Academy of Motion Pictures Oscar Museum Grand Opening | Exclusive Hollywood First Access Now Open

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is a museum in Los Angeles, California being constructed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), which will be devoted to the history, science, and cultural impact of the film industry. It will be the first large-scale museum of its kind in the United States. The museum will be located in the historic May Company Building on the intersection Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, part of Museum Row on the Miracle Mile.

It opened on September 30, 2021.[4]

Design

Collections Edit

The Academy holds more than 13 million objects including costumes, film reels, posters, props, and screenplays dating back to 1927. In May 2020, the museum purchased the May Queen dress worn by Florence Pugh in Midsommar (2019) for $65,000, as part of a charity auction held by A24 to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

Some key objects in the Museum’s collection include:

Dorothy’s ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Shirley Temple’s tap shoes from The Little Colonel (1935)

Typewriter used to write the screenplay for Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho (1960)

The only surviving shark mold from Jaws (1975)

Tablets from The Ten Commandments (1956)

The Aries 1B spaceship model and a space suit worn by Keir Dullea from 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

The May Queen dress from Midsommar (2019)

A cape used by Bela Lugosi in Dracula (1931)

The second and third floors of the museum will feature the opening exhibition “Stories of Cinema”. The inaugural temporary collection of the Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg Gallery will be devoted to Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki. Following that will be an exploration of the history of black cinema through 1971.

Galleries in the museum will be dedicated to a variety of topics. Inaugural galleries will cover:

Pedro Almodóvar

Citizen Kane (1941)

Climate change

Black Lives Matter

Blackface, redface, and yellowface

Labor relations

Bruce Lee

Spike Lee

#MeToo

Oscar Micheaux

Racism and sexism in animation

Real Women Have Curves (2002)

Thelma Schoonmaker

An area featuring Oscar statuettes will be dedicated to historic Oscar winners, including Ang Lee, Barry Jenkins, Sidney Poitier, and Buffy Sainte-Marie.

