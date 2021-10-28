ABC 10 News San Diego KGTV Latest Headlines | October 27, 10pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQRLi3F4sZ0
ABC 10 News San Diego KGTV Latest Headlines | October 27, 10pm
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Watch the latest ABC 10 News San Diego KGTV headlines any time.
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for ABC 10 News San Diego uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Biden Heads To G20 Bereft Of Ambassadors As Republicans Hold Up Nearly All Nominees October 28, 2021
- GRIZZLIES at TRAIL BLAZERS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 27, 2021 October 28, 2021
- In the News: Broad Daylight Stabbing in SF, Pleasant Hill In-N-Out Closure, Winter Olympic Countdown October 28, 2021
- Merck Will Share Formula For Antiviral Covid Pill October 28, 2021
- Live Sports Betting Picks 10/27/21 – MLB, NBA, NHL Picks – Betting Advice October 28, 2021
- NFL WEEK 8 OVER/UNDER VEGAS SPREAD PICKS TO BET $$$ October 28, 2021
- 5414 Hillen Dr. Oakland, CA Real Estate Video October 28, 2021
- Congress Struggles To Agree On Key Elements Of The Biden Agenda October 28, 2021
- Harrison Barnes (22 PTS) Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns October 28, 2021
- Harrison Barnes Game-Winner ALL ANGLES October 28, 2021
- San Francisco housing project for homeless rejected October 28, 2021
- ABC 10 News San Diego KGTV Latest Headlines | October 27, 10pm October 28, 2021
- Braves vs. Astros World Series Game 2 Highlights (10/27/21) | MLB Highlights October 28, 2021
- What Congressional Inaction On Police Reform Means For The Future Of Policing October 28, 2021
- Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs 10/28/21 Free NBA Pick and Prediction NBA Betting Tips October 28, 2021
- CAVALIERS at CLIPPERS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 27, 2021 October 28, 2021
- Jon Gruden Update: Raiders Reach Settlement On $100 Million Dollar Contract By Joseph Armendariz October 28, 2021
- Bronny James Doing the CHALK TOSS 🔥 #Shorts October 28, 2021
- NFL Week 8 Score Predictions 2021 (NFL WEEK 8 PICKS AGAINST THE SPREAD 2021) October 28, 2021
- Free NBA Parlay For Today 10/28/21 NBA Pick & Prediction NBA Betting October 28, 2021
- NBA Pick – Wizards vs Celtics Prediction, 10/27/2021, Best Bet Today, Tips & Odds | Docs Sports October 28, 2021
- SMASHING 5 Past Everton! | Premier League Match-Day VLOG October 28, 2021
- Kings vs. Suns Highlights 10.27.21 October 28, 2021
- Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Clippers – Full Game Highlights | October 27, 2021 NBA Season October 28, 2021
- Another In-N-Out fined for violating health order October 28, 2021
- Challenged Athletes Foundation surfing clinic October 28, 2021
- KINGS at SUNS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 27, 2021 October 28, 2021
- Bet On It | Week 8 NFL Picks and Predictions, Vegas Odds, Line Moves, Barking Dogs and Best Bets October 28, 2021
- Mountain lion captured in Santa Rosa neighborhood released back to wild October 28, 2021
- San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin faces recall October 28, 2021
- 🚨 Harrison Barnes MOBBED! #tissotbuzzerbeater October 28, 2021
- Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers – Full Game Highlights | October 27, 2021 NBA Season October 28, 2021
- Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns – Full Game Highlights | October 27, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season October 28, 2021
- Children 5-11 May Be Vaccinated Starting Next Week in Santa Clara County October 28, 2021
- Top Story with Tom Llamas – October 27th | NBC News Now October 28, 2021
- Man City highlights! | West Ham United win 5-3 on penalties | Carabao Cup October 28, 2021
- Former Political Rivals Unite To Defend American Democracy October 28, 2021
- Stacey Abrams On Her Fight To Erase Medical Debt October 28, 2021
- Shop The Latest Fashion Trends|Jaspal Beautiful & Stylish October 28, 2021
- Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros Part12 Highlights | World Series – Game 2 | MLB 2021 October 28, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog