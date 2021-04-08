https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gf5SxONYLF0



ONN – 682 Sycamore Street, Oakland, CA Home For Sale 94612 – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

682 Sycamore St. is a recently renovated 3 bedroom light-filled home near downtown Oakland with a large backyard. This home boasts an open renovated living room and kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The home is completed with an in-unit washer and dryer and gated off-street parking for one car. Centrally located in West Oakland just minutes away from major freeways, BART, and public transportation.

Key Features:

– 3 bedrooms

– 1 bathroom

– Newly remodeled kitchen with new stainless appliances

— Refrigerator

— Gas range/oven

— Dishwasher

— Microwave

— Garbage disposal

– Large fenced-in yard

– Hardwood flooring

For more information on this property go to:

https://ift.tt/39Wrvp7

To see our current listings go to:

https://ift.tt/2A2o38p

To see properties we have rented:

https://ift.tt/3wMJpVd

Be Advised. ReLISTO will release the video 1-2 days prior to the listing going “live”. As such, the links above may yet to work.

Comments: Let us know what you would like to see in these videos to help you make your next rental decision!

