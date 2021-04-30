2021 NFL Draft Round One Cleveland: Team Selections And Notes

The National Football League’s 86th Player Selection Meeting in Cleveland, Ohio – April 29th – May 1st 2021

The National Football League’s 86th Draft Is Seven Rounds – Round 1 on Thursday, April 29; Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 30; and Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday, May 1.

There will be 259 selections, including 37 compensatory choices that have been awarded to 17 teams that suffered a net loss of certain quality unrestricted free agents last year.

The 2021 NFL Draft featured 18 offensive players selected in the first round, tied for the fourth-most in the common-draft era, trailing only the 1968, 2004 and 2009 NFL Drafts (19).

With each of the first seven picks on the offensive side of the ball, the 2021 NFL Draft featured the most offensive players selected to start a Draft since 1967, surpassing the previous high of six in the 1999 NFL Draft.

With five quarterbacks chosen in the first round, 2021 is the sixth consecutive draft (2016-2021) with at least three quarterbacks selected in the first round, surpassing 2002-2006 (five consecutive drafts) for the longest such streak in the common-draft era.

It also marks the fourth time that at least five quarterbacks have been selected in the Draft’s opening round since 1967. The 1983 NFL Draft holds the record with six quarterbacks selected in the first round, including Pro Football Hall of Famers JOHN ELWAY, JIM KELLY and DAN MARINO.

QB1: The Jacksonville Jaguars selected TREVOR LAWRENCE with the first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It marks the third time in the common-draft era that a quarterback was chosen No. 1 overall in four consecutive NFL Drafts, joining 2001-05 (five consecutive drafts) and 2009-12 (four).

MOST CONSECUTIVE DRAFTS WITH A QUARTERBACK SELECTED FIRST OVERALL SINCE 1967:

2001-05 – 5 Drafts – Alex Smith (2005, San Francisco), Eli Manning (2004, San Diego Chargers), Carson Palmer (2003, Cincinnati), David Carr (2002, Houston), Michael Vick (2001, Atlanta)

2018-21 – 4 (active streak) – Trevor Lawrence (2021, Jacksonville), Joe Burrow (2020, Cincinnati), Kyler Murray (2019, Arizona), Baker Mayfield (2018, Cleveland)

2009-12 – 4 – Andrew Luck (2012, Indianapolis), Cam Newton (2011, Carolina), Sam Bradford (2010, St. Louis Rams), Matthew Stafford (2009, Detroit)

NFL Draft Player Selection List Breakdown

START OF NFL DRAFT ROUND ONE: 8:15PM EST

# 1-1.–JACKSONVILLE — Lawrence, Trevor QB — Clemson

# 2-2.–JNEW YORK JETS — Wilson, Zach QB — Brigham Young

# 3-3.– SAN FRANCISCO — Lance, Trey QB — North Dakota State from HOUSTON through MIAMI

# 4-4.– ATLANTA — Pitts, Kyle TE — Florida

# 5-5.– CINCINNATI — Chase, Ja’Marr WR — Louisiana State

# 6-6.– MIAMI — Waddle, Jaylen WR — Alabama — from PHILADELPHIA

# 7-7.– DETROIT — Sewell, Penei T — Oregon

# 8-8.– CAROLINA — Horn, Jaycee DB — South Carolina

# 9-9 — DENVER — Surtain, Patrick DB — Alabama

# 10-10.– PHILADELPHIA — Smith, DeVonta WR — Alabama — from DALLAS

# 11-11.– CHICAGO — Fields, Justin QB — Ohio State — from NEW YORK GIANTS

# 12-12.– DALLAS — Parsons, Micah LB — Penn State — from SAN FRANCISCO through MIAMI and PHILADELPHIA

# 13-13.– LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Slater, Rashawn T — Northwestern

# 14-14.– NEW YORK JETS — Vera-Tucker, Alijah G — Southern California — from MINNESOTA

# 15-15.– NEW ENGLAND — Jones, Mac QB — Alabama

# 16-16.– ARIZONA — Collins, Zaven LB — Tulsa

# 17-17.– LAS VEGAS — Leatherwood, Alex T — Alabama

# 18-18.– MIAMI — Phillips, Jaelan DE — Miami

# 19-19.– WASHINGTON — Davis, Jamin LB — Kentucky

# 20-20.– NEW YORK GIANTS — Toney, Kadarius WR Florida from CHICAGO

# 21-21.– INDIANAPOLIS — Paye, Kwity DE — Michigan

# 22-22.– TENNESSEE — Farley, Caleb DB Virginia Tech

# 23-23. — MINNESOTA — Darrisaw, Christian T — Virginia Tech from SEATTLE through NEW YORK JETS

# 24-24.– PITTSBURGH — Harris, Najee RB — Alabama

# 25-25.– JACKSONVILLE — Etienne, Travis RB — Clemson — from LOS ANGELES RAMS

# 26-26. — CLEVELAND — Newsome, Greg DB — Northwestern

# 27-27.– BALTIMORE — Bateman, Rashod WR — Minnesota

# 28-28.– NEW ORLEANS — Turner, Payton DE — Houston

# 29-29.– GREEN BAY — Stokes, Eric DB — Georgia

# 30-30.– BUFFALO — Rousseau, Gregory DE — Miami

# 31-31.– BALTIMORE — Oweh, Jayson LB — Penn State from KANSAS CITY

# 32-32.– TAMPA BAY — Tryon, Joe LB — Washington

Position Breakdown:Position Selected and Underclassmen

Guard 1-1

Tackle 4-2

Defensive End 4-2

Linebacker 5-5

Defensive Back 5-5

Running Back 2

Quarterback 5-5

Wide Receiver 5-3

Tight End 1-1

Total: 32-24

Alabama led all colleges with 6 players selected, 3 underclassmen, followed by (with first number, total, second number, underclassmen):

Brigham Young 1-1

Clemson 2-1

Florida 2-1

Georgia 1-1

Houston 1

Kentucky 1-1

Louisiana State 1-1

Miami 2-2

Michigan 1

Minnesota1 1

North Dakota State 1-1

Northwestern 2-1

Ohio State 1-1

Oregon 1-1

Penn State 2-2

South Carolina 1-1

Southern California 1-1

Tulsa 1-1

Virginia Tech 2-2

Washington 1-1

College Football Conferences:

American Athletic Conference 2-1

Atlantic Coast Conference 6-5

Big Ten Conference 7-5

Independent 1-1

Missouri Valley Football Conference 1-1

Pacific Twelve Conference 3-3

Southeastern Conference 12-8

Total: 32 – 24

Times Are Changing: Trey Lance Of SF 49ers Is The Highest Selected Black Quarterback In The Team’s History

Trey Lance represents a quiet, but significant change in the NFL Draft with respect to race. Trey Lance is the highest selected black quarterback in San Francisco 49rs History. While many NFL Draft observers and 49ers fans believed the 49ers were going to take Alabama QB Mac Jones, 49rs Head Coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch were set on Lance as far back as January, as they told Scott Van Pelt on ESPN.

