Apple Event September 14 2021 | California streaming | iPhone 13 Pro Max & Apple Watch Series 7 LIVE

Watch the special Apple Event.

September 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PDT.

The promotion has attracted interest since all indications are pointing to Apple planning to hold a digital event on September 14 to announce the ‌iPhone 13‌, Apple Watch Series 7, and third-generation AirPods, which is the same day that the early-bird Sky Mobile offer ends. There is no other sign from Sky that the offer relates to the ‌iPhone 13‌.

Apple’s new iPhone launch event is only weeks away when we can expect the US technology giant to reveal its latest smartphone innovations and upgrades.

Last year was a big release for Apple. Not only did it have to contend with getting its iPhone launch away in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it also unveiled four new phones: the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini.

Before we get to what we might see on the new iPhone, what will it actually be named? The phones are widely being referred to as the iPhone 13, but it is possible Apple could break with its numerical naming tradition – although it did previously have a version of its iOS software called iOS 13.

Apple has in the past used an “s” addition to its phone nomenclature, such as the iPhone Xs. Internally, the upcoming phones are said to be codenamed D16, D17, D63 and D64, Bloomberg reports.

