2008 Ford Super_Duty_F-450_DRW Walnut Creek, San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, Vallejo 8EB95949T

Oxford White Used 2008 Ford Super_Duty_F-450_DRW available in Walnut Creek, CA at Diablo Subaru of Walnut Creek. Servicing the Walnut Creek, San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, Vallejo area.

2008 Ford Super_Duty_F-450_DRW 4WD Crew Cab 172 XL – Stock#: 8EB95949T – VIN#: 1FTXW43R08EB95949

For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 888-977-3008

Diablo Subaru of Walnut Creek

2646 N Main St.

Walnut Creek CA 94597

XL trim Oxford White exterior and Tan interior. GREAT MILES 61833! Turbo Charged 4×4 Running Boards 6.4L OHV V8 TURBO-DIESEL POWER STROKE… Trailer Hitch Alloy Wheels. AND MORE!======KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Running Boards Trailer Hitch. 4×4 Aluminum Wheels Vinyl Seats 4-Wheel ABS 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Locking Rear Differential Trip Computer. ======OPTION PACKAGES: 6.4L OHV V8 TURBO-DIESEL POWER STROKE ENGINE. Ford XL with Oxford White exterior and Tan interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 325 HP at 3000 RPM*. ======EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains For towing massive loads youll be hard-pressed to find anything more capable than the Ford F-450 Super Duty.. ======WHY BUY FROM US: With So Many Happy Drivers in the Greater Concord CA Danville San Ramon and Berkeley Areas Its Easy to See Why Diablo Subaru of Walnut Creek is Your Trusted Source for Subaru Vehicles. Were renowned in the greater Walnut Creek Concord CA Danville San Ramon and Berkeley areas for our superb selection of new Subaru models plain and simple. Interested in utilizing one of our areas of expertise? Come visit us at 2646 N Main Walnut Creek Walnut Creek CA for all your automotive needs. Pricing analysis performed on 9/6/2021. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

4-Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,4×4,6-Speed M/T,8 Cylinder Engine,Aluminum Wheels,AM/FM Stereo,Auxiliary Pwr Outlet,Diesel,Driver Air Bag,Fixed Bench Seat,Front Reading Lamps,Front Tow Hooks,Full Size Spare Tire,Intermittent Wipers,Locking Rear Differential,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Passenger Air Bag,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Power Steering,Rear Reading Lamps,Running Boards,Tires – Front All-Season,Tires – Rear All-Season,Trailer Hitch,Trip Computer,Turbocharged,Vinyl Seats

