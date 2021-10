Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth Staying At Fairmount Hotel San Francisco For NBC Sunday Night Football Indy vs. SF

Not sure how security is working it out, but if you’ve ever wanted to meet, or have a chance to meet, Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth of NBC Sunday Night Football, and you’re in San Francisco or Oakland, then hang out at the legendary Fairmount Hotel in San Francisco at the top of Nob Hill.

According to long-time Skyline High School and Bret Harte Junior High School friend and occasionally-grumpy Oakland blogger Rich Lieberman, the pair of broadcast sports celebrities are chilling in San Francisco before Sunday night’s NFL marquee matchup.

These guys:

Rich blogs:

As for the location, I’ve not visited The Fairmount Hotel, located at 950 Mason, in a long time. Being an Oakland local, I had no reason to – unless I was hanging out, needed a place to stay, and no friend to bunk with. Fortunately, I had friends or made new ones, if you know what I mean. Hey, that’s the San Francisco Bar Scene, or what it was years before The Pandemic. But I digress.

I was there at The Fairmount a bunch during the historic 2008 Presidential Election Season. Then Senator Barack Obama held a good set of fund-raisers at the great hotel. Here’s a video featuring someone I used to talk to a lot back then, Christine Pelosi, who was giving me her view on Obama, Clinton, and The California Democratic Party:

Today, there’s not that level of commotion, but Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth of NBC Sunday Night Football are there, so you never know.

Whatever you do, please wear a mask and get vaccinated. And while you’re at it, and are hungry, visit the Tonga Room in the hotel. And while you’re at it, make a day of the trip and head over to The Balboa Cafe on Fillmore and Greenwich for a Balboa Burger and Fries.

