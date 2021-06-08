Avengers Campus What To Expect – Joseph Armendariz
ONN – Avengers Campus What To Expect – Joseph Armendariz – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media’s Zennie62 YouTube and Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area: this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a vlogger with the Zennie62 on YouTube Partner Channel, then uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours. Now, news is reported with a smartphone: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY
Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media.
Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to [email protected] for consideration for Oakland News Now.
Oakland News Now Related Posts
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Hey Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao Is Not Broke, Says Eric Pangilinan
- Avengers Campus What To Expect – Joseph Armendariz
- Don’t Ask Kevin Durant This Question By TNT’s Jared Greenberg After 2021 NBA Playoffs Rnd 2 G2
- Will Brooklyn Nets Vs Bucks Beat Atlanta Hawks 1958 NBA Playoff Win Margin Of 44 Points?
- Eric Pangilinan On The Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell Fight On Sunday
- Oakland Vice-Mayor Rebecca Kaplan Takes Action on Homeless Intervention Sites, OPD Military Equipment, Public Safety
- Racial Gaslighting: A Big Problem For Black Folks In Oakland And Worldwide
- Oakland Police Looking For Michael Robertson, Missing Man Known To Hang Around Lake Merritt
- Michael G Paul’s Strange Facebook Outreach To Zennie Abraham
- Is YouTube / Google Employment As Fun As This Google Slide? – Zennie62 Blog From 2009
- Mount Zion Oakland
- Oakland Athletics vs Colorado Rockies Highlights June 6, 2021 – MLB Highlights | MLB Season 2021
- Michael Buble – Pot Pouree of Songs (Oakland, CA, November 30, 2013)
- Bike Oakland: East Oakland – Lake Merritt loop
- Used Trailer Plant Shop Helping the Community in Oakland | Indoor Houseplants | I’m a Dreamer P2
- Howard Terminal Ballpark: Dave Kaval’s Las Vegas Words Pissed-Off The Oakland City Council
- Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Twitter Live Match Coverage
- Battery SF, Blacks, Oakland: Susan Stever Tries Racial Gaslighting To Stop Topic Talk On Facebook
- LA Clippers Beat Dallas Mavericks 126-111 In Game 7 2021 NBA Playoffs In Major Comeback
- Black Dynasty – deep east Oakland 🌶️