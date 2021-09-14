A Tour Of Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July Storefront And Cafe Downtown Oakland Vlog

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yb230VHaXfQ



If you know me, you know that I am a huge fan of Steph and Ayesha Curry! I love that they model what it looks like to have a God-fearing marriage and family. Not to mention, they are absolutely beautiful, talented and carry themselves with so much class and heart. I have to admit that I have a huge crush on Steph Curry 🙂 but that’s besides the point. This vlog is about Ayesha Curry and the exciting empire that she’s building with her career. This woman does it all and I was so excited to visit her latest endeavor, her storefront/cafe called Sweet July, located in Downtown Oakland. I show you around as I hang out with my good friend Joy. We are both huge fans. She mostly loves their son, Canon Curry and she thinks he is the cutest baby ever!!! We were hoping to run into Ayesha and Steph and their kids, Ryan, Riley and Canon but unfortunately, they were not there this time around lol We still had a great time admiring Ayesha’s collection and design of beautiful things for lifestyle and home. I left feeling very inspired by her artistry, intentionality and eye for building beautiful spaces. I also love that she involved a lot of her friends and curated their work, books, designs, etc. If you are a fan of cute cafes, workspaces, design for home, etc — definitely take the time to visit if you happen to be in the Bay Area. It’s the cutest place and since visiting, they have opened up the area for sitting and chillin. Let me know what you think of this vlog with comments down below! Thanks for watching!

