American Express CEO on outlook for crypto and digital currencies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcgYk2X-u30
American Express CEO on outlook for crypto and digital currencies
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi spoke with Stephen Squeri American Express CEO, discussed his outlook for small business and the upcoming holiday season …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for Yahoo Finance uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Lance McCullers Reacts to Being Out for World Series & Details Confidence For Spring Training Return October 25, 2021
- American Express CEO on outlook for crypto and digital currencies October 25, 2021
- American Express CEO: ‘There is a war for talent’ October 25, 2021
- New Report Investigates Manchin’s Coal Ties As He Haggles Over Build Back Better October 25, 2021
- Bianca Belair is coming for Becky Lynch and the Raw Women’s Title: Raw, Oct. 25, 2021 October 25, 2021
- Doudrop vs. Queen Zelina: Raw, Oct. 25, 2021 October 25, 2021
- Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt: In a crisis, leaders have to hold ‘two truths’ October 25, 2021
- Queen Zelina makes her first royal proclamation: Raw, Oct. 25, 2021 October 25, 2021
- Facundo Campazzo & Ricky Rubio Get Into a Scuffle – HEATED MOMENT 🔥 October 25, 2021
- “Facebook papers” suggest platform did little to stop spread of misinformation October 25, 2021
- Amnesty International Shouldn’t Worry About Operating in Hong Kong: Carrie Lam October 25, 2021
- American Express CEO: Small businesses ‘are the lifeline of our economy’ October 25, 2021
- American Express CEO on attracting Millennials and GenZ cardholders October 25, 2021
- The Street Profits vs. The Dirty Dawgs vs. Alpha Academy – Triple Threat Match: Raw, Oct. 25, 2021 October 25, 2021
- Rollins, Mysterio, Bálor and Owens step to Big E: Raw, Oct. 25, 2021 October 25, 2021
- American Express CEO Stephen Squeri joins Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit 2021 October 25, 2021
- World Series: Bet on the Houston Astros and Game 1 Preview October 25, 2021
- Rep. Cori Bush: House Members Allegedly Linked To Jan. 6 ‘Need To Be Investigated’ October 25, 2021
- Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints Highlights HD | NFL Week 7 – October 25, 2021 October 25, 2021
- Brandon Ingram POSTERIZES Anthony Edwards October 25, 2021
- Bakkt CEO on the interconnection between crypto and the traditional financial system October 25, 2021
- Brooklyn Nets Highlights vs. Washington Wizards | 10/25/21 October 25, 2021
- Tom Brady Joins the Manning Bros! October 25, 2021
- Kevin Durant Highlights | 25 Points vs. Washington Wizards October 25, 2021
- Jummy Butler EPIC 36 PTS Full Highlights vs Magic 🔥 October 25, 2021
- Investing in crypto ETFs with Morningstar’s Amy Arnott October 25, 2021
- PELICANS at TIMBERWOLVES | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 25, 2021 October 25, 2021
- Free NBA Parlay For Today 10/26/21 NBA Pick & Prediction NBA Betting October 25, 2021
- New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers 10/26/21 Free NBA Pick and Prediction NBA Betting Tips October 25, 2021
- Crypto ‘can be’ part of a diversified portofolio: Morningstar’s Amy Arnott October 25, 2021
- Cryptocurrency panel discusses innovation and investment opportunities October 25, 2021
- New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves – Full Game Highlights | October 23, 2021 NBA Season October 25, 2021
- Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat – Full Game Highlights | October 25, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season October 25, 2021
- Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets 10/26/21 Free NBA Pick and Prediction NBA Betting Tips October 25, 2021
- Bobby Wagner with the Fist of Fear! October 25, 2021
- New Orleans Saints vs Seattle Seahawks Highlights 2nd Quarter | NFL Season 2021 October 25, 2021
- Cavaliers vs. Nuggets 10/25/21 FREE NBA Picks and Predictions on NBA Betting Tips for Today October 25, 2021
- Deadly Anti-Military Protests Injure at Least 80 in Sudan October 25, 2021
- All-Access | Klay Thompson Visits His Hometown October 25, 2021
- Raiders Derek Carr is Having His Best Season Ever October 25, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog