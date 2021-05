https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8CvN-Caj8Ds

5695 Castle Dr Oakland CA | Oakland Homes for Sale

Presented by Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty

Listed by Isabelle M.J. Javier

This elegant renovated home offers soaring ceilings and numerous skylights providing lovely lighting throughout the day. The brilliant layout presents opportunities for fun family gatherings, as well as private spaces to unwind. A spacious C-Level executive style office has its own deck, fireplace, book shelves and wall mounted television. Both the kitchen and bathrooms have been renovated using soothing color palates, exquisite finishes and high quality custom wood cabinetry which offers not only beauty, but tremendous functionality w/its numerous pull-outs. The delightful front patio, extended decks, large flat area below, game room, three tech desks and fully equipped gym will bring year-round pleasure for the whole family. Newer roof, furnace, PSL, recessed LED lighting, light fixtures and fresh interior paint. Location couldn’t be better; directly across the popular Sunset Trailhead w/close proximity to Montclair Village and quick freeway access. This mountain-style custom home is sure to steal your heart!

