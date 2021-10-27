Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros VOL 3 | World Series – Game 1 | MLB 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jObnTUMNKik
Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros VOL 3 | World Series – Game 1 | MLB 2021
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros LIVE 1ST | World Series – Game 1 | MLB 2021 #MLBHighlights #Braves #Braves Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves Highlights …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. The YouTube search for world series news results in a video that is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Palisades Tahoe set to open early after heavy snowfall October 26, 2021
- Luka Doncic INSANE PASS TO KRISTAPS #shorts October 26, 2021
- Slowing COVID-19 outbreaks in schools October 26, 2021
- Why some FDA advisers voiced reluctance during vaccine vote October 26, 2021
- Emerging Market Economies Are Turning Hawkish October 26, 2021
- Kay Lee Ray is angry and she’s coming back to make everyone pay: WWE NXT, Oct. 26, 2021 October 26, 2021
- MSG chanting “WHERE’S BEN SIMMONS” 👀 October 26, 2021
- ‘Shockingly Damning’: Hayes On America’s Exceptional Lack Of Paid Family Leave October 26, 2021
- Joe Gacy soothes an interfering Harland to defeat Malik Blade: WWE NXT, Oct. 26, 2021 October 26, 2021
- Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros VOL 4 | World Series – Game 1 | MLB 2021 October 26, 2021
- Howard Terminal Alameda County Board Of Sups Tax Sharing Meeting Part 2 October 26, 2021
- Encinitas to reconsider cancelation of holiday parade October 26, 2021
- Nightly News Full Broadcast – October 26th October 26, 2021
- Charlie Morton ANKLE, LEG INJURY | LEAVES Game 1 World Series | Braves vs. Astros | MLB Fan Analysis October 26, 2021
- Jorge Soler is the first player to hit a HR World Series Game 1 ! Astros vs Braves Game 1 #Shorts October 26, 2021
- Toxic Attraction climb Scareway to Hell in Ladder Match: WWE NXT, Oct. 26, 2021 October 26, 2021
- PG&E power surge leaves Lincoln residents with damaged appliances October 26, 2021
- 76ERS at KNICKS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 26, 2021 October 26, 2021
- ‘Cult-like’: Riot Suspect Released Over ‘Toxic’ Environment Of Jail’s Jan. 6 Wing October 26, 2021
- Biden campaigns with McAuliffe ahead of Virginia’s gubernatorial election October 26, 2021
- Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros VOL 3 | World Series – Game 1 | MLB 2021 October 26, 2021
- Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros Highlights | World Series – Game 1 | MLB 2021 October 26, 2021
- Illegal dumping, encampments in Stockton area of delta cause concern among residents October 26, 2021
- Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks – Full Game Highlights | October 26, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season October 26, 2021
- snl skits to represent me and my life pt 4 October 26, 2021
- Rams K Matt Gay & S Nick Scott’s Win-Clinching Plays vs. Lions | Sounds Of The Game October 26, 2021
- NFL Week 8 Opening Line Report / NFL Picks for 10/31/21 / Predictions and Odds Docs Sports October 26, 2021
- DUVALLL!!! Braves’ Adam Duvall goes DEEP to make it 5-0 in World Series Game 1! October 26, 2021
- MAGA ‘Sore Loser’ Fraud Playbook Tested In VA Gov. Race Homestretch October 26, 2021
- Peninsula PG&E Customers Frustrated With Lengthy Power Outages After Storm October 26, 2021
- ABC 10 News San Diego KGTV Latest Headlines | October 26, 6pm October 26, 2021
- Coach Bron Helping Out the Squad vs Spurs 😂 October 26, 2021
- Retired Oakland police officer robbed and shot while putting gas in his Porsche October 26, 2021
- Why Is The Virginia Governor’s Race A Big Deal? | The Mehdi Hasan Show October 26, 2021
- FDA advisers vote to recommend Pfizer covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 October 26, 2021
- Activist and actress Alyssa Milano speaks out on fatal movie shooting October 26, 2021
- Oakland A’s Howard Terminal Alameda County Board Of Sups Livestream TIF Revenue Sharing Meeting October 26, 2021
- Raiders Release Willie Snead, Injury News On Josh Jacobs & Darren Waller + Carr Better Than Mahomes October 26, 2021
- World Series fulfills lifelong dreams of multiple generations of Braves fans October 26, 2021
- Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros VOL 2 | World Series – Game 1 | MLB 2021 October 26, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog