https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elnyGV54El4



Oakland News Now – 3809 Linwood Ave Oakland CA | Oakland Homes for Sale – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

For more information, visit https://ggsir.link/ov4

Presented by Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty

Listed by Anthony Cassel

+1 415.310.0066

a.cassel@ggsir.com

Lic.# 01475854

Coming Soon! This delightful craftsman home is updated with modern conveniences while maintaining its original character and charm. Perfectly situated back from the street, with a lovely level front lawn and an immaculate bay window, this home shines like a diamond.

As you enter the home, you immediately feel the warmth from the sun pouring in, both literally and figuratively. A vibrant bright living area featuring the remarkable bay window and stone fireplace welcome you right in. Peeking out the window, gorgeous green views of the Oakland hills and your neighborhood beyond are a sight to see.

Marvelous hardwood floors flow, allowing you to meander about, will lead you in to the open concept living space. The dining area is well-positioned to sit and have a snack, while still being able to feel a part of the conversation, no matter if your friends are in the living area or cooking away in the expansive kitchen. Encompassing a large open space with elegant tile floors, striking gray quartz counters and beautiful appliances, the kitchen is ready for its master chef.

On this main level, find a grand and airy bedroom drenched in natural light, followed along by an expansive full bathroom with exceptionally stunning black hexagon tile floors. Rounding out the level is an additional guest bedroom that is spacious, bright, and has window with views of the yard. A short staircase at the end of the hall leads you to the owners’ retreat, a fabulous primary suite that is cheerful and luminous, with windows providing dazzling views of downtown Oakland in the distance.

Making your way to the lower level of the home, there is a fantastic additional living area, ideally set up for visiting company, an au-pair, or simply an awesome alternate entertaining area. On this level you will find a generous full bathroom with stunning hexagon tile, as well as a spacious bedroom, laundry room, interior access to the garage, and access to the home’s private yard.

The Glenview neighborhood offers its residents a wonderful location, with proximity to delicious restaurants like Paulista Brazilian Kitchen on Park Boulevard, shopping in Montclair Village, organic groceries from Farmer Joes, local parks and so much more!

View more Luxury Homes for Sale in Oakland: https://ggsir.link/4m9

Facebook: https://ggsir.link/xr9

Instagram: https://ggsir.link/upu

Twitter: https://ggsir.link/nzx

LinkedIn: https://ggsir.link/o09

Listing ID: CS4LML

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month September 2021 (141) August 2021 (843) July 2021 (725) June 2021 (431) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18) March 2018 (6)