2021 Oracle Netsuite Open Squash Championships Promo

The 2021 Oracle NetSuite Open will celebrate its 9th annual presentation on San Francisco’s storied Embarcadero this coming September 24-27, 2021. The PSA World Tour Gold-level men’s and women’s pro squash tournament will feature the best players in the sport. World No. 2 and defending champion Mohamed Elshorbagy is confirmed for the men’s competition and USA no. 1 and World No. 5 Amanda Sobhy will seek the title on the women’s side. Many other top 10 players are expected to enter.

Held alongside the spectacular San Francisco waterfront, in front of the famous Ferry Building on Embarcadero Plaza, the Oracle NetSuite Open will offer a purse of $242,000 split evenly between the men’s and women’s divisions. Based on total compensation, the tournament, which joined the PSA Tour in 2011, is expected to be the 10th largest on the 2021-2022 world tour calendar.

Under San Francisco’s current Covid-19 protocols, no social distancing or mask wearing will be required at the outdoor squash arena at Embarcadero Plaza and attendees will not need to show proof of vaccination. These policies are subject to change.

In addition to Oracle NetSuite’s Platinum Title Sponsorship, 2021 sponsors include Gold Sponsors Growthpoint Technology Partners and The Wall Street Journal, and Martin Sign Company, MPM Capital, Oakland Promise, Indian Leap Winery and Dunlop. SquashDrive, an after-school squash and education program for Oakland public school students, is the official non-profit partner of the tournament.

Tournament promoter John Nimick of Squash Engine, Inc. is enthusiastic about the return of the event after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. “All the international players love coming to San Francisco and they are eager to compete as the World Tour restarts across the globe. We expect a packed draw and sold-out sessions at our pop-up 500-seat stadium on the Embarcadero.”

Oracle NetSuite SVP and tournament founder Evan Goldberg confirms the company’s long running support of the event. “Oracle NetSuite is proud to be associated with one of the largest equal prize money events on the World Tour and to support the great game of squash as it prospers here on the West Coast. I can only imagine how super excited squash fans will be to see all the world stars competing again in San Francisco. These players are some of the most approachable, friendly and ultra-fit athletes in the world.”

Play during the first two rounds will be split between Squash Zone in Redwood City, and the Bay Club San Francisco, the Olympic Club and the University Club in San Francisco, while action from the quarterfinals onward will be played on the Squash Engine court at Embarcadero Plaza.

The 2021 Oracle NetSuite Open will once again use best-of-three games scoring format until the Finals, which allows fans to see four matches each session at both local clubs and the glass court until the final evening when scoring will revert to best out of five games.

Tickets for the Oracle NetSuite Open will go on sale on July 12th.

