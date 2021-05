https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5QuoEdxBr4

ONN – Aunt Nimol,Khmer-American living in Oakland,donated food,bicycles and money to Aunt Chhoy Sophy,poor – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

#PichSovannPS#KhmerhelpKhmer#

អ្នកមីងនិមលនជាខ្មែរអាមេរិរស់នៅអ៊ុកឡែនបានជួយឧបត្ថម្ភគ្រឿងឧបភោគបរិភោគកង់និងប្រាក់ជូនទៅអ្នកមីងឆូយសុភីអាយុ៦៩ឆ្នាំមានជីវភាពក្រីក្រ/Aunt Nimol,Khmer-American living in Oakland,donated food,bicycles and money to Aunt Chhoy Sophy,poor/► Welcome to My Channel Pich Sovann PS

►លេខទូរសព្ទ័ទាក់ទងជួយដល់ពលរដ្ឋក្រីក្រ: ០១២ ៨៣៧ ៤៨៩, ០៧០ ៦២ ៩៥ ៩៨,

Contact numbers to help poor people: 012 837 489, 070 62 95 98,

► We upload About :

Get help everywhere to donate money to the poor, such as: the elderly, widows, the disabled, orphans, the poor, and provide knowledge to those who do not understand how to live in

ទទួលជំនួយគ្រប់ទិសទីសម្រាប់បរិច្ចាកថវិការទៅអ្នកក្រីក្រ មានដូចជា:មនុស្សចាស់ជរា ស្ដ្រីមេម៉ាយ ជនពិការ កុមារកំព្រា អ្នកជំងឺក្រីក្រនិងផ្ដល់ចំណេះដឹងដល់អ្នកមិនចេះមិនយល់ការរស់នៅក្នុងសង្គម។ល។និង។ល។

Mixed News, How to cook khmer food, How to make dessert,How to cook thai food and dessert ,how to Care Healt,Cambodia Agriculture

Tourist News, Market News , Social News,ដំណើរកម្សាន្ដគ្រប់ទៅកន្លែងក្នុងប្រទេសនិងក្រៅប្រទេស,

Excursions everywhere in the country and abroad ,

Pich Sovann PS

