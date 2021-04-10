230 Sheridan Rd Oakland CA | Oakland Homes for Sale

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4LwORjk1lts



Perched on an Upper Rockridge hillside, down a cul-de-sac road, lies 230 Sheridan, a contemporary dream for those looking for room to spread out and enjoy home. With a modernized white and gray exterior and welcoming front patio, the home has a grand feel from the moment you step through the double wooden doors. With expansive architectural elegance the skylights and high ceiling bathe the entry in sunlight, and even peek through to the kitchen. A formal living room sits at the front of the home complete with vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace for ambience, and built-in shelving.

Stepping down into the primary living spaces you find a U-shaped design centered around a great tiled dining deck. The kitchen acts as the anchor, with dining on the right and a family room to the left. Cherry kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances make it comfortable for any chef.

Seamless connection to the outdoors makes entertaining a dream. A two-tiered island and glass doors overlook the deck and hills beyond, with bar seating and storage options.

All of the bedrooms are conveniently located on the lower level, each with an en-suite bath. To call the primary retreat spacious is an understatement. This collection of rooms has great scale and features two walk-in closets, an office/nursery, an oversized en-suite bath and is ready for any vision you may have. This spa bath awaits with a deep jetted tub, separate glass-door shower, marble counters swathed over double sinks and a wash closet. A glass door and side pathway lead you down into the large flat garden with blooming plantings, and a patio. The additional two bedrooms are private and comfortably appointed. Up a half flight is the laundry room complete with washer and dryer in addition to a seriously large utility closet area.

A two-car attached garage is just off the entry with additional driveway parking available if needed. Whether you’re hopping on Highway 13 to explore the Bay or popping down to Montclair for errands, this Rockridge location cannot be beat.

