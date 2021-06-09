Alameda County Advances To State’s Yellow Tier, Prompting More Allowed Activities

Oakland – Today, Alameda County announced that the county will advance to the Yellow Tier in the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework effective tomorrow, Wednesday, June 9. In the Yellow Tier, indoor dining is allowed at 50% capacity; most retail store capacity increases to 100%; and gyms, fitness centers and yoga studios may operate indoors at 50% capacity with modifications; and movie theaters’ capacity increases to 50%. Bars, where no meals are served, may open indoors at 25% capacity. For the full roster of activities, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/ and enter Alameda in the search field.

The following activities remain restricted in the Yellow Tier and are not allowed by the State to operate:

• Festivals

• Nightclubs

Businesses may want to use this week to plan for the broad reopening that the State will allow starting June 15. Tomorrow through June 14, businesses and activities permitted to open or expand under the State’s Yellow Tier must continue to comply with the State’s Industry Guidance for that tier: https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/. Additional workplace resources can be found here https://covid-19.acgov.org/recovery and https://www.oaklandca.gov/resources/coronavirus-2019-covid-19-business-and-worker-resources

All workplaces governed by Cal/OSHA must follow their current standards and the updated standards starting June 15, including masking requirements for employees.

To help residents and employers understand changing COVID-19 guidance and what moving Beyond the Blueprint means for them, employees, and clients and customers, Alameda County is hosting two Community Updates:

For Residents June 15, from 6-7:30 pm For Employers June 21, from 6-7:30 pm This Community Update will include an overview of Cal/OSHA’s updated standards so the appropriate steps can be taken to ensure a safe work environment after June 15.

To learn more about the updates, visit https://covid-19.acgov.org/beyond-the-blueprint. The livestream for both Community Updates will be available on YouTube and recordings will be available after the events.

Alameda County continues to encourage anyone 12 and older to get vaccinated. The decline in cases and mortality shows that the best protection against COVID-19 is vaccination. All currently available vaccines are safe, effective, free, and widely available. When you are ready, get vaccinated. If you missed your second dose, you should still complete your vaccination series. Visit https://covid-19.acgov.org/vaccines.page?#availability to learn where you can find a vaccination clinic near you.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, get tested and then stay home. Wash your hands regularly.

Keep six feet of distance when you are in public or don’t know the vaccination status of those around you.

Alameda County remains aligned with the State’s face masking mandate. Everyone should wear a mask in indoor public settings, even if fully vaccinated, until State masking guidance changes. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask in outdoor crowded settings. If you are unvaccinated continue to wear a mask outdoors any time physical distancing can’t be maintained. Keep it simple: if you don��t know the vaccination status of those around you, wear a mask.

With Alameda County’s movement to the Yellow Tier, the City of Oakland’s Emergency Grocery Worker Hazard Pay sunsets.

In the coming days, the City of Oakland will distribute more information on its planned, phased reopening.

Post based on press release from the City of Oakland to Zennie62Media, Inc.

LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media. Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to [email protected] for consideration for Oakland News Now.

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month June 2021 (107) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18) March 2018 (6)