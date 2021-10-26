https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAD0TWzOwU0



Albany City Council – Oct. 4, 2021

Items for Discussion: National Fire Prevention Week Proclamation; ACTC 2022 Comprehensive Investment Plan Grant Funding for Phase IV of the Codornices Creek Restoration Project; Call for Bids for Washington Ave Pavement Rehabilitation Phase II Project; Call for Artists for Albany Creative Justice Art Project; Resolution in support of Afghan Refugees and the People of Afghanistan; Review of CMAC Work Plan; Community Task Force on Policing Request for Creation of a Public Safety Accountability Commission; New Street Trees paid for with Measure DD Revenue; Racial Equity and Community Satisfaction Survey Follow-Up; Public Comment on Reports

Link for Agenda and Supporting Documents can be found on the Meeting Agendas web page.

To register in Advance for this Event: https://ift.tt/3gNqOPU

City Council Meetings are held the 1st and 3rd Monday of the month.

COVID-19 NOTICE – PUBLIC MEETING GUIDELINES

Consistent with California Assembly Bill 361, given the proclaimed state of emergency and the Alameda County Health Care Services Agency Director’s recommendation for continued social distancing for public meetings, which is also consistent with CalOSHA requirements for social distancing, the City Council will be participating in Council meetings via phone/video conferencing. The public is invited to watch, listen and submit comments via the methods below:

How to watch or listen to the meeting:

1. Meetings are streamed live and recorded for viewing on City website https://ift.tt/3GnUeBz or on YouTube https://ift.tt/3eqMkrS

2. To observe the meeting by video conference, please go to https://ift.tt/2OiF46Y.

3. To listen to the meeting by phone, dial 1 (669) 900-9128, enter Webinar ID 979 7011 4482, followed by #. When asked for a participant ID, press # again.

How to submit Public Comment:

1. Members of the public may submit comments in writing by emailing the City Council citycouncil@albanyca.org with the Agenda item number clearly identified in the subject line of the email. Comments may also be submitted by mail to City of Albany – Meeting Comments, 1000 San Pablo Avenue, Albany, CA 94706. All written comments received by 5 PM on the day of the meeting will be provided to the City Council before the meeting and posted on the website. Other written comments received after 5PM will still be provided to the City Council and be included as part of the meeting record.

2. To comment by video conference, click the “Raise Your Hand” button to request to speak during public comment period. You will be asked to unmute yourself when it is your turn to make your comment. After the allotted time, you will then be re-muted.

3. To comment by phone, you will “Raise Your Hand” by pressing *9 to request to speak during public comment period. When it is your turn to make your comment, you will be asked to unmuted by pressing *6. You will be re-muted after the allotted time.

KALB supports community access television as a way for Albany residents to share in the political and social life of their community, and as a vehicle for self-expression and communication.

KALB’s mission is to provide a public forum for expression reflecting the diverse backgrounds, views, and interests of Albany citizens.

Albany, California is a small city of 18,539 (2010 census) residents, located within the greater San Francisco Bay area. Easily accessible to San Francisco by both freeway and public transportation, Albany residents enjoy world-class entertainment, shopping, and all the benefits of living within one of the most interested metropolitan regions in the world!

