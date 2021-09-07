https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMKC3HopdH4



Oakland News Now – Alex Morgan, Heather O’Reilly Interviews By Zennie Abraham – US Women’s National Team At CES 2012 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

Alex Morgan, Heather O’Reilly Interviews By Zennie Abraham – US Women’s National Team At CES 2012

Alex Morgan, Heather O’Reilly , and Brandi Chastain were at CES 2012 Las Vegas representing Panasonic. Zennie62Media, where I am now CEO, was part of the press throng invited to cover the conference.

the trainings been great so far I’ll be on the day off today but we’ll be back there tomorrow and we have Olympic qualifiers coming up later this month starting the 28th so make sure to look for us on a TV on the internet and vaguely will put off by and get ready for London hows about change my life dramatically change definitely but for the better I’m doing what I love for a living I’m able to travel with the US team and improve my game every day so it’s definitely been a great experience ogy chasers well I think that you know I think that women soccer is just taking another jump and it’s great d part of that and I think that you know today we saw Brandi Chastain and she was part of what huge movement the road in soccer so it’s really fun for Alex and I to be part of sort of another evolution of the game the fun thing is is we have the Olympics to look over to just a couple months away so nuttin we can’t spend too much time focusing on what happened last summer because we’re excited about this cumbersome we’re gonna do it right that we’re gonna do miss women come save women’s professional soccer because I think there should be a commissioner licking SimCity CEOs every single year what do we do it stabilized face you know I think that is 90 support is the most important thing getting the word out to fans that you know there is a WPS it’s you know it’s very strongly and you needed to support us first and foremost for us to survive so just getting it out to our fans and showing them you know we’re playing in their backyard every day well thanks a lot

