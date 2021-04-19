2021 NFL First Round Mock Draft By Dave Squires
NFL Mock Draft Summary.
(Please watch the attached video for a more detailed summary)
(Excluding potential trades)
1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson
2. New York Jets – Zach Wilson QB BYU
3. San Francisco – Mac Jones QB Alabama
4. Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts TE Florida
5. Cincinnati Bengals – Penei Sewell OT Oregon
6. Miami Dolphins – Ja’Marr Chase WR LSU
7. Detroit Lions – Justin Fields QB Ohio State
8. Carolina Panthers – Micah Parsons LB Penn State
9. Denver Broncos – Patrick Surtain CB Alabama
10. Dallas Cowboys – Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech
11. New York Giants – Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama
12. Philadelphia Eagles – Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina
13. Los Angeles Chargers – Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern
14. Minnesota Vikings – Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech
15. New England Patriots – Trey Lance QB North Dakota State
16. Arizona Cardinals – Najee Harris RB Alabama
17. Los Angeles Raiders – Gregory Rousseau DE Miami
18. Miami Dolphins – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah OLB Notre Dame
19. Washington – Devonta Smith WR Alabama
20. Chicago Bears – Travon Moehrig S TCU
21. Indianapolis Colts – Kadarius Toney WR Florida
22. Tennessee Titans – Kwity Payne DE Michigan
23. New York Jets – Liam Eichenberg LT Notre Dame
24. Pittsburgh Steelers – Travis Etienne RB Clemson
25. Jacksonville Jaguars – Daviyon Nixon DT Iowa
26. Cleveland Browns – Azeez Ojulari OLB Georgia
27. Baltimore Ravens – Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota
28. New Orleans Saints – Zaven Collins LB Tulsa
29. Green Bay Packers – Creed Humphrey C Oklahoma
30. Buffalo Bills – Asante Samuel JR CB FSU
31. Kansas City Chiefs – Dillon Radunz LT North Dakota State
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Christian Barmore DT Alabama
