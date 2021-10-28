https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FuyWlGOGf44



Oakland News Now –

Alana Beard New Oakland WNBA Team Owner Press Conference Livestream

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

Alana Beard New Oakland WNBA Team Owner Press Conference Livestream

WNBA Champion and four-time WNBA All-Star Alana Beard is the new owner of the as-yet-unnamed new WNBA women’s basketball team for Oakland, California. This Thursday Press Conference is to introduce Ms. Beard in her role as team owner.

Alana Beard has partnered with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group (AASEG) in pursuit of bringing a WNBA franchise to Oakland. Attorney Jade Smith-Williams, of the law firm Baily & Glasser, LLP, has also joined as counsel for the group.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and excited to help bring a WNBA team to Oakland,” Beard said. “The AASEG has done an incredible job of getting us to this point and has garnered tremendous support from influencers in the local community. I am hopeful our vision, passion and collective efforts will lead to the return of professional basketball in Oakland.”

Alana Beard, who spent 15 years playing the WNBA and earned back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year honors, will lead the Oakland WNBA ownership process. Smith-Williams was a local Oakland women’s basketball legend and played professional overseas. Her law firm will advise the group on its ownership pursuit.

Beard and Smith-Williams will be working closely with Oakland natives, Shonda Scott, and Samantha Wise, accomplished African American businesswomen, and members of the AASEG. Scott is the owner and CEO of 360 Total Concept, a second-generation Oakland business owner, and was a standout player at Holy Names High School in Oakland. Wise is an Oakland Native and an accomplished entrepreneur, community leader, popular podcast host, and corporate leader in the utilities sector.

Beard, along with the AASEG, are also in discussions with several other prominent African American women to join the process soon. The AASEG believes the league will begin very soon to assess markets for expansion teams. However, as highlighted in several local and national media reports, the city of Oakland is proving that it is beyond prepared to bring a team to Oakland.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month October 2021 (5286) September 2021 (1111) August 2021 (843) July 2021 (725) June 2021 (431) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18)