https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvKqvRQz1aA



Oakland News Now – Avenue Capital’s Marc Lasry resigns from Ozy Media chairman role – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

Julia Boorstin joins Closing Bell with an update regarding Avenue Capital’s Marc Lasry. He announced his resignation from Ozy Media’s board following a controversial report in The New York Times on the company. For access to live and exclusive video from CNBC subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NGeIvi

Billionaire investor Marc Lasry announced Thursday he will step down as chairman of Ozy Media, just days after The New York Times reported the company’s COO impersonated a YouTube executive on a call with potential investor Goldman Sachs.

Lasry, who is also owner of NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks and CEO of Avenue Capital Group, was named chairman of Ozy Media exactly three weeks ago.

“I believe that going forward Ozy requires experience in areas like crisis management and investigations, where I do not have particular expertise,” Lasry said in a statement announcing his move. He added that he remains an investor in Ozy Media.

The New York Times story published Sunday night called into question many of the promotional and journalistic practices at Ozy Media, a digital media start-up. Ozy Media routinely inflated its viewership numbers on YouTube and other platforms and misattributed glowing commentary about itself in advertising, according to the New York Times story and several follow-up reports in other outlets

Most notably, the company’s board excused the behavior of its COO Samir Rao who allegedly impersonated the YouTube executive, by blaming the incident on Rao’s mental health. The company’s board announced Tuesday that it asked Rao to take a leave of absence while it investigated the claims in the Times’ report.

» Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision

» Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC

» Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic

Turn to CNBC TV for the latest stock market news and analysis. From market futures to live price updates CNBC is the leader in business news worldwide.

The News with Shepard Smith is CNBC’s daily news podcast providing deep, non-partisan coverage and perspective on the day’s most important stories. Available to listen by 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT daily beginning September 30: https://ift.tt/30idRaW

Connect with CNBC News Online

Get the latest news: http://www.cnbc.com/

Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC

Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC

Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC

Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC

https://ift.tt/33ypFFa

#CNBC

#CNBCTV

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog

RSS Error: WP HTTP Error: cURL error 60: SSL: no alternative certificate subject name matches target host name 'oaklandnewsonline.com'