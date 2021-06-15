An Uptown Oakland Axe-Wielding Black Man With Mental Issues Life Was Saved By Not Calling OPD
ONN – An Uptown Oakland Axe-Wielding Black Man With Mental Issues Life Was Saved By Not Calling OPD – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube
An Uptown Oakland Axe-Wielding Black Man With Mental Issues Life Was Saved By Not Calling OPD
A man on NextDoor deserves a medal for what he did. Read what he posted:
This guy needs some care.
So I heard a window of my lovely neighbor’s car on our 18th St block being smashed about 2pm yesterday and, not too sure what to do, ran down with my phone and went after him round the corner. I spoke to him crossing the road and asked why he did that and the owner was a really nice guy but he wasn’t interested in conversation. He waved his axe and walked off. Not sure what to do after discussing with my wife I called OPD because of the axe wielding but we both wished there was a different number to call. I learned there was nothing taken from my friend’s car and he had smashed another neighbor’s windscreen without robbing anything so clearly the guy is having significant issues. I feel I could have offered more care to him… not sure how… looking for tips. I have little faith that OPD would provide him the care and support I feel he needs and would love to know of more neighborhood-centered models for dealing with people like this chap.
Wow. Again, thanks to that Oakland resident in the Uptown for his heroic no call decision. It is sad that we don’t yet have a known alternative number to call. But if I am wrong please inform me. I will vlog it.
Stay tuned.
