Oakland News Now – America’s Game: The 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Super Bowl LV – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

America’s Game: 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers features in-depth interviews with linebacker Devin White, wide receiver Mike Evans, and running back Leonard Fournette telling the story of the Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Narrated by professional wrestler and actor John Cena, America’s Game delves deep into the Buccaneers’ second Super Bowl title in franchise history. In the hour-long show, White, Evans and Fournette recount the season in their own words.

Among the topics discussed in America’s Game: 2020 Buccaneers:

– Bruce Arians coming out of retirement to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as head coach in 2019.

– The signing of quarterback Tom Brady in free agency and running back Leonard Fournette joining the team following his release by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

– Devin White’s emergence as a team leader in his second season.

– Losing to the division rival New Orleans Saints twice in the regular season before defeating them in the NFC Divisional Round.

– Defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV after losing to them at home in the regular season.

