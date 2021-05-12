2021 NFL Schedule Revealed On NFL Network’s Schedule Release 21 Show
The 2021 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released Wednesday, May 12 at 8:00 PM ET on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app.
NFL Network’s coverage is highlighted by Schedule Release ’21 Presented by Verizon at 8:00 PM ET, a three-hour show which breaks down the 2021 NFL regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games.
The NFL GameDay Morning crew anchors Schedule Release ’21, with 2021 Sports Emmy nominee Rich Eisen joined by analysts Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin and Steve Mariucci from inside SoFi Stadium – site of Super Bowl LVI – along with Colleen Wolfe.
Schedule Release ’21 features live on-location reports from Mike Giardi (Gillette Stadium), Aditi Kinkhabwala (Heinz Field), Kim Jones (MetLife Stadium), Jane Slater (The Star) and Mike Yam (Levi’s Stadium).
Additional coverage on NFL Schedule Release ’21 is provided by Cynthia Frelund and Joe Thomas, along with Kimmi Chex offering a Fantasy perspective on the 2021 NFL schedule.
Featured guests on Schedule Release ’21 include:
Play-by-play announcers Jim Nantz (CBS), Al Michaels (NBC) & Joe Buck (FOX)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker
Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.
Digitally, NFL.com and the NFL app provides complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all regular season games, listing opponents, sites and times, as well as comprehensive coverage of the 2021 NFL schedule including:
Judy Battista’s biggest takeaways from the 2021 NFL schedule
Cynthia Frelund’s win projections for all 32 teams
Around the NFL’s Dan Hanzus breaks down the best revenge games, Marc Sessler lists the toughest schedules and Nick Shook offers the most forgiving schedules
Adam Schein presents his nine best primetime games
The 2021 NFL season will feature each team playing 17 regular-season games and three preseason games for the first time, providing fans an extra week of regular-season NFL action. The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season, with the AFC as the home conference for the 17th game in 2021.
ABOUT NFL MEDIA
NFL Media is comprised of NFL Network, NFL Films, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL RedZone.
Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, fans turn to NFL Network to receive information and insight straight from the field, team headquarters, league offices and everywhere the NFL is making news. Launched in 2003, NFL Network gives fans unprecedented year-round inside access to all NFL events, including the Super Bowl, Playoffs, regular season, preseason, Pro Bowl, Pro Football Hall of Fame induction weekend, NFL Draft, NFL Scouting Combine, Senior Bowl, league meetings, minicamps and training camps.
For fans on the go, all NFL Network programming can be streamed live through the NFL and NFL Network apps on smartphones, tablets, PCs and connected TV devices (Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Roku and Xbox One). Access is available for NFL Network subscribers of participating TV providers. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflnetwork.
