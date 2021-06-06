1st Amendment Audit w/ Bay Area Transparency & Jays Surreal Camera
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6EbUSPXvNU
ONN – 1st Amendment Audit w/ Bay Area Transparency & Jays Surreal Camera – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
Bay Area Transparency
Jays Surreal Camera
San Joaquin Audits
San Joaquin Junior
NateSkates182
San Joaquin Valley Transparency
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY
Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media.
Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to [email protected] for consideration for Oakland News Now.
Oakland News Now Related Posts
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Mount Zion Oakland
- Oakland Athletics vs Colorado Rockies Highlights June 6, 2021 – MLB Highlights | MLB Season 2021
- Michael Buble – Pot Pouree of Songs (Oakland, CA, November 30, 2013)
- Bike Oakland: East Oakland – Lake Merritt loop
- Used Trailer Plant Shop Helping the Community in Oakland | Indoor Houseplants | I’m a Dreamer P2
- Howard Terminal Ballpark: Dave Kaval’s Las Vegas Words Pissed-Off The Oakland City Council
- Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Twitter Live Match Coverage
- Battery SF, Blacks, Oakland: Susan Stever Tries Racial Gaslighting To Stop Topic Talk On Facebook
- LA Clippers Beat Dallas Mavericks 126-111 In Game 7 2021 NBA Playoffs In Major Comeback
- Black Dynasty – deep east Oakland 🌶️
- Port Of Oakland: Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Block Israeli Cargo Ship From Offloading
- Black Panther Arrives At Avengers Campus By Joseph Armendariz
- Atlanta Hawks 128 Phili 76ers 124 As Trey Young Leads Possible 2021 NBA Finals Champion
- Julio Jones Traded To Tennessee Titans For 2nd Rnd Pick, Titans Stole Julio From Atlanta Falcons
- Downs Oakland Sunday Service 6.6.21
- Resurrection Oakland Church | June 6, 2021. 10am
- Just Listed! 5524 Shattuck Ave, Oakland
- Home For Sale At 563 Martin Street, Oakland
- 1st Amendment Audit w/ Bay Area Transparency & Jays Surreal Camera
- Oakland’s Historic 16th Street Train Station At Night