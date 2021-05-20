Arvella Hayden Oakland OUSD Kindergarten Teacher To Retire After 57 Years In District
Oakland – When Arvella Hayden started working in Oakland Unified School District, it was an entirely different world. That year, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act, Martin Luther King, Jr. won the Nobel Peace Prize, Muhammad Ali, then known as Cassius Clay, won the World Heavyweight Title, Beatlemania was all the rage as the The Beatles released “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” the average cost of a house was $13,050, and gasoline cost 30 cents per gallon. The year was 1964.
Ms. Hayden joined the OUSD family 57 years ago. Now, in 2021, Ms. Hayden is retiring from her job as a kindergarten teacher at Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School. “I hate to leave the children,” but she knows the time is right.
Ms. Hayden started her career at Arroyo Viejo Child Development Center, then moved on to teach at Lafayette Elementary, before coming to Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary. She spent almost 40 years at Lafayette. She was educated at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas, and said it was clear early on she was going to be a teacher. “My oldest sister was a teacher and she taught for 40 years. She was my role model.”
“Just looking at her and seeing the love she gives the kids, she’s just special… just being a teacher this long, that’s a big gift,” said Dinah Castle, the school’s noon supervisor who has also worked in Ms. Hayden’s class for more than 30 years. “This keeps her going. She loves kids. She doesn’t have any kids, but these are her kids. She looks forward to getting up every morning and coming here.” (The note of appreciation to the right from four years ago hangs in Ms. Hayden’s classroom.)
Over the course of her career, Ms. Hayden has counted herself as lucky to have worked at such great schools. “The parents were very nice. I had nice principals, nice teachers, and everyone seemed just like one family.” She adds the people were the secret to why she was able to do the job for so long. “Everybody, like I said, was easy to get along with and helping each other… The community, the teachers and everything. It’s my family.”
“It is an honor and a privilege to work with an educator who has seen many decades of change in how students learn and how the education system operates,” said Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary Principal, Roma Groves-Waters. “I am so appreciative to have worked with Arvella Hayden. She will be remembered as an icon for all teachers in America.”
Ms. Hayden has taught three generations of Oaklanders, saying she has had the grandchildren of some of her original students in her classes. “When I’m out in the community, I love to see and have them come and say, ‘Hi, Ms. Hayden. I remember you when you taught me.’ And that makes me feel real good.”
“We celebrate Arvella Hayden, a true living legend,” said Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell. “I started in education in 1997, and at that point, Ms, Hayden had already been teaching for 33 years – which is itself a remarkable career in education. She has meant as much to the West Oakland community, and Oakland as a whole, as any single person in OUSD, and I cannot thank her enough for impacting the lives of so many students over the last half century plus.”
As she leaves teaching at the end of the 2020-21 school year next week, Ms. Hayden has some words of wisdom for her younger colleagues in the classroom. “You have to love to work with children. And don’t give up, just keep working. Stay with it, sometimes it may be a little hard, but you just have to buckle down and stay with it.”
Arvella Hayden plans to spend her retirement traveling and spending time with her family.
About the Oakland Unified School District
In California’s most diverse city, Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) is dedicated to creating a learning environment where “Every Student Thrives!” More than half of our students speak a non-English language at home. And each of our 81 schools is staffed with talented individuals uniting around a common set of values: Students First, Equity, Excellence, Integrity, Cultural Responsiveness and Joy. We are committed to preparing all students for college, career and community success.
To learn more about OUSD’s Full Service Community District focused on academic achievement while serving the whole child in safe schools, please visit OUSD.org and follow us @OUSDnews.
LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY
Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media.
Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to [email protected] for consideration for Oakland News Now.
Oakland News Now Related Posts
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Deshaun Watson Instagram Workout Videos Show He’s 2021 NFL Season Ready But With Houston Texans?
- Arvella Hayden Oakland OUSD Kindergarten Teacher To Retire After 57 Years In District
- Small Business Administration Announces Restaurant Revitalization Fund Data Results
- Hey Oakland – Small Business Administration Restaurant Revitalization Fund Last Day To Apply Is Monday, May 24th
- Small Business Administration SBA Hawaii District – Restaurant Revitalization Fund Webinar
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Focus Of Largest Number Of Negative Instagram Posts Of Any Congressperson
- SBA Announces HUBZones To Expand Small Business Federal Contracting Opportunities
- Warriors Lose To Lakers 103 – 100, Anthony Davis Foul On Steph Curry Not Called As Time Expired
- Steph Curry Hits Clutch 3 To End 1st Half Of Warriors Lakers Play-In 55 – 42
- Zoey Hughes Slain Teen Was Shot Multiple Times Trying To Get Off Party Bus In Oakland
- Paul Mooney RIP – Oakland Comedian Made America’s Cultural Robbing Of Black Culture Funny
- Judge John Sutter Dies: Former Oakland Councilmember Was A Quiet Giant, Good Listener
- Current Talk About Lauren London And Black Women On TV An Insult To The Late Diane Carroll
- Mayor Schaaf to Announce New Statewide Energy Saving Initiative, Empower Residents to Reduce Energy
- Woman Attacked, Robbed, While on BART Train
- The 2021 Oakland Taste Of Temescal Event Was A Success. Look At The Food!
- Las Vegas Stadium Authority To Transfer $38 Million To Pay For Bond Debt Service During Pandemic
- The Massive 2018 Nor’easter Snowball Fight In Washington D.C. On The National Mall – Jessie Karangu
- Cross Roads: A Story of West Oakland
- Dave Kaval’s Las Vegas Trip Mean Oakland A’s Are Rooted In Las Vegas, Not Howard Terminal? Part 2