woods Masters, Jason B. Thompson, Thomas Bonk, Robin Carr, Jamaican Cuisine, Tibor Lacey Zenni.com name, Zennie62 YouTube Partner, Hollywood, Oakland California blogger / vlogger hire @Zennie62Media, In c to tell your story.

Oakland News Now - SF Bay Area, East Bay, California, World