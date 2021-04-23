2021 NFL Mock Draft Has QB Mac Jones Dropping Out Of 1st Round – By Anthony Carillo

Anthony Carillo 2021 NFL Mock Draft for Zennie62Media

Jacksonville Jaguars – QB Trevor Lawrence Clemson

Obviously. Next hahaha

New York Jets – QB Zack Wilson BYU

Could get real cute here and go Sowell, but stick the course and take the QB of the future.

San Francisco 49ers – Justin Fields QB Ohio State

I am truly not on this Mac Jones hype train. Justin Fields is the 2nd best quarterback in the draft, but the Jets will panic with this new medical news that came out. 49ers get a QB that can not only run the west coast offense as well as be mobile enough to make plays. Think Cam Newton with a better arm.

Atlanta Falcons – TE Kyle Pitts Florida

Falcons are still on this Matt Ryan Kick, so they go with the TE to pair with Julio and Calvin Ridley.

Bengals – OT Penei Sewell Oregon

You see the picture of Joe Burrow’s scar from his surgery on his knee? Yup that’s the only reason you need to know why the Bengals take a generational tackle.

Miami Dolphins – WR Ja’Marr Chase LSU

Dolphins bolster their offense and add a weapon to help out Tua. Chase may have taken a year off due to COVID, but he is the most NFL ready wideout in the draft.

Detroit Lions – WR DeVonta Smith Alabama

The Lions have gutted their wide receiver core this offseason, so adding a Heisman trophy winner to come in day 1 and be a top target for QB Jared Goff makes almost too much sense.

Carolina Panthers – WR Jaylen Waddle Alabama

Losing Curtis Samuel this offseason hurts, but pair Waddle with D.J. Moore and running back Christian McCaffery, and Sam Darnold is all smiles now that he is in Carolina.

Denver Broncos – QB Trey Lance North Dakota State

Drew Lock is not the answer, so John Elway once again takes a shot on a quarterback with potential. Lance has the tools to be productive in the NFL, the question is will he be?

Dallas Cowboys – CB Patrick Surtain II Alabama

Another Alabama prospect, and pairing him with Trevon Diggs can begin to rebuild the Cowboys defense.

New York Giants – EDGE Azeez Ojulari Georiga

Giants need a passrusher, and GM Gettlemen loves his Georgia prospects (He took OT Andre Thomas last year)

Philadelphia Eagles – LB Micah Parsons Penn State

Eagles have been notoriously bad on defense, and adding a plug and play 3 down linebacker such as Parsons seem like a no brainer after they miss out on all the top wideouts.

Los Angeles Chargers – OT/G/C Rashawn Slater Northwestern

Just like the Bengals and Joe Burrow, protect Justin Herbert, AT ALL COSTS. Slater is an immediate upgrade to a depleted offensive line.

Minnesota Vikings – OT Alijah Vera- Tucker USC

Vikings cut Riley Reiff, so they need a replacement. Young, hungry and talented tackle to protect Cousin’s blind side and open up running lanes for Dalvin Cook.

New England Patriots – DE/OLB Zaven Collins Tulsa

Stop me when this sounds familiar; Versatile and not from a big school yet highly productive? Yup sounds like a patriot to me.

Arizona Cardinals – CB Jaycee Horn South Carolina

Replacing all-pro corner Patrick Peterson is a priority. Horn is a shutdown corner who the ONLY wideout he went up against last year to go over 50 yards was Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, who only had 60 yards.

Las Vegas Raiders – OT/G Alex Leatherwood Alabama

Since Mike Mayock decided to throw a grenade into his offensive line unit and trade or release 3 out of the 5 starting linemen from last season, an offensive linemen is the logical pick here.

Miami Dolphins – EDGE Jaelan Phillips Miami

Since Cameron Wake’s departure, the dolphins have been looking to get a pass rusher. Phillips fits that mold but the only question mark is his medical history.

Washington Football Team – OT Christian Darrisaw Virginia Tech

Offensive line is a major need for Washington. Getting a great prospect like Darrisaw to a line anchored by Brandon Schreff just makes sense.

Chicago Bears – CB Greg Newsome Northwestern

Losing Kyle Fuller hurts, but Newsome is a great press corner who can develop into someone who can shut down parts of the field. The trendy pick here is Mac Jones, but I don’t see that happening.

Indianapolis Colts – DE Kwity Paye Michigan

Dwight Freeney 2.0. Paye replaces Justin Houston, and the world keeps spinning.

Tennessee Titans – OT Teven Jenkins Oklahoma State

Having nasty bookends of Lewan and Jenkins only makes Derrick Henry better, if that’s possible. Jenkins plays with a mean streak and is great in the run blocking game.

New York Jets – RB Najee Harris Alabama

Jets reload their offense with a 3 down running back that can carry the load. Harris is the best running back in the draft, and he has a history of good production. New era for Jets football means getting new talent.

Pittsburgh Steelers – CB Caleb Farley Virginia

If he did not have injury concerns, he would be a top 10 pick. Huge upside with good size and speed.

Jacksonville Jaguars – S Trevon Moehrig TCU

Jaguars need a safety, and here is the best one in the draft. Highly productive in the pass happy Big-12 conference and has a knack for finding the football.

Cleveland Browns – LB Jamin Davis Kentucky

Defense is the only place the Browns should be looking. After signing Clowney to a 1 year dea, they draft the 6’4’’ tackling machine Davis to bolster their linebacker core.

Baltimore Ravens – WR Rashod Bateman Minnesota

The Ravens need a big body wideout to compliment the speedy Hollywood Brown. Bateman is almost 6’1’’ but is very fast, clocking a 4.39 40 yard dash.

New Orleans Saints DT Christian Barmore Alabama

ANOTHER Alabama prospect comes off the board here. If it wasn’t for the diminished value of the defensive tackle position, Barmore goes a lot higher. He can replace Sheldon Rankins and anchor that defensive line immediately.

Green Bay Packers – WR Elijah Moore Ole Miss

Short is stature but his production makes him stand 6’5’’. In only 8 games last season he racked up 86 catches for almost 1,200 yards and 8 touchdowns. Pair this 4.34 speedster with Devante Adams, and maybe, just maybe we can see Aaron Rodgers finally happy in Green Bay.

Buffalo Bills – DE Jayson Oweh Penn State

The Bills defensive line is getting up there in age, so infuse some youth this Oweh. An absolute physical specimen, Oweh ran a 4.36 40 yard dash at 6’5’’ and 257 pounds. Let that sink in.

Baltimore Ravens – EDGE Ronnie Perkins Oklahoma

Replacing Matt Judon needs to be a priority, and after the trade with the chiefs, that priority gets addressed with the Oklahoma sooner standout.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – WR Kardarius Toney WR Florida

Toney brings a different skill set to a WR core with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Plus with Tom Brady at QB and Bruce Arians as the head coach, Toney becomes an instant matchup nightmare in the NFC South.

