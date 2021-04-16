https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lE1RqUeTY88



ONN – A Message From President Ces Butner About The Oakland Rotary Endowment Campaign – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

Oakland Rotary Club President Ces Butner shared a message for all the Rotarians regarding The Oakland Rotary Endowment Campaign.

The Oakland Rotary Endowment Campaign is committed to making a positive difference in the Oakland community with the help of several programs such as Feeding the hungry, supporting transitional kindergarten students, mentoring teens to pay the way to college, and providing hygiene kits for homeless people. President Ces encouraged all the members of the Oakland Rotary Club to support this year’s Oakland Rotary Endowment Campaign. President Ces will also match club members’ donations to this year’s campaign up to $50,000.

Click on the below link to donate now: https://ift.tt/32hSSpi Or, send a check to “Oakland Rotary Endowment” to Oakland Rotary, 1736 Franklin Street, Suite 200, Oakland, CA 94612.

