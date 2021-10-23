https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eUCHHyswXJA



Oakland News Now –

2015 Hyundai Elantra Walnut Creek, San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, Vallejo FH624939T

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

SHALE GRAY METALLIC Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra available in Walnut Creek, CA at Diablo Subaru of Walnut Creek. Servicing the Walnut Creek, San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, Vallejo area.

Used: https://ift.tt/3jTNvGi

New: https://ift.tt/3zZpx2i

2015 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto SE – Stock#: FH624939T – VIN#: 5NPDH4AE4FH624939

https://ift.tt/3zUVN6z

For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 888-977-3008

Diablo Subaru of Walnut Creek

2646 N Main St.

Walnut Creek CA 94597

SE trim SHALE GRAY METALLIC exterior and GRAY interior. FUEL EFFICIENT 38 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input CD Player OPTION GROUP 02 Satellite Radio. AND MORE!======KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio iPod/MP3 Input CD Player. MP3 Player Remote Trunk Release Keyless Entry Child Safety Locks Electronic Stability Control Alarm Heated Mirrors. ======OPTION PACKAGES: OPTION GROUP 02 Popular Equipment Package Rearview Camera Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System voice recognition Cloth insert door trim Illuminated Vanity Mirrors w/Extensions Drivers One-Touch Auto Up Window Automatic Headlamp Control Wheel: 16 Alloy 4.3 Touchscreen Color Audio Display Illuminated Ignition Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tires: P205/55/R16 Sliding Center Armrest Fog Lights. Hyundai SE with SHALE GRAY METALLIC exterior and GRAY interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 145 HP at 6500 RPM*. ======EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.coms review says The Elantra is noticeably quiet at freeway speeds and is indeed one of the quieter cars in its segment in this regard.. Great Gas Mileage: 38 MPG Hwy. ======WHY BUY FROM US: With So Many Happy Drivers in the Greater Concord CA Danville San Ramon and Berkeley Areas Its Easy to See Why Diablo Subaru of Walnut Creek is Your Trusted Source for Subaru Vehicles. Were renowned in the greater Walnut Creek Concord CA Danville San Ramon and Berkeley areas for our superb selection of new Subaru models plain and simple. Interested in utilizing one of our areas of expertise? Come visit us at 2646 N Main Walnut Creek Walnut Creek CA for all your automotive needs. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

4 Cylinder Engine,4-Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,6-Speed A/T,A/C,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Alarm,AM/FM Stereo,Auto Transmission w/Manual Mode,Auto-Off Headlights,Back-Up Camera,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Bucket Seats,CD Player,Child Safety Locks,Cloth Seats,Cruise Control,Daytime Running Lights,Driver Air Bag,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Driver Vanity Mirror,Electronic Stability Control,Fog Lamps,Front Wheel Drive,Gasoline Fuel,Heated Mirrors,Intermittent Wipers,iPod/MP3 Input,Keyless Entry,MP3 Player,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Passenger Air Bag,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Power Door Locks,Power Driver Mirror,Power Steering,Power Windows,Rear Defrost,Rear Head Air Bag,Remote Trunk Release,Satellite Radio,Side Head Air Bag,Steering Wheel Controls,Tire Pressure Monitoring System,Tires – Front All-Season,Tires – Front Performance,Tires – Rear All-Season,Tires – Rear Performance,Trip Computer,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month October 2021 (2227) September 2021 (1111) August 2021 (843) July 2021 (725) June 2021 (431) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18)