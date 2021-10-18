https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWWW5l9FAWc



4601 Grass Valley Rd Oakland CA | Oakland Homes for Sale

Presented by Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty

Listed by Anthony Cassel

+1 415.310.0066

a.cassel@ggsir.com

Lic.# 01475854

In a section of the Oakland Hills, known as Chabot Highlands, sits one of the city’s hidden gems – a neighborhood offering beauty, solitude, and convenience. Tucked away on a private drive, 4601 Grass Valley is a well-appointed and expansive home, ready to provide its new owners over the top comfort and tranquility.

Pulling up the tree-lined drive, a sense of serenity washes away the angst of the day and welcomes you home. As you reach the end of the drive, car lovers will notice the generous large three-car garage and plenty of additional driveway space. A studio/bonus space and bathroom off the garage has its own entrance and is perfect for home office or running your own business w/employees home quite an easy task.

The main house welcomes you to a vast and bright living room, accentuated by high ceilings and adorned with a gorgeous fireplace. The room floods with natural light from the skylights above and the sliding glass doors opening to your deck. Stroll through the open concept living over to the kitchen, with its brilliant stone counters, splendid appliances, and abundant natural light, cooking a warm meal is simply an enjoyable affair.

After relishing in good food and conversation, when the night calls, heading down the hallway makes way to one of three large bedrooms. While all the rooms are generously proportioned, the impressive primary bedroom is its own sanctuary. Spacious and inviting, the primary bedroom is highlighted with its own fireplace for added calm and comfort. Nearby down the hallway, you will find the aforementioned guest bedrooms, all substantial in size, as well as the laundry room and office. Guest bathrooms emphasize contemporary design, showcased by stunning tile floors, spectacular floating sinks, skylights, and immense glassed showers.

Additionally, there is a separate in-law guest suite with its own entrance and private patio area. The in-law features a welcoming living room with fireplace, large eat-in kitchen, bathroom, and spacious bedroom. Whether your exercise and mindfulness routine are scheduled for morning or night, this home is well prepared to pamper and accommodate. After taking a few minutes to yourself in the indoor sauna, plunge into the indoor hot tub to continue the relaxation of the body and mind. Ready for a swim? The indoor section of the pool is covered in case of inclement weather; however, you can swim under and through to the outdoor pool for some laps under the sun in your very own Olympic size pool!

The sense of privacy in the backyard is unsurpassed, so delight sitting amidst the sun’s rays as you watch friends and family play in the pool or take some me time in your garden tending to your fresh grown fruits and veggies. The fruit trees include tangerine, Meyer lemon, pear, apple, fig, apricots, oranges and more!

Spread over .89 acres, this one-of-a-kind property, offering so much on its grounds and is truly a sanctuary that you may never leave! However, if you venture out, you are close to Montclair Village, Oakland Zoo, Chabot Park, Lake Chabot Golf Course, Horse Trails and Boarding, Sequoyah Country Club a multitude of hiking trails and more!

