3106 Magnolia St Oakland Ca | Oakland Homes For Sale

Presented by Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty

Listed by Valerie Ruma

+1 510.579.3614

[email protected]

Lic.# 01887220

Amazing urban compound tucked away behind a gate on a quiet block in West Oakland. High Peak Colonial home currently classified and used as a duplex could be converted back to a single-family residence. Bonus detached studio cottage. Tons of space on and in the property. Awash in natural light from large windows, French doors and skylights, each unit has it’s own private outdoor space and unique character 180-degree view from the upper roofline patio, outdoor shower and sauna on the upper wisteria-covered deck. Polished concrete floor, murphy bed and built-in bookshelves adorn petit cottage. Raised beds, fruit trees and more. The building is in excellent condition, small pest and home inspection, brand new roof and foundation updated in 2007. Live in one and rent the rest or perfect for a family or friends compound. Room for everyone. Blocks from the Emeryville border and shopping. Easy commute location. Yes, you can have it all.

