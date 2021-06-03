Avengers Campus Opening Ceremony | Disney California Adventure Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XdykB4-opGE
ONN – Avengers Campus Opening Ceremony | Disney California Adventure Park – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
Check out the replay of our Avengers Campus Opening Ceremony from Disney California Adventure park at the Disneyland Resort!
Inside the fully immersive Avengers Campus, you will be invited to team up with the Avengers and their allies and live out your Super Hero dreams. Encounter the likes of Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow and more. Sling webs on the first Disney ride-through attraction to feature Spider-Man. Fuel up on shareable bites, inventive entrees and sweet treats.
Avengers Campus officially opens on June 4!
Read more on the Disney Parks Blog: https://bit.ly/2RIb0Hp
About Disneyland:
Disneyland is where imagination is the destination. For young and old, big and small — it’s The Happiest Place on Earth! So gather with all the people who make you the happiest and come to the place where dreams come true.
