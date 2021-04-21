https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nbIrKs9lrfA



ONN – 755 65th St Oakland CA | Oakland Homes for Sale – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

For more information, visit https://ggsir.link/yax

Presented by Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty

Listed by Claudia Mills

+1 510.350.6419

c.mills@ggsir.com

Lic.# 01881682

Situated on a sweet tree-lined street sits 755 65th Street, a newly modernized two bed, one bath bungalow plus an additional one bed, one bath ADU cottage that is a conflation of craftsman charm and modern open design. Originally built in 1922, this home has been lovingly maintained, and recently upgraded with special attention given to maintaining those quintessential period touches.

The front entry offers a generous sense of arrival with a semi enclosed front porch, and period glass doors and windows flooding the space with light. A comfortable living room complete with adorable built-ins, and a tiled fireplace flows seamlessly through to the dining room and open modern kitchen. Brand new, the kitchen is bright and farmhouse modern, with white shaker cabinetry, white quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances throughout. A large center island has plenty of bar seating so everyone in the house can connect, while extra space at the rear of the kitchen stores the washer and dryer and offers room for a potential breakfast nook.

Off the hall are two equally pleasant bedrooms, each equipped with a spacious closet. The newly updated bath feels sophisticated with a sleek white vanity, gray hexagon floor tile, and subway tiled shower-over-tub. A glass-paneled door leads off the kitchen to the back deck, which overlooks the extra large lot. Nestled under a beautiful Oak, the new lawn and garden are perfect for play. The dining patio, outbuilding and planter beds create great distinct spaces and unlimited possibilities outdoors.

Down the driveway and behind the wooden coded gate with its own pathway is a fully equipped one bed, one bath ADU cottage waiting to house extended family, guests, or provide rental income. Skylights in both rooms, tall ceilings, and concrete floors provide a contemporary loft feel. The kitchen is open and functional, separated from the bedroom by a sliding barn door. Complete with two mini-splits for temperature management, and stackable laundry this is the perfect upscale efficiency unit.

Enjoy the Berkeley shopping areas to the North and explore trendy restaurants in the Temescal neighborhood to the South plus terrific local schools and nearby parks the location can not be beat. Just moments from Ashby BART and freeway access to San Francisco, this Bushrod bungalow ticks all the boxes.

View more Luxury Homes for Sale in Oakland: https://ggsir.link/if2

Facebook: https://ift.tt/3mTnS8b

Instagram: https://ift.tt/332fGL0

Twitter : https://ift.tt/30cgj2B

LinkedIn: https://ift.tt/3kKEddi

Listing ID: SHMEZY

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month April 2021 (334) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (463) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18) March 2018 (6)