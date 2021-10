https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z_GC1x4v7mw



Oakland News Now –

#13 Ole Miss vs Tennessee WILD Ending | 2021 College Football

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

The game between Ole Miss and Tennessee had a wild ending. However, this wild ending not due to the football side of things, but rather the actions of the fans. Trailing 31-26 late, Tennessee needed to convert a 4th and 24 to stay alive. They completed a 23.5 yard pass and were ruled just short of the first down. After reviewing the play, the refs determined the call on the field stood. The Tennessee fans in Knoxville were not happy about this… they littered the field with debris and trash for 20 minutes and caused the game to be delayed. Both teams had to evacuate their sidelines, Lane Kiffin got hit by a golf ball, the cheerleaders and bands had to leave the field, and a mustard bottle was on the field. After the lengthy delay, Tennessee was able to force Ole Miss to go 3 and out and got the ball back with 30 seconds left. They were able to drive all the way down to the Ole Miss 21 yard line, but were unable to score on the last play as backup QB Joe Milton came up short on a run. Ole Miss held on for a wild 31-26 over Tennessee in Knoxville. The SEC will likely be taking some form of action against Tennessee for how the fans acted.

Get your SportzCases here! – https://ift.tt/2FYHUtY

Promo Code for 10% off: Procentral

Outro Song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5ooj…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/pros_central

Instagram: https://ift.tt/3kVJ9xX…

Business Email: jaymichael23yt@gmail.com

(All rights go to ESPN, Fox, CBS, Universal Music Group, the NFL, NBA, NCAA & it’s broadcasters. I do not own the music and the footage used in this video. No copyright infringement intended. For entertainment purposes only)

#CollegeFootball

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog