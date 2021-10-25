Alissa Violet Suing Faze Clan For Shares Of $300 Million Org

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2f3r0RKkPA



YouTuber and Social Media star Alissa Violet is suing FaZe Clan, alleging she is owed shares of FaZe from a deal with the esports org made back in 2018.

Alissa Violet used to have a lot of close ties with FaZe Clan, having dated founder FaZe Banks for two years, but their break up in 2019 turned nasty…and now 2 years later, it seems like the bad blood between Alissa and FaZe remains, as she is suing the org for not giving her the FaZe Clan shares she claims she was promised.

The lawsuit alleges that in 2018, while she was still involved with FaZe Banks, Alissa Violet made a deal with FaZe Clan to trade shares in her company Clout Gang for shares in Hubrick Limited, a company working with FaZe. The Hubrick Limited deal turned out to be a disaster, with FaZe, Violet, and others suing the company for fraud shortly after.

Alissa Violet says FaZe Clan promised to pay her in shares of their org to make up for the losses she incurred by joining their deal with Hubrick. And now, after 2 years of not getting her shares, Alissa Violet has sued FaZe Clan in court to get what she feels she is owed.

