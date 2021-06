2021 Juneteenth Shooting At Oakland Lake Merritt Shows Some Black Kids Don’t Value Black Life – Our Fault

https://youtu.be/dxnlGxpEKT4

2021 Juneteenth Shooting At Oakland Lake Merritt Reveals Some Black Kids Don’t Value Black Life. And it’s our fault.

As much as it started as a Juneteenth Celebration, video you’re about to see is hard to watch. It has scenes of the aftermath of a violent shooting at Lake Merritt in Oakland on Juneteenth 2021.

But the video also reveals another problem: how some black kids have come to devalue the lives of other black kids. Take the teens who spontaneously decided to dance in a provocative way called “twerking” and right at an ambulance vehicle. What was that all about? In my view it was about the psychological impact of the constant devaluation of African Americans in society.

I contend this is due to the very structure of our society. Everything from how black men are still portrayed in entertainment, to the very idea offered up by the white-owned media that someone black can’t be the expert at a topic other than the black experience, to the often quoted statistics that communicate that a kid should expect a negative experience with the police, rather than demanding the police treat black kids with the same respect at the President of The United States. All of those examples, and ones you can think of, have created a climate that caused this incident.

I await your comments and idea how we can solve this problem.

