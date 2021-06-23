2021 New York City Mayoral Election Night Live | Full Coverage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBj7qwktp5A
ONN – 2021 New York City Mayoral Election Night Live | Full Coverage – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
Latest Results from the 2021 New York City (NYC) Mayoral Race. Live and Full Coverage of the 2021 NYC Mayoral Race. Yang vs. Garcia vs. Adams vs. Stringer vs. Wiley vs. Donavan vs. McGuire vs. Morales.
As Bill DeBlasio’s term expires in New York City, New Yorkers from all Five Boroughs came out to vote to choose DeBlasio’s successor in the Democratic Primary. Today’s winner has a near 100% chance to become America’s largest city mayor. New SHOCKING results come in every second in the race for New York Mayor.
In this livestream we will monitor live results, discuss each of the candidates, analyze the current standing of the race, and most importantly, make a projection of who will go on in the General Election.
The Candidates for the 2021 New York City Mayoral Elections are (include):
ANDREW YANG: Fmr. Presidential Candidate
KATHRYN GARCIA: Fmr. President of NYC Sanitation Department
ERIC ADAMS: Brooklyn Borough President
SCOTT STRINGER: New York City Controller
SHAUN DONOVAN: Fmr. HUD Secretary + Fmr. Director of the OMB
RAY MCGUIRE: Wall Street Executive
MAYA WILEY: Civil Rights Activitist
We will follow the LATEST RESULTS from the New York CIty Mayoral Race, thanks to the New York Times LIVE Results!
This stream is brought to you by @Purple Political Talk and @Unbiased Election Predictions ! Don’t Miss It!
